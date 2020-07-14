Dublin, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organic Personal Care Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global organic personal care market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 11% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the organic personal care market looks promising with opportunities in the in the consumer goods and services sector.



The major growth driver for this market are increasing demand for cosmetics and skin and hair care coupled with rising need for environment- and animal-friendly products and rising R&D expenditure to introduce improved plant and animal extracts into various products.



The study includes the organic personal care market size and forecast for the global organic personal care market through 2024, segmented by product, gender, sales channel and region.



Some of the organic personal care companies profiled in this report include Johnson & Johnson, The Body Shop, Amway, Estee Lauder, Kao, L'Occitane en Provence, Natura Cosmeticos, The Hain Celestial, Kiehl's, and L'Oreal.



Some of the features of the report include:

Market size estimates: Global organic personal care market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and region.

Segmentation analysis: Global organic personal care market size by product, gender, sales channel, and region.

Regional analysis: Global organic personal care market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for organic personal care in the global organic personal care market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for organic personal care in the global organic personal care market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global organic personal care market by product (skin care, hair care, makeup and color cosmetics, and fragrances), gender (male and female), sales channel (professional salons, specialty stores, modern trade, drug stores, and online stores), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and ROW)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the organic personal care market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the organic personal care market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in the organic personal care market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the organic personal care market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the organic personal care market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the organic personal care market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the organic personal care area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities have taken place in the last five years in the organic personal care market?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Organic Personal Care Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Organic Personal Care Market by Product

3.3.1: Skin Care

3.3.2: Hair Care

3.3.3: Makeup and Color Cosmetics

3.3.4: Fragrances

3.4: Global Organic Personal Care Market by Gender

3.4.1: Male

3.4.2: Female

3.5: Global Organic Personal Care Market by Sales Channel

3.5.1: Professional Salons

3.5.2: Specialty Stores

3.5.3: Modern Trade

3.5.4: Drug Stores

3.5.5: Online Stores



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Organic Personal Care Market by Region

4.2: North American Organic Personal Care Market

4.2.1: Market by Product: Skin Care, Hair Care, Makeup and Color Cosmetics, and Fragrances

4.2.2: Market by Gender: Male and Female

4.2.3: Market by Sales Channel: Professional Salons, Specialty Stores, Modern Trade, Drug Stores, and Online Stores

4.3: European Organic Personal Care Market

4.4: APAC Organic Personal Care Market

4.5: RoW Organic Personal Care Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Organic Personal Care Market by Product

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Organic Personal Care Market by Gender

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Organic Personal Care Market by Sales Channel

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Organic Personal Care Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Organic Personal Care Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Organic Personal Care Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Johnson & Johnson

7.2: The Body Shop

7.3: Amway

7.4: Estee Lauder

7.5: Kao

7.6: L'Occitane

7.7: Natura

7.8: The Hain Celestial

7.9: Kiehl's

7.10: L'Oreal



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mu9g1s

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900