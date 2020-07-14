Dublin, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Ice Cream Market - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North American Ice Cream Market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 2.83% during the forecast period, 2020-2025.



The rising demand for innovative flavors and formats and growing demand for impulsiveness to consume the product in developing countries is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. The United States held a majority of the market share for ice-cream. Growing demand for plant-based frozen desserts is the key factor driving the North America ice-cream market.



Key Market Trends



Health Consciousness and Innovation Driving the Sales



Growth in Ice cream market encountered several challenges to post a CAGR of 2.89%. Growing health concerns and the availability of alternative products like Yoghurt affected market sales. Due to rising health concerns consumers are interested in Ice Cream made of Natural flavours and natural sweeteners and handcrafted Ice Cream. Currently, the US is leading the way for launch activity in handcrafted ice creams, likely relating to the market's size and maturity.



These products can offer innovation inspiration to other markets, specifically with regard to sourcing ingredients from local farmers and using packaging as a distinguishing selling point that celebrates - and appeals to - a sense of individuality. Companies are offering consumers more better for you options in the way of smaller portion sizes, and better ingredients including vegetables, oats, soy and dairy free.



Take-home Forms the Major Share



Although Ice cream is an Impulse product, the scene in North America is very different from Take-home Ice Cream sales much higher than Impulse sales. This is due to high Take-home consumption of Ice Cream in the United States which surpasses Impulse Ice Cream sales by 200%.



The Take-home Ice cream market is growing at a higher pace and is projected to surpass Impulse Ice Cream in the medium term. This is in line with the snacking trend in consumers opting for a variety of snacks including Ice Cream for at home consumption. Various reports have found that consumers tend to eat the most ice cream in the afternoon or evening and that for many consumers, eating ice cream is a regular past time more than an occasional indulgence.



Competitive Landscape



The North America ice cream market is a highly fragmented market and comprises of regional and international competitors. The market is dominated by players, like Unilever, Nestle, General Mills, and Blue Bell Creameries. The leading players in the ice cream market enjoy a dominant presence across the North America region. These players focus to leverage opportunities posed by emerging markets to expand their product portfolio, so that they can cater to the requirements of consumers.



