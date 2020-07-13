New York, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04951659/?utm_source=GNW
9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the period 2020-2027.Single Phase, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.1% CAGR to reach US$6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Three Phase segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 34.6% share of the global Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 10.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.05% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 6.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 388-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04951659/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Photovoltaic Energy & Inverters: A Primer
Recent Market Activity
Outlook
Demand by End-Use
Competition
Asian Companies Gain Share from European Counterparts
Power Supplies and UPS Vendors Latch onto PV Inverter Success
Solar Energy Demand Metrics
Aging PV Systems Power Replacement Demand
Changing Market Dynamics Impact Prices of PV Inverters
Tariff Charges Could Trip PV Installation Growth
Asia and the US Emerge as New Nerve Centers for Photovoltaic
Inverters Market
Technological Advancements Power Next Generation Solar Power
Inverters
Demand on Rise for ’Smart’ PV Inverters
Rise of Virtual Power Plants Propel Smart Inverters Market
Micro Inverters Gain Edge
Reliable, Continuous Power Supply Propel String Inverter Market
Growth
Demand on Rise for Small 3-Phase String and Megawatt PV Inverters
Manufacturers Roll out More 1,500V Inverters
Global Competitor Market Shares
Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)
Chint Power Systems America (USA)
Darfon Electronics Corp. (Taiwan)
Delta Energy Systems, Inc. (Australia)
Eaton Corporation Plc (Ireland)
Elettronica Santerno S.p.A. (Italy)
Enphase Energy (USA)
Fronius International GmbH (Austria)
Fuji Electric Europe GmbH (Germany)
GE Power (USA)
Ginlong Technologies (China)
Growatt New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)
Ingeteam Corporacion, S.A. (Spain)
KACO new energy, Inc. (USA)
Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (Israel)
Schneider Electric SE (France)
Sineng Electric Co., Ltd. (China)
TBEA Xinjiang Sunoasis Co., Ltd. (TBEA Sunoasis Co., Ltd.) (China)
SMA Solar Technology AG (Germany)
Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd (China)
TMEIC Corporation (Japan)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Single Phase (Power Class) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Single Phase (Power Class) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Single Phase (Power Class) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Three Phase (Power Class) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Three Phase (Power Class) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Three Phase (Power Class) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Micro (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Micro (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Micro (Product Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: String (Product Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: String (Product Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: String (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Central (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Central (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Central (Product Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Share (in %) by Company:
2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Power Class: 2020
to 2027
Table 20: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in the United
States by Power Class: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 21: United States Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market
Share Breakdown by Power Class: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: United States Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 23: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in the United
States by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 24: United States Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Power Class: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Canadian Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Historic Market
Review by Power Class in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 27: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Power Class for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 28: Canadian Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Canadian Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Historic Market
Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 30: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Market for Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Power
Class for the Period 2020-2027
Table 32: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Power Class for the Period
2012-2019
Table 33: Japanese Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Share
Analysis by Power Class: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Japanese Market for Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 36: Japanese Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 37: Chinese Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Power Class for the Period
2020-2027
Table 38: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Historic Market Analysis
in China in US$ Million by Power Class: 2012-2019
Table 39: Chinese Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market by Power
Class: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Chinese Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 41: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Historic Market Analysis
in China in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: European Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 44: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 45: European Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: European Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Power Class: 2020-2027
Table 47: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in Europe in US$
Million by Power Class: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 48: European Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Share
Breakdown by Power Class: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 50: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in Europe in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: European Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 52: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in France by Power
Class: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 53: French Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Power Class: 2012-2019
Table 54: French Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Share
Analysis by Power Class: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in France by
Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 56: French Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 57: French Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 58: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Power Class
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: German Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Power Class: 2012-2019
Table 60: German Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Share
Breakdown by Power Class: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: German Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 64: Italian Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Power Class for the Period
2020-2027
Table 65: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Million by Power Class: 2012-2019
Table 66: Italian Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market by Power
Class: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 67: Italian Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 68: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Photovoltaic (PV)
Inverters: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Power Class for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Power Class
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 72: United Kingdom Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market
Share Analysis by Power Class: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Photovoltaic (PV)
Inverters: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: United Kingdom Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 76: Spanish Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Power Class: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Spanish Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Historic Market
Review by Power Class in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 78: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Power Class for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 79: Spanish Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Spanish Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Historic Market
Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 81: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 82: Russian Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Power Class: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in Russia by Power
Class: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 84: Russian Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Share
Breakdown by Power Class: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Russian Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in Russia by
Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 87: Russian Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Power Class:
2020-2027
Table 89: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Power Class: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 90: Rest of Europe Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market
Share Breakdown by Power Class: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Rest of Europe Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:
2020-2027
Table 92: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 95: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in Asia-Pacific by
Power Class: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Power Class: 2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Share
Analysis by Power Class: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in Asia-Pacific
by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 103: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Power Class for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Australian Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Power Class: 2012-2019
Table 105: Australian Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Share
Breakdown by Power Class: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Australian Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: Australian Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 109: Indian Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Power Class: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: Indian Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Historic Market
Review by Power Class in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 111: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Power Class for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 112: Indian Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Indian Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Historic Market
Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 114: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 115: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Power Class for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: South Korean Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Power Class: 2012-2019
Table 117: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Power Class: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 118: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: South Korean Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 120: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Photovoltaic (PV)
Inverters: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Power Class for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Power
Class for the Period 2012-2019
Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters
Market Share Analysis by Power Class: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Photovoltaic (PV)
Inverters: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters
Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 127: Latin American Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 128: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in Latin America
in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 129: Latin American Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 130: Latin American Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Power Class for the Period
2020-2027
Table 131: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Historic Market Analysis
in Latin America in US$ Million by Power Class: 2012-2019
Table 132: Latin American Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market by
Power Class: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 133: Latin American Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 134: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Historic Market Analysis
in Latin America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market by
Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
ARGENTINA
Table 136: Argentinean Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Power Class:
2020-2027
Table 137: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in Argentina in
US$ Million by Power Class: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 138: Argentinean Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Share
Breakdown by Power Class: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Argentinean Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:
2020-2027
Table 140: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in Argentina in
US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 141: Argentinean Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 142: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in Brazil by
Power Class: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 143: Brazilian Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Power Class: 2012-2019
Table 144: Brazilian Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Share
Analysis by Power Class: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in Brazil by
Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 146: Brazilian Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 147: Brazilian Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 148: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Power Class
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Mexican Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Power Class: 2012-2019
Table 150: Mexican Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Share
Breakdown by Power Class: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Mexican Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 153: Mexican Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 154: Rest of Latin America Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Power Class:
2020 to 2027
Table 155: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in Rest of Latin
America by Power Class: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 156: Rest of Latin America Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters
Market Share Breakdown by Power Class: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product
Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 158: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in Rest of Latin
America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 160: The Middle East Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 161: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 162: The Middle East Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 163: The Middle East Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Power Class: 2020 to
2027
Table 164: The Middle East Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Historic
Market by Power Class in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 165: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Power Class for
2012,2020, and 2027
Table 166: The Middle East Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 167: The Middle East Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Historic
Market by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 168: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for
2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 169: Iranian Market for Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Power
Class for the Period 2020-2027
Table 170: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Power Class for the Period
2012-2019
Table 171: Iranian Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Share
Analysis by Power Class: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Iranian Market for Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 173: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 174: Iranian Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 175: Israeli Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Power Class: 2020-2027
Table 176: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in Israel in US$
Million by Power Class: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 177: Israeli Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Share
Breakdown by Power Class: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Israeli Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 179: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in Israel in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 180: Israeli Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 181: Saudi Arabian Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Power Class for the Period
2020-2027
Table 182: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Historic Market Analysis
in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Power Class: 2012-2019
Table 183: Saudi Arabian Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market by
Power Class: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 185: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Historic Market Analysis
in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market by
Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 187: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Power Class for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: United Arab Emirates Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Power Class:
2012-2019
Table 189: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Power Class: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type:
2012-2019
Table 192: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 193: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Power Class for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: Rest of Middle East Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Power Class:
2012-2019
Table 195: Rest of Middle East Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters
Market Share Breakdown by Power Class: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type:
2012-2019
Table 198: Rest of Middle East Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 199: African Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Power Class: 2020 to 2027
Table 200: Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market in Africa by
Power Class: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 201: African Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Share
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04951659/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: