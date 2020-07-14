WISeKey Receives Best IoT Semiconductor Innovator Global 2020 Award

Geneva, Switzerland – July 14, 2020 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN / Nasdaq: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity and IoT company today announced that it was recognized by CFI.co, a print journal and online resource reporting on business, economics, and finance, with the “Best IoT Semiconductor Innovator Global 2020” award.

Each year, CFI.co seeks out individuals and organisations that contribute significantly to the convergence of economies and truly add value for all stakeholders. This year, CFI.co judges have conferred WISeKey the award for Best IoT Semiconductor Innovator Global 2020.

Highlights of the judging panel’s findings include:

Operating at the leading edge of the digitalised world, WISeKey is engineering a hack-proof yet user-friendly environment. Unique amongst its peers, the company develops and manufactures its own chips that help establish fully secured data generation and injection capabilities.

WISeKey was founded in 1999 and was an early promotor of strengthened security in electronic communication. To that end, the company engages with key organisations, such as the World Economic Forum (WEF) and the International Telecommunications Union (ITU).

The CFI.co judging panel remarks that the company is forward thinking and actively pursues new opportunities to grow organically and through acquisitions.

The judging panel’s full report:

WISeKey: Best IoT Semiconductor Innovator Global 2020

The Next Big Thing is already here and will revolutionise our way of living – yet again. However, fear not: The naming of the Internet of Things (IoT) may have been unimaginative, but its applications are not. According to WISeKey, a Swiss-based innovator and disruptor, the IoT is growing exponentially, connecting mere billions of devices today, but will link well over a trillion ‘things’ by 2030. Operating at the leading edge of the digitalised world, WISeKey is engineering a hack-proof yet user-friendly environment. Unique amongst its peers, the company develops and manufactures its own chips that help establish fully secured data generation and injection capabilities. To protect against hackers, WISeKey has created scalable hardware and software suites that provide secure connections from the edge, where data is gathered, to the cloud where the processing takes place. WISeKey was founded in 1999 and was an early promotor of strengthened security in electronic communication. To that end, the company engages with key organisations, such as the World Economic Forum (WEF) and the International Telecommunications Union (ITU). Listed on Nasdaq, WISeKey is recognised for its adherence to a well-defined and clear mission statement. The company also excels in transparent corporate governance. Thanks to its expertise, size, and domicile, WISeKey has maintained – and expanded – its edge over the competition. The CFI.co judging panel remarks that the company is forward thinking and actively pursues new opportunities to grow organically and through acquisitions. The judges are delighted to offer WISeKey the 2020 award Best IoT Semiconductor Innovator (Global).

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.

About CFI.co

CFI.co is a print journal and online resource reporting on business, economics, and finance. The journal recognises that the traditional distinction between emerging and developed markets is now far less meaningful as world economies converge. Headquartered in London, the world’s most multicultural city, CFI.co covers and analyses the drivers behind that change. Combining the views of leading multilateral and national organisations with thought leadership from some of the world’s top minds – CFI.co’s dedicated editorial team ensures that readers better understand the forces influencing and reshaping the global economy.

About the CFI.co Awards Programme

Each year, CFI.co seeks out individuals and organisations that contribute significantly to the convergence of economies and truly add value for all stakeholders. Reporting from frontlines of economies on the move, CFI.co realises that best practice is to be found throughout the world. The Awards Programme aims to identify and reward excellence wherever it is found. The programme aims to inspire others to further improve their own performance.

