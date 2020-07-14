Dublin, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tea Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global tea market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.5%, during the forecast period 2020-2025.
The global tea market is characterized by the black tea segment holding a prominent share. However, the maximum growth is estimated for green and herbal/flavored tea, due to the awareness about health benefits associated with them.
Consumption of carbonated tea drinks is a new trend in the tea industry, which is further fuelling the growth of the tea market. Various tea manufacturing companies, such as Bigelow, have introduced several flavors of tea, ranging from fruity to herbal flavors, creating a diversified portfolio of tea products for customers.
Key Market Trends
Increasing Inclination Towards Herbal and Green Tea
Asia-Pacific is Leading the Global Tea Market
Competitive Landscape
The global tea market is highly fragmented and competitive. The market consists key players competing for major market share and small regional players catering to small regions. The key global players are based in North America and Europe, while various small players are based in Asia-Pacific, South America, and Eastern Europe. The key strategies adopted by the players in the market are expansions, innovations, and new product launches. For instance, Unilever is strengthening its presence with more product innovations, such as machine compatible tea capsules.
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables and Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Type
5.1.1 Black Tea
5.1.2 Green Tea
5.1.3 Herbal Tea
5.1.4 Oolong Tea
5.1.5 Other Product Types
5.2 By Packaging Format
5.2.1 Bags
5.2.2 Loose
5.3 By Distribution Channel
5.3.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
5.3.2 Convenience Stores
5.3.3 Online Retailers
5.3.4 Other Distribution Channels
5.4 By Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 South America
5.4.5 Middle-East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Adopted Strategies
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 Unilever
6.3.2 R Twining and Company Limited
6.3.3 Tata Consumer Products Limited
6.3.4 Hain Celestial Group Inc.
6.3.5 Ito En Ltd.
6.3.6 Nestle SA
6.3.7 Orientis Group (Kusmi Tea)
6.3.8 The Republic of Tea
6.3.9 Davids Tea
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hbo34a
