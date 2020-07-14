Dallas, Texas, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Superabsorbent Polymer (SAP) Market by Product Type (Acrylic Acid Based, Polyacrylamide, and Others), End-User (Personal hygiene, Industrial, Packaging, Agriculture, and Others), and Region, Global Forecasts 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global Superabsorbent Polymer market size is anticipated to reach around USD 46 billion by 2025. Superabsorbent polymer is a polymer comprising hydrophilic networks to sustain and absorb large amount of solution or water. These are made from cellulose along with chemically improved starch and other associated polymers like polyethylene oxide (PEO) and polyvinyl alcohol (PVA), which exhibits high affinity for the liquid. SAP polymer possess cross-linked structure owing to which it becomes absorbs water through a swelling process.

Increasing hygiene awareness along with growing adoption for adult diapers developing countries is driving the industry upsurge. Furthermore, the rising focus toward the development of bio-based absorbent to reduce environment pollution is fueling the industry size. Moreover, its surging application across agriculture sector is anticipated to positively sway the business landscape over the forecast timeline.

The report also throws light on various aspects of the global Superabsorbent Polymer industry by assessing the market using value chain analysis. The report covers several qualitative aspects of the Superabsorbent Polymer industry in market drivers, market restraints and key industry trends. Furthermore, the report provides an in-depth assessment of the market competition with company profiles of global as well as local vendors.

The global Superabsorbent Polymer market holds a strong competition among the well-established and new emerging players. These market players target to gain a competitive advantage over the other players by participating in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions and expanding their businesses.

Superabsorbent Polymer market is categorized into personal hygiene, industrial, packaging, agriculture, and others, on the basis of end-user. The industrial segment is analyzed to grow at a CAGR of over 9% over the forecast timeframe. The growth of this segment is primarily contributed to focus to rising focus toward improving the machine operational life by absorbing liquid impurity is poised to catapult the segment growth.

North America is analyzed to hold a significant share in the coming years. Growing development across the healthcare sector to improve the life expectancy across the region is boosting the product adoption. For instance, the U.S. government spends around 18% of their Gross Domestic Production (GDP) on the healthcare sector. Furthermore, its rising demand from the multiple food end user industries on account of its aqueous solution retaining characteristics is complementing the industry size.

The major players of the global Superabsorbent Polymer market comprise of BASF, Nippon Shokubai, Sumitomo, Evonik, LG Chem, Yixing Danson Foam, and SDP Global, including others. The industry for Superabsorbent Polymer constitutes established global players along with growing rising presence of emerging companies. In addition, the companies are focusing toward expanding their market penetration through adoption of inorganic growth strategies.

