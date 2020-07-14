New York, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Children’s Wear Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04951650/?utm_source=GNW
9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Girls Wear, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.8% CAGR to reach US$132.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Boys Wear segment is readjusted to a revised 2.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 32.5% share of the global Children’s Wear market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Children’s Wear market in the U.S. is estimated at US$68 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.98% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$68.8 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 2.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$68.8 Billion by the year 2027.
Infants & Toddlers Wear Segment Corners a 27.1% Share in 2020
In the global Infants & Toddlers Wear segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$51.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$68 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$46 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 350-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Children?’s Wear - A Lucrative Market
Recent Market Activity
Market Snapshots
Current and Future Analysis
Emerging Markets Contribute to Future Growth
Kidswear- An Independent Fashion Industry
Westernization of Wardrobe Gains Space in Developing Markets
Reshoring of Apparel Production Gains Pace
The Changing Phase of Decision Makers in Kids Wear
Global Competitor Market Shares
Children’s Wear Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Benetton Group S.p.A. (Italy)
Carter’s, Inc. (USA)
OshKosh B’gosh, Inc. (USA)
Esprit Holdings Limited (Hong Kong)
Fruit of the Loom, Inc. (USA)
Gap, Inc. (USA)
Global Brands Group Holding Limited (Hong Kong)
Gymboree Corp. (USA)
Hanesbrands, Inc. (USA)
J.C. Penney Company, Inc. (USA)
Kellwood Company, LLC (USA)
Kohls Corporation (USA)
Macy’s Inc. (USA)
Marks & Spencer (UK)
Mothercare Group (UK)
PVH Corp. (USA)
Polo Ralph Lauren (USA)
Target Corp. (USA)
The Children’s Place, Inc. (USA)
VF Corporation (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Gender Neutral Clothing Does Away with Rigid Stereotypes
Traditional Designs Make a comeback
Children’s Footwear Designers Borrow New Technologies from
Diverse Industries
Sustainability Becomes an Overriding Theme in Kid’s Clothing
Organic Kids Clothing Gains Prominence
Ethical Production Reflects Change in Consumer Outlook
Social Media and Celebrity Kids Bring in a Transformation
Mini-Me Trend Catches up
Athleisure Trend Trickles Down from Adult Fashion to Kids Wear
Luxury Brands Make Rapid Strides in Children’s Wear Market
Western Luxury Brands Establish Presence in Asian Markets
Boutiques Become Prominent for Luxury Girls’ Clothing
Movies, Cartoons and Children’s Wear: Still A Profitable Equation
Plus Size Kids Clothing Offers Immense Potential
Infant/Baby Clothing: Safety Remains a Priority
Clothing for Premature Babies - An Expanding Micro Segment
Manufacturers Unveil Clothing for Special Kids
Cotton: An Essential Raw Material in Children’s Wear
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Children’s Wear Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Children’s Wear Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Children’s Wear Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Girls Wear (Product Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Girls Wear (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Girls Wear (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Boys Wear (Product Segment) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Boys Wear (Product Segment) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Boys Wear (Product Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Infants & Toddlers Wear (Product Segment) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Infants & Toddlers Wear (Product Segment) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Infants & Toddlers Wear (Product Segment) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Children’s Wear Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Children’s Wear Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Children’s Wear Market in the United States by
Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 15: United States Children’s Wear Market Share Breakdown
by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 16: Canadian Children’s Wear Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Canadian Children’s Wear Historic Market Review by
Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 18: Children’s Wear Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Market for Children’s Wear: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Children’s Wear Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period
2012-2019
Table 21: Japanese Children’s Wear Market Share Analysis by
Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 22: Chinese Children’s Wear Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 23: Children’s Wear Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 24: Chinese Children’s Wear Market by Product Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Children’s Wear Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: European Children’s Wear Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Children’s Wear Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 27: European Children’s Wear Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: European Children’s Wear Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027
Table 29: Children’s Wear Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 30: European Children’s Wear Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 31: Children’s Wear Market in France by Product Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 32: French Children’s Wear Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 33: French Children’s Wear Market Share Analysis by
Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 34: Children’s Wear Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: German Children’s Wear Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 36: German Children’s Wear Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 37: Italian Children’s Wear Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Children’s Wear Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 39: Italian Children’s Wear Market by Product Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Children’s Wear: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Children’s Wear Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: United Kingdom Children’s Wear Market Share Analysis
by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 43: Spanish Children’s Wear Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Spanish Children’s Wear Historic Market Review by
Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 45: Children’s Wear Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 46: Russian Children’s Wear Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Children’s Wear Market in Russia by Product Segment:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 48: Russian Children’s Wear Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Children’s Wear Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027
Table 50: Children’s Wear Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: Rest of Europe Children’s Wear Market Share Breakdown
by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Children’s Wear Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 53: Children’s Wear Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Children’s Wear Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Children’s Wear Market in Asia-Pacific by Product
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Children’s Wear Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Children’s Wear Market Share Analysis by
Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 58: Children’s Wear Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Australian Children’s Wear Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 60: Australian Children’s Wear Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 61: Indian Children’s Wear Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Indian Children’s Wear Historic Market Review by
Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 63: Children’s Wear Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 64: Children’s Wear Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: South Korean Children’s Wear Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 66: Children’s Wear Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Children’s Wear:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Children’s Wear Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Children’s Wear Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 70: Latin American Children’s Wear Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 71: Children’s Wear Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 72: Latin American Children’s Wear Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 73: Latin American Children’s Wear Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 74: Children’s Wear Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 75: Latin American Children’s Wear Market by Product
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentinean Children’s Wear Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027
Table 77: Children’s Wear Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: Argentinean Children’s Wear Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 79: Children’s Wear Market in Brazil by Product Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 80: Brazilian Children’s Wear Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 81: Brazilian Children’s Wear Market Share Analysis by
Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 82: Children’s Wear Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Mexican Children’s Wear Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 84: Mexican Children’s Wear Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America Children’s Wear Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2020 to 2027
Table 86: Children’s Wear Market in Rest of Latin America by
Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 87: Rest of Latin America Children’s Wear Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 88: The Middle East Children’s Wear Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 89: Children’s Wear Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 90: The Middle East Children’s Wear Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 91: The Middle East Children’s Wear Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: The Middle East Children’s Wear Historic Market by
Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 93: Children’s Wear Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012,2020, and
2027
IRAN
Table 94: Iranian Market for Children’s Wear: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 95: Children’s Wear Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period
2012-2019
Table 96: Iranian Children’s Wear Market Share Analysis by
Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 97: Israeli Children’s Wear Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027
Table 98: Children’s Wear Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Israeli Children’s Wear Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 100: Saudi Arabian Children’s Wear Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 101: Children’s Wear Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 102: Saudi Arabian Children’s Wear Market by Product
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 103: Children’s Wear Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: United Arab Emirates Children’s Wear Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 105: Children’s Wear Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 106: Children’s Wear Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Rest of Middle East Children’s Wear Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 108: Rest of Middle East Children’s Wear Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 109: African Children’s Wear Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: Children’s Wear Market in Africa by Product Segment:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 111: African Children’s Wear Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 209
