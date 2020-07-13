Dallas, TX , July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venture X Dallas Campbell Centre Offers Flexible Coworking Tips for Dallas Digital Nomads

The phrase “digital nomad” has only been around since 1997, but it has become part of the booming culture of people who have found ways to work from anywhere.

Coworking spaces are perfect for this group of workers. With a coworking space, digital nomads can work whenever and wherever they want.

Because many digital nomads have a home base where they live when they’re not traveling, coworking spaces offer flexibility, comfort, and professional amenities.

If you’re a Dallas digital nomad, there are strategies you can use to make sure your business thrives even as you enjoy the flexibility of creating a work-life balance that best suits your lifestyle. Here are five tips to keep in mind. Here are 5 tips from Dallas Coworking Expert & CEO Jason Bowers to make your business thrive during COVID-19.

1. Choose the Right Coworking Space

In real estate, the phrase “location, location, location” is king. The same rule applies to coworking spaces in the sense that finding the right kind of space is critical to your success.

Whether you’re a freelancer, entrepreneur, or business owner, it’s important to work in a space that accommodates your needs.

While you don’t necessarily need to surround yourself with businesses identical to yours, make sure the space you choose has the resources your business needs to thrive. Dallas Venture X offers modern offices spaces for all types of businesses.

Additionally, you want to make sure the atmosphere is a good fit for your personality and your business. If you need quiet to concentrate, a coworking environment with mostly shared spaces and few private areas might hurt your productivity.

For example, some coworking spaces cater to tech startups and thus might have a more open and relaxed atmosphere, while others are better at accommodating law firms and other professionals who need quieter, more private spaces.

2. Connect with Other Business Owners

Just because you use a coworking space doesn’t mean you need to be isolated. One potential downside of being a digital nomad is moving around too often to make connections in the business world.

This is where coworking can help. By using a coworking space, you can connect with other people in your industry. This can help you make important business connections you can tap into no matter where you are in the world.

3. Get Social

Even the most ardent introverts need to connect with a community from time to time. Humans are social creatures, and isolating yourself too much can lead to work burnout as well as mental health challenges.

This is especially true when you have a digital nomad lifestyle. While moving around and visiting new places can be incredibly exciting and stimulating, it can also make it difficult to forget new friendships and relationships.

Fortunately, having a home base with a dedicated coworking space can give you the tools you need to connect with others.

Today’s coworking spaces offer a great deal more than a quiet place to work on a computer or laptop. Top-notch coworking spaces like Venture X Dallas Campbell Centre provide a sense of community that involves workshops, networking opportunities, seminars, training, and happy hours.

If you use a coworking space, look for opportunities to meet other people in your industry and outside your industry. You never know when you’ll need to draw on another professional’s skill.

By networking with others in your space, you can even find opportunities to share your skills and build business connections that can lead to customer referrals down the road.

4. Create Your Ideal Work Environment

One of the advantages of coworking is the ability to personalize your space without the expensive overhead of maintaining your own building or paying monthly rent on a full office space.

With coworking, you can take advantage of all the amenities of a traditional office without the burdens of ownership.

However, coworking spaces don’t have to be utilitarian, impersonal, or boring. You can create an atmosphere that helps you feel comfortable and productive.

Liven up your space with some unique and individual touches like a few plants, a comfortable rug, or a favorite lamp.

5. Set a Schedule

Being a digital nomad means having a great deal of flexibility. In some cases, however, too much flexibility can lead to a lack of structure. If you’re not careful, this can in turn lead to frustration and burnout. In the worst-case scenario, it can make your business suffer.

This is why having a dedicated coworking space is such a great resource for digital nomads. No matter where you’re located, one of your first steps should be to find a coworking space and set a routine for your workday.

For example, this might mean going to the office to work for a few hours in the morning, with the rest of the day devoted to exploring and sightseeing. However you break up the day, creating a routine can help you feel more structured and grounded even as your location changes.

