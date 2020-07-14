Dublin, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Variable Data Printing Market: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global variable data printing market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 16% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the variable data printing market looks promising with opportunities in the food & beverage, consumer durable, pharmaceutical, home & personal, and retail industries. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for variable data printed labels in the food & beverage sector, growth in the pharmaceutical sector, and increased focus on the aesthetic appeal of products and innovative printing.



The study includes the Variable data printing market size and forecast for the global Variable data printing market through 2024, segmented by label type, composition, printing technology, end-use and region.



Some of the Variable data printing companies profiled in this report include HP Inc., Canon Inc., 3M Company, Xerox Corporation, RR Donnelley & Sons Company, Mondi PLC, Avery Dennison Corporation, Quad/Graphics Inc., Cenveo Inc., Ws Packaging Group Inc., and others.



Some of the features of the report include:

Market size estimates: Global Variable data printing market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and region.

Segmentation analysis: Global market size by label type, composition, printing technology, end use and region

Regional analysis: Global Variable data printing market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for variable data printing in the global variable data printing market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for variable data printing in the global variable data printing market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1.What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global variable data printing market by label type (release liner labels and linerless labels), composition (facestock and topcoat), printing technology (thermal transfer, electrophotography, direct thermal, and inkjet), end use sector (food & beverage, consumer durable, pharmaceutical, home & personal, retail sector, and others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW)?

Q.2.Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3.Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4.What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the variable data printing market?

Q.5.What are the business risks and threats to the variable data printing market?

Q.6.What are emerging trends in the variable data printing market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the variable data printing market?

Q.8.What are the new developments in the variable data printing market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9.Who are the major players in the variable data printing market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10.What are some of the competitive products and processes in the variable data printing area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the variable data printing market?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Variable Data Printing Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Variable Data Printing Market by Label Type

3.3.1: Release Liner Labels

3.3.2: Linerless Labels

3.4: Global Variable Data Printing Market by Composition

3.4.1: Facestock

3.4.2: Topcoat

3.5: Global Variable Data Printing Market by Printing Technology

3.5.1: Thermal Transfer

3.5.2: Electrophotography

3.5.3: Direct Thermal

3.5.4: Inkjet

3.6: Global Variable Data Printing Market by End-use Sector

3.6.1: Food & Beverage

3.6.2: Consumer Durable

3.6.3: Pharmaceutical

3.6.4: Home & Personal

3.6.5: Retail Sector

3.6.6: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region:

4.1: Global Variable Data Printing Market by Region

4.2: North American Variable Data Printing Market

4.2.1: Market by Label Type: Release Liner Labels and Linerless Labels

4.2.2: Market by Composition: Facestock and Topcoat

4.2.3: Market by Printing Technology: Thermal Transfer, Electrophotography, Direct Thermal, and Inkjet

4.2.4: Market by End-use Sector: Food & Beverage, Consumer Durable, Pharmaceutical, Home & Personal, Retail Sector, and Others

4.3: European Variable Data Printing Market

4.4: APAC Variable Data Printing Market

4.5: RoW Variable Data Printing Market



5. Competitor Analysis:

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Variable Data Printing Market by Label Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Variable Data Printing Market by Composition

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Market by Printing Technology

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Market by End-use Sector

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for Global Variable Data Printing Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Variable Data Printing Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Variable Data Printing Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Variable Data Printing Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players:

7.1: HP Inc.

7.2: Canon Inc.

7.3: 3M Company

7.4: Xerox Corporation

7.5: RR Donnelley & Sons Company

7.6: Mondi PLC

7.7: Avery Dennison Corporation

7.8: Quad/Graphics Inc.

7.9: Cenveo Inc.

7.10: WS Packaging Group Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9cy5nb

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900