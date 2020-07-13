New York, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Speech Recognition Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04951663/?utm_source=GNW

9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$461.9 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 13.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Mobile Speech Recognition Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$63.2 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.02% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$98.3 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7% and 8.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$98.3 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 122-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Advanced Voice Recognition Systems Inc.

Amazon Inc.

Apple Inc.

AT&T, Inc.

Baidu Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Google Inc.

IBM Corp.

LumenVox LLC

Microsoft Corp.

Nuance Communications Inc.

Sensory Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Mobile Speech Recognition Technology: Delivering the Power of

Speech to Mobile Devices

Recent Market Activity

Speech Recognition Technology: An Indispensable Man-to-Machine

Communication Tool in New-Age Mobile Devices

Recent Advancements in Mobile Speech Recognition Summarized

Nuance Communications

Google Now

Apple?s Siri

Amazon?s Alexa

Baidu?s Deep Speech

Microsoft Cortana

IBM Watson

Global Market Outlook

Developed Markets to Maintain their Dominance

Developing Countries to Drive Global Growth in the Short-to-

Medium Term Period

China?s Speech Recognition Market: A Tough Nut to Crack for

Google?

Global Competitor Market Shares

Mobile Speech Recognition Software Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Advanced Voice Recognition Systems, Inc. (USA)

Amazon, Inc. (USA)

Apple, Inc. (USA)

AT&T, Inc. (USA)

Baidu, Inc. (China)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)

Google, Inc. (USA)

International Business Machines Corporation (USA)

LumenVox LLC (USA)

Microsoft Corporation (USA)

Nuance Communications, Inc. (USA)

Sensory, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Prominence of Voice-Based User Interface Technologies

in Mobile Devices Drive Strong Market Growth

Sophisticated Conversational User Interfaces Set to Replace

Graphical User Interface (GUI)

Advancements in Processing Power Improves Speech Recognition

Efficiency

The Steadily Expanding Mobile Ecosystem Globally: An Important

Opportunity Indicator

Robust Demand for Smartphones Sets the Perfect Platform for

Market Growth

Despite Decline in Popularity, Feature-Rich and High-End

Tablets Sustain Demand for Mobile Speech Recognition

Mobile SMS: An Underutilized Feature with Huge Untapped

Potential for Mobile Speech Recognition Technology

Wearable & Hearable Devices: The Next Frontier to Conquer for

Mobile Speech Recognition Technology

Speech Recognition Coupled with Hearable Technology to

Transform User Experience

Emerging IoT to Widen Demand for Mobile Speech Recognition

Technology

Cloud-Based Speech Technology Solutions Enhance Performance and

Improves User Experience

Accuracy, Efficiency, and Response Time Benefits Spur Demand

for Automated Speech Recognition (ASR)

Mobile Speech Recognition Technology to Revolutionize Voice

Commerce and Voice Banking

Stringent Vehicle Driving Laws Augurs Well for Market Penetration

Use of Mobile Phone Navigation Applications Made Easy by Speech

Recognition

Focus on Employee Productivity & Efficiency to Drive Adoption

of Mobile SR in Enterprises

Growing Use of Voice Enabled Portals Drive Adoption in Enterprises

Speech Recognition Technologies to Drive Next Generation

Marketing Campaigns

Favorable Trends in the Communications Industry Strengthens

Market Prospects

Spurt in Internet Usage

Move towards Convergence

Proliferation of Embedded Devices

Rise in Social Networking

Substitution of Conventional Phone Services by VoIP

Key Factors Hampering Growth Prospects for Mobile Speech

Recognition

Limited Understanding of Words and Inability to Process Large

Vocabulary of Information

Low Accuracy due to Ambient Noise

Lack of Awareness

Need for Improvements in Processor Technology

High Cost of Speech Recognition Implementations

Noteworthy Trends in a Nutshell

Passwords Becoming More Prominent

Speech Recognition Integrating Voice Verification

Voice Search Gain Popularity



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 26

