New York, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04951659/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the period 2020-2027.Single Phase, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.1% CAGR to reach US$6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Three Phase segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 34.6% share of the global Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 10.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.05% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 6.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 388-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Ltd.

Elettronica Santerno S.p.A

Enphase Energy Inc.

Fronius International GmbH

Ingeteam Corporacion, S.A.

KACO new energy GmbH

Sineng

SMA Solar Technology AG

Sungrow Power Supply

TMEIC







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04951659/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Photovoltaic Energy & Inverters: A Primer

Recent Market Activity

Outlook

Demand by End-Use

Competition

Asian Companies Gain Share from European Counterparts

Power Supplies and UPS Vendors Latch onto PV Inverter Success

Solar Energy Demand Metrics

Aging PV Systems Power Replacement Demand

Changing Market Dynamics Impact Prices of PV Inverters

Tariff Charges Could Trip PV Installation Growth

Asia and the US Emerge as New Nerve Centers for Photovoltaic

Inverters Market

Technological Advancements Power Next Generation Solar Power

Inverters

Demand on Rise for ’Smart’ PV Inverters

Rise of Virtual Power Plants Propel Smart Inverters Market

Micro Inverters Gain Edge

Reliable, Continuous Power Supply Propel String Inverter Market

Growth

Demand on Rise for Small 3-Phase String and Megawatt PV Inverters

Manufacturers Roll out More 1,500V Inverters

Global Competitor Market Shares

Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

Chint Power Systems America (USA)

Darfon Electronics Corp. (Taiwan)

Delta Energy Systems, Inc. (Australia)

Eaton Corporation Plc (Ireland)

Elettronica Santerno S.p.A. (Italy)

Enphase Energy (USA)

Fronius International GmbH (Austria)

Fuji Electric Europe GmbH (Germany)

GE Power (USA)

Ginlong Technologies (China)

Growatt New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)

Ingeteam Corporacion, S.A. (Spain)

KACO new energy, Inc. (USA)

Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (Israel)

Schneider Electric SE (France)

Sineng Electric Co., Ltd. (China)

TBEA Xinjiang Sunoasis Co., Ltd. (TBEA Sunoasis Co., Ltd.) (China)

SMA Solar Technology AG (Germany)

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd (China)

TMEIC Corporation (Japan)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Single Phase (Power Class) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Single Phase (Power Class) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Single Phase (Power Class) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Three Phase (Power Class) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Three Phase (Power Class) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Three Phase (Power Class) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Micro (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Micro (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Micro (Product Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: String (Product Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: String (Product Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: String (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Central (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Central (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Central (Product Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Share (in %) by Company:

2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Power Class: 2020

to 2027



Table 20: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in the United

States by Power Class: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 21: United States Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market

Share Breakdown by Power Class: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: United States Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 23: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in the United

States by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 24: United States Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Power Class: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Canadian Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Historic Market

Review by Power Class in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 27: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Power Class for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 28: Canadian Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Canadian Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Historic Market

Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 30: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Market for Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Power

Class for the Period 2020-2027



Table 32: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Power Class for the Period

2012-2019



Table 33: Japanese Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Share

Analysis by Power Class: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Japanese Market for Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 36: Japanese Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 37: Chinese Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Power Class for the Period

2020-2027



Table 38: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Million by Power Class: 2012-2019



Table 39: Chinese Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market by Power

Class: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Chinese Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 41: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 42: Chinese Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market by Product

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 43: European Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 44: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: European Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: European Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Power Class: 2020-2027



Table 47: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in Europe in US$

Million by Power Class: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 48: European Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Share

Breakdown by Power Class: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 50: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in Europe in US$

Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 51: European Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 52: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in France by Power

Class: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 53: French Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Power Class: 2012-2019



Table 54: French Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Share

Analysis by Power Class: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in France by

Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 56: French Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 57: French Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 58: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Power Class

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: German Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Power Class: 2012-2019



Table 60: German Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Share

Breakdown by Power Class: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: German Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: German Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 64: Italian Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Power Class for the Period

2020-2027



Table 65: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Million by Power Class: 2012-2019



Table 66: Italian Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market by Power

Class: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 67: Italian Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 68: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: Italian Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market by Product

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Photovoltaic (PV)

Inverters: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Power Class for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Power Class

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: United Kingdom Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market

Share Analysis by Power Class: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Photovoltaic (PV)

Inverters: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: United Kingdom Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market

Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 76: Spanish Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Power Class: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Spanish Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Historic Market

Review by Power Class in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 78: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Power Class for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 79: Spanish Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Spanish Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Historic Market

Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 81: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 82: Russian Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Power Class: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in Russia by Power

Class: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 84: Russian Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Share

Breakdown by Power Class: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Russian Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in Russia by

Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 87: Russian Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Power Class:

2020-2027



Table 89: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Power Class: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 90: Rest of Europe Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market

Share Breakdown by Power Class: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Rest of Europe Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:

2020-2027



Table 92: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 95: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Asia-Pacific Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in Asia-Pacific by

Power Class: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Power Class: 2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Share

Analysis by Power Class: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in Asia-Pacific

by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market

Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 103: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Power Class for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Australian Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Power Class: 2012-2019



Table 105: Australian Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Share

Breakdown by Power Class: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Australian Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 108: Australian Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 109: Indian Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Power Class: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Indian Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Historic Market

Review by Power Class in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 111: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Power Class for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 112: Indian Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Indian Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Historic Market

Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 114: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 115: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Power Class for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: South Korean Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Power Class: 2012-2019



Table 117: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Power Class: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 118: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: South Korean Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 120: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Photovoltaic (PV)

Inverters: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Power Class for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Power

Class for the Period 2012-2019



Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters

Market Share Analysis by Power Class: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Photovoltaic (PV)

Inverters: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters

Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 127: Latin American Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 128: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in Latin America

in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 129: Latin American Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 130: Latin American Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Power Class for the Period

2020-2027



Table 131: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Historic Market Analysis

in Latin America in US$ Million by Power Class: 2012-2019



Table 132: Latin American Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market by

Power Class: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 133: Latin American Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 134: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Historic Market Analysis

in Latin America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market by

Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



ARGENTINA

Table 136: Argentinean Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Power Class:

2020-2027



Table 137: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in Argentina in

US$ Million by Power Class: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 138: Argentinean Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Share

Breakdown by Power Class: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Argentinean Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:

2020-2027



Table 140: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in Argentina in

US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 141: Argentinean Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 142: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in Brazil by

Power Class: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 143: Brazilian Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Power Class: 2012-2019



Table 144: Brazilian Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Share

Analysis by Power Class: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in Brazil by

Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Brazilian Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 147: Brazilian Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 148: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Power Class

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 149: Mexican Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Power Class: 2012-2019



Table 150: Mexican Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Share

Breakdown by Power Class: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Mexican Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 153: Mexican Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 154: Rest of Latin America Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Power Class:

2020 to 2027



Table 155: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in Rest of Latin

America by Power Class: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 156: Rest of Latin America Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters

Market Share Breakdown by Power Class: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Rest of Latin America Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product

Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 158: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in Rest of Latin

America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 159: Rest of Latin America Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters

Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 160: The Middle East Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 161: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 162: The Middle East Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 163: The Middle East Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Power Class: 2020 to

2027



Table 164: The Middle East Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Historic

Market by Power Class in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 165: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Power Class for

2012,2020, and 2027



Table 166: The Middle East Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 167: The Middle East Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Historic

Market by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for

2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 169: Iranian Market for Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Power

Class for the Period 2020-2027



Table 170: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Power Class for the Period

2012-2019



Table 171: Iranian Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Share

Analysis by Power Class: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Iranian Market for Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 173: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 174: Iranian Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 175: Israeli Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Power Class: 2020-2027



Table 176: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in Israel in US$

Million by Power Class: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 177: Israeli Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Share

Breakdown by Power Class: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Israeli Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 179: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in Israel in US$

Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 180: Israeli Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 181: Saudi Arabian Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Power Class for the Period

2020-2027



Table 182: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Historic Market Analysis

in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Power Class: 2012-2019



Table 183: Saudi Arabian Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market by

Power Class: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 184: Saudi Arabian Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 185: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Historic Market Analysis

in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 186: Saudi Arabian Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market by

Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 187: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Power Class for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: United Arab Emirates Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Power Class:

2012-2019



Table 189: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Power Class: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: United Arab Emirates Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type:

2012-2019



Table 192: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 193: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Power Class for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Rest of Middle East Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Power Class:

2012-2019



Table 195: Rest of Middle East Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters

Market Share Breakdown by Power Class: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Rest of Middle East Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type:

2012-2019



Table 198: Rest of Middle East Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters

Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 199: African Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Power Class: 2020 to 2027



Table 200: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in Africa by

Power Class: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 201: African Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Share



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04951659/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001