9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Girls Wear, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.8% CAGR to reach US$132.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Boys Wear segment is readjusted to a revised 2.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 32.5% share of the global Children’s Wear market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Children’s Wear market in the U.S. is estimated at US$68 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.98% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$68.8 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 2.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$68.8 Billion by the year 2027.



Infants & Toddlers Wear Segment Corners a 27.1% Share in 2020

In the global Infants & Toddlers Wear segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$51.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$68 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$46 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 350-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Benetton Group S.p.A.

Carter`s Inc.

Esprit Holdings Limited

Fruit of the Loom Inc.

Gap Inc.

Global Brands Group Holding Limited

Hanesbrands, Inc.

J.C. Penney Company Inc.

Kellwood Company LLC

KMART

Kohls Corporation

Macy`s Inc.

Marks & Spencer

Mothercare Group

OshKosh B`gosh Inc.

Sears Holdings Corp.

Target Corp.

The Children`s Place Retail Stores

VF Corporation







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Children?’s Wear - A Lucrative Market

Recent Market Activity

Market Snapshots

Current and Future Analysis

Emerging Markets Contribute to Future Growth

Kidswear- An Independent Fashion Industry

Westernization of Wardrobe Gains Space in Developing Markets

Reshoring of Apparel Production Gains Pace

The Changing Phase of Decision Makers in Kids Wear

Global Competitor Market Shares

Children’s Wear Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Gender Neutral Clothing Does Away with Rigid Stereotypes

Traditional Designs Make a comeback

Children’s Footwear Designers Borrow New Technologies from

Diverse Industries

Sustainability Becomes an Overriding Theme in Kid’s Clothing

Organic Kids Clothing Gains Prominence

Ethical Production Reflects Change in Consumer Outlook

Social Media and Celebrity Kids Bring in a Transformation

Mini-Me Trend Catches up

Athleisure Trend Trickles Down from Adult Fashion to Kids Wear

Luxury Brands Make Rapid Strides in Children’s Wear Market

Western Luxury Brands Establish Presence in Asian Markets

Boutiques Become Prominent for Luxury Girls’ Clothing

Movies, Cartoons and Children’s Wear: Still A Profitable Equation

Plus Size Kids Clothing Offers Immense Potential

Infant/Baby Clothing: Safety Remains a Priority

Clothing for Premature Babies - An Expanding Micro Segment

Manufacturers Unveil Clothing for Special Kids

Cotton: An Essential Raw Material in Children’s Wear



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 209

