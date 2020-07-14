YAKIMA, Wash., July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, John I. Haas, Inc., a world-leading hops supplier and innovator, introduced its latest breakthrough in hop-forward brewing innovation, LUPOMAX™. The company’s new concentrated lupulin pellet reliably delivers the great hop flavors brewers and consumers crave while reducing beer loss. Designed with targeted specifications for reliable brewing performance each and every time, LUPOMAX is available today in some of our most popular hop brands - Citra®, Mosaic®, and SABRO®, with more choices coming with the 2020 crop.



Backed by the John I. Haas Sensory Plus™ process, which combines sensory-based hop selection with advanced technical analysis and proprietary manufacturing process, LUPOMAX adds an invaluable solution to optimize hop flavors while reducing beer loss.

“Bigger, bolder, brighter! The reduced vegetative matter of LUPOMAX pellets gives me a clean hop flavor and really saves on beer loss, too. Can be used at any stage in the brewing process, but it really shines where flavor intensity and reducing beer loss matter most, like dry hopping,” said HAAS® Innovations Brewery Head Brewmaster, Virgil McDonald.

Today’s introduction of LUPOMAX builds on John I. Haas’ history of award-winning hop innovations, including its acclaimed releases of FLEX® and INCOGNITO ® , which helped the company garner the 2020 Food Technology Industrial Achievement Award from the Institute of Food Technologists.

John I. Haas is a leading supplier of hops and hop products with a world-class innovations center and research brewery located in Yakima, WA. As a member of the BarthHaas Group , Haas has the global reach to offer the products, tools, services and supply assurance needed to brew successful beers. For more information, please visit: www.johnihaas.com .

