DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In her previous publication titled “Disease is an Expiation of the Sins,” Dr. Mira Bajirova explains that the diseases inflicted to humanity are the result of “Decreased Oxygen Utilization and the Evil Jinn. The Ultimate Cure from all diseases is the Ruqya, Negative Ions and Prophetic Medicine.” She continues to expound about this evil jinn in “The Divine Cure of Coronavirus and Widespread Diseases” (published by Partridge Singapore).

In this book, Bajirova tells that the coronavirus is a jinn (demonic) possession due to humanity’s sins. It serves as a wake-up call for all the disbelievers to repent to Allah before it is too late because He is the only Who can forgive all the sinners, remove the evil jinn and grant them a blissful life of paradise if they will only obey Him.

“One thousand four hundred years ago, Almighty God sent down the Noble Qur’an and Prophetic Medicine for all mankind as a cure for all diseases but medicine went astray, ignoring the Divine cure. Instead of healing, it is harming and killing. This is what happens when humanity do not follow our Creator Who knows what is best for them,” Bajirova says. “People should know that the coronavirus was sent because of humanity’s sins. Sins should be stopped and people should repent to Allah, for their own benefits and salvation from the hellfire.”

“The Divine Cure of Coronavirus and Widespread Diseases” aims to remind readers that the end of the world is approaching and on judgment day, Allah will judge humanity by the Qur’an, Sunnah and their deeds. “They should obey Allah and His Messenger and stop sinning,” Bajirova adds. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.amazon.com/Divine-Cure-Coronavirus-Widespread-Diseases/dp/1543757677

“The Divine Cure of Coronavirus and Widespread Diseases”

By Dr Mira Bajirova

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 360 pages | ISBN 9781543757682

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 360 pages | ISBN 9781543757675

E-Book | 360 pages | ISBN 9781543757699

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Dr Mira Bajirova is an associate professor, consultant OB-GYN, IVF from Paris. She has obtained 14 university diplomas and certificates. She received the “Women Achievers Award 2018.” She published the book “Infertility Caused by Decreased Oxygen Utilization and Jinn (Demon).” She is an international speaker and worked in many countries.

