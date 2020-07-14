Dublin, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Head-Up Display Suppliers Strategic Positioning and Leadership Quadrant" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The head-up display manufacture landscape is diverse and continually evolving.



Over the years, the level of demand for head-up display has increased due to increase in awareness on passenger and vehicle safety. Head-up display is used for a variety of markets, such aviation and automotive and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 29%. The major growth drivers for this market are increase in awareness on passenger and vehicle safety, increasing demand for connected vehicles, and growing demand for technologically advanced HUDs.



Firms that produce head-up display are approaching market opportunities with starkly different strategies. The analyst, a leading global management consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the global head-up display suppliers and has come up with a comprehensive research report, Leadership Quadrant and Strategic Positioning of Head-Up Display Suppliers. Using its proprietary research methodology, the analyst has developed a comparative analysis tool, the 'Leadership Quadrant,' which identifies leaders, contenders, visionaries, and specialists in the head-up display market and rates each head-up display producer.



This report also offers a full competitive analysis from target markets to product mapping, from selling strategies to production capabilities. In this research study, eight companies such as as Continental, Visteon, Denso, BAE Systems, Microvision, Garmin, Panasonic, and Pioneer were analyzed and profiled because they are the top revenue producers for head-up display. The eight profiled manufacturers are grouped in the quadrant. The leadership quadrant analyzes the relative strength among these players. The leadership quadrant addresses the need in the market for manufacturer evaluation based on objective data and metrics.



Some of the features of this research study are as follows:



Leadership and competitive analysis:

Product mapping of leading players

Benchmarking of financial strength of leading players

Leadership quadrant/strategic positioning of players

Leaders

Contenders

Visionaries

Specialists

Market shares of leading players in various regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

Profiles of leading players in terms of below parameters:

Product positioning

Market positioning

Financial strength

Revenue breakdown by market segments

Revenue breakdown by regions

Organizational capabilities

Innovation and market leadership

This report answers the following key questions:

What are the market shares of suppliers in various end use segments such as in aviation and automotive market?

Who are the market leaders in various regions and what are their market shares?

Which companies are more aligned with market opportunities and which companies have ability to gain market share?

What are the key differentiators for major suppliers?

Which company has the widest product range and how the product mapping looks among various players?

Which companies will gain market share?

Key Topics Covered



1. Leadership Analysis

1.1: Market Description

1.2: Scoring Criteria

1.3: Leadership Quadrant Analysis

1.3.1: Leaders (Top Right)

1.3.2: Contenders (Bottom Right)

1.3.3: Visionaries (Top Left)

1.3.4: Specialists (Lower Left)



2. Competitive Benchmarking

2.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

2.2: Financial Strength

2.3: Market Share Analysis

2.3.1: Market Share in Various Segments

2.3.2: Market Share in Various Regions



3. Continental Profile

3.1: Company Overview

3.1.1: Continental Company Description and Business Segments

3.1.2: Continental Company Statistics

3.2: Head-Up Display Business Overview

3.2.1: Head-Up Display Business Segment

3.2.2: Global Head-Up Display Operations

3.2.3: Key Differentiators and Strengths

3.3: Products and Product Positioning

3.3.1: Product Line Overview

3.3.2: Head-Up Display Product Mapping

3.3.3: Product Positioning in Market Segments

3.4: Markets and Market Positioning

3.4.1: Market Position in Global Head-Up Display Business

3.5: Revenue Breakdown by Market Segments

3.6: Revenue Breakdown by Regions

3.7: Production

3.7.1: Global Manufacturing Operations

3.8: Innovation and Market Leadership

3.9: Marketing, Sales, and Organizational Capabilities

3.9.1: Marketing and Sales

3.9.2: Management Commitment and Track Record

3.10: Financial Strength



4. Visteon Profile



5. Denso Profile



6. BAE Systems Profile



7. Microvision Profile



8. Garmin Profile



9. Panasonic Profile



10. Pioneer Profile



