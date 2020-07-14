POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y., July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patrick C. Okoye was long astonished as to how little information was available to powder technologists and scientists regarding the singular ingredient (magnesium stearate) that makes up less than 1% of the entire powder formulation, but has significant product quality impact on the rest 99% of that formula. In fact, it led him to publish “The Magnesium Stearate Handbook” (published by iUniverse in November 2016) to offer fact-based science on the most commonly used lubricant in the world of powder technology.

This 2020, Okoye launches a new press campaign for the book to reach out to a wider audience and lay the foundation for the next generation of powder technologists and scientists.

Magnesium stearate (MgSt) is widely used in pharmaceuticals, color cosmetics, polymer engineering and other industrial powder applications as lubricant in capsule and tablet manufacture. Okoye states that it is also the least understood lubricant. Hence, in “The Magnesium Stearate Handbook,” the author presents its unique properties during powder rheology, tableting and effect on drug dissolution. Here, he introduces new research data on the behavior of magnesium stearate in powder blends and dosage forms as well as provides research-based guide in troubleshooting and solving powder flow challenges.

Apart from discussing its general use and chemistry, “The Magnesium Stearate Handbook” also provides real-life applications, physical science and new discoveries relative to today’s global development of powder-blended products. It is also Okoye’s intention to make the book accessible to global science libraries through online and brick and mortar outlets.

About the Author

Patrick C. Okoye is the founder and CEO of Griffin-Gamma LLC., a consulting firm that specializes in product formulation, global regulatory reviews, quality systems design, review and recovery, product certifications and product reviews. As a research pharmacist, Okoye has spent over two decades studying powder lubrication and magnesium stearate. He worked at various levels in the pharmaceutical industry including manufacturing, technical services, drug formulation, regulatory compliance, and quality systems. He also served as senior executive in skincare and cosmetic manufacturing and packaging. Okoye is an adjunct faculty member to Nebraska Institute of Forensic Sciences. He also serves on the advisory board of Afrimerica Global Missions, a nonprofit philanthropic organization. Okoye earned his bachelor’s in pharmaceutical sciences from Nigeria, followed by masters in industrial pharmacy and cosmetic science from Long Island University, New York. He received his doctorate in pharmaceutics from Long Island University. Okoye is also a certified pharmaceutical regulatory specialist. Find more information at www.magnesium-stearate.com.

