Plans to provide up to USD 200 million for social housing, industrial parks and other real estate development programs in Vietnam

New York, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHILUX Capital Advisors, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of PHI Group, Inc. ( www.phiglobal.com , PHIL ), announced today that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Hoang Quan Group ( http://hoangquan.com.vn/en/main.html ), (Stock code: HQC on HOSE VN, https://www.hsx.vn/Modules/Listed/Web/SymbolView/280 ), a Vietnam-based conglomerate engaged in finance, real estate and education, for comprehensive cooperation in the areas of funding, real estate, and other investment opportunities in Vietnam.

According to the MOU, PHILUX Capital plans to provide up to USD 200 million (equivalent to VND 4,600 billion) to support multiple social housing projects and other real estate development programs. This could include industrial zones, ports and tourist resorts that Hoang Quan Group currently manages or is developing. In addition, PHILUX Capital will also advise and assist Hoang Quan Group in a comprehensive restructuring effort to access international capital markets and list their securities on US or other major foreign stock exchanges.

Hoang Quan Group is one of the largest and most reputable corporations in real estate investment and development in Vietnam. Established in 2000 and leveraging 20 years’ experience of operation and development with 30 member companies, Hoang Quan Group is proud of its pioneering role in creating an integrated business ecosystem covering investment, legal services, design, construction, appraisal to marketing, product distribution, project management and building management.

With its core strength in real estate, education and finance and highly focused approach, Hoang Quan Group has become a leading investor and developer of real estate in Vietnam. The company has a diversified portfolio of products in industrial parks, real estate, social housing and affordable and commercial housing in prime locations in Ho Chi Minh City and other locations. Hoang Quan is a pioneer and leading brand in social housing and housing for workers in Vietnam with 22 successful social housing projects, providing the market with more than 7,000 products. A number of products and industrial park projects have attracted both domestic and foreign investors.

After 20 years of operation, with equity capital of USD 500 million, Hoang Quan Group has developed an ecosystem of 30 member companies. Its headquarter is located at 286-288 Huynh Van Banh Street, Ward 11, Phu District Nhuan, Ho Chi Minh City. Representative offices are located in 12 provinces and 17 branches and transaction centers in Vietnam. As a leading real estate, education and finance group in Vietnam, Hoang Quan Group has been recognized as one of the 500 largest enterprises in Vietnam since 2017.

Established in 2004, PHILUX Capital Advisors is engaged in mergers and acquisitions, management consultancy, corporate finance, corporate restructuring and advisory services. The Company’s management was instrumental in listing the first-ever Vietnamese companies on the U.S. Nasdaq stock market (Cavico Corporation) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Philand Ranch Ltd). Currently, PHILUX Capital Advisors serves as the Investment Adviser to PHILUX Global Funds SCA, SICAV-RAIF ( www.philux.eu ), a Luxembourg bank fund with multiple sub-fund compartments for investment in real estate, agriculture, renewable energy and healthcare as well as the proposed Chu Lai Multiple Commodities Center (CMCC) and the Asia Diamond Exchange (ADE) in the Chu Lai Open Economic Zone, in Quang Nam Province. This will be the first rough diamond exchange in Asia, comparable with diamond exchanges in Antwerp and Dubai.

Truong Anh Tuan, PhD, Chairman of Hoang Quan Group, commented: “Our cooperation with Philux Capital Advisors (of Phi Group USA) enables us to ultilize their international experience and strength in restructuring and mergers and acquisition activities in international financial and securities markets. We are restructuring as a "Re-startup" to ensure we have the resources and conditions for our real estate development plans in Vietnam and international markets.”

Henry Fahman, Chairman of PHILUX Capital Advisors, stated: “We are delighted to be associated with Hoang Quan Group and its professional and visionary leaders and management. We look forward to capitalizing on our combined experience and expertise to serve the needs of the social housing program in Vietnam as well as undertaking other investment opportunities to create meaningful economic value for both companies, our shareholders and other stakeholders.”

About PHI Group, Inc.

PHI Group ( www.phiglobal.com , PHIL ), primarily focuses on mergers and acquisitions and invests in select industries and special situations that may substantially enhance shareholder value. In addition, the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, PHILUX Capital Advisors, Inc. ( www.philuxcap.com ) provides M&A consulting services and assists companies to go public and access international capital markets while also serving as the investment adviser to Luxembourg-based PHILUX Global Funds ( www.philux.eu ).

About Hoang Quan Group

Hoang Quan Trading - Service - Advisory Real Estate Corporation - a member of Hoang Quan Group, with charter capital of USD 200 million, is listed and trades on Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE). The company stock ticker - HQC has been listed in HOSE for 10 years since October 2010. This creates a solid foundation for Hoang Quan Group to confidently set a goal of becoming the leading real estate group in Vietnam in three key development areas: social housing, industrial parks and project M&A. Hoang Quan focuses on core business activities with the goal of improving the value and utility of products for consumers; and improving the value of businesses to share the benefits with shareholders who have been with the Group through its development history. Website: http://hoangquan.com.vn/vn/

