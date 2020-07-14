New York, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nanocoatings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04368325/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Anti-Microbial, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 18.9% CAGR to reach US$6.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Anti-Fingerprint segment is readjusted to a revised 23.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.5% share of the global Nanocoatings market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 20% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Nanocoatings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.82% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 20% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.9% and 17.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.7 Billion by the year 2027.
Anti-Fouling Segment Corners a 20.1% Share in 2020
In the global Anti-Fouling segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 20.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$919.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.5 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 20th edition of our report. The 146-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Nanotechnology - A Curtain Raiser
A Time Line of Materials Development
Recent Market Activity
Nanoscience - Breaking Conventional Size Barriers
New Discoveries Bridge the Gap between Organic and Inorganic
Materials
A Peek into the World of Possibilities with Nanotechnology
Nanotechnology Market Gathers Momentum
Enabling Technologies - Need of the Hour
Coatings Industry Gets a Touch of Nanotechnology
Nanocoatings Promise Superior Performance Benefits Over
Traditional Polymer Coatings
Key Application Properties of Nanocoatings in a Capsule
Nanocoatings - Market Evolution Over the Years
Coating Manufacturers Become More Open towards Producing
Nanocoatings
Need to Achieve Competitive Differentiation Driving Coating
Manufacturers? Lean towards Nanocoatings
Environmental Benefits Attract Manufacturer Attention
Nanocoatings Market - Quite Resilient Against Periods of
Economic Slowdown
Stable Economic Outlook Bodes Well for Nanocoatings Market
Market Outlook
Developed Markets - Traditional Revenue Contributors
Asia-Pacific - The Fastest Growing Regional Market
Global Competitor Market Shares
Nanocoatings Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Nanocoating Technology to Shape Electronics Industry
Safeguarding Connectivity - Nanocoatings for Longevity and
Reliability of IoT
Growing Demand for Connectivity
Water-Resistant Nanocoatings for Consumer Electronics
Increasing Applications for Nanocoatings in Cleaning
Nano Technology in Pool Cleaning
Self-Cleaning Glass
Nano-Ceramics
Hydrophobic Lotus Leaves
Nanoparticles in Cleaning Agents
Robotic Pool Cleaners
Sprayable Edible Nanocoatings to Extend Shelf Life of Produce
Nanostructured Coatings to Remove Pollutants
Sanitation & Disease Control to Drive Demand for Anti-Microbial
Nanocoatings
Anti-Foul & Easy-to-Clean Nanocoatings Draw Huge Demand
Anti-Fingerprint Nanocoatings to Grow in Prominence
Anti-Corrosion Nanocoatings in Demand
Nanotechnology Coating that Kills 99.9% of Superbugs
Nanocoating Technology to Prevent Infections in Spinal Implant
without Inhibiting Osseointegration
A Race to the Surface
The Ideal Orthopedic Spinal Implant Coating
Nanocoating Technology - Antimicrobial Activity without
Inhibiting Osseointegration
A Look at Opportunities & Trends in Key End-Use Markets
Healthcare Industry - Market Laden with Tremendous Potential
Automotive Market Offers Plenty of Opportunities for
Nanocoatings Market
Nanocoatings for Construction and Exterior Protection - A Review
Growing Focus on Renewable Energy Drives Demand for
Nanocoatings in Solar Energy Sector
Demand for Marine Nanocoatings Poised to Grow
Nanocoatings Gain Prominence in the Aviation Sector
Nanocoatings for Optics - Opportunities Galore
Opportunities in Textile Industry Boosts Nanocoatings Market
Use of Nanocoatings Gaining Traction for Furniture
Household Care Sector - An Emerging Niche
Titanium Dioxide Nanocoatings Ignite Interest
Nano-Scale Silver Finding Tremendous Use as an Agent in
Antimicrobial Coatings
Graphene as Nanocoatings to Find Great Demand
Technological Innovations Drive Nanocoatings Market
Nanocoating for Development of Better Cardiovascular Stents
High-Performance Nanocoatings in Demand
P2i Develops Liquid Repellent Nanocoating
Nanocoatings with Efficacy to Transport Vaccines without
Requiring Refrigeration
New Applications of Nanoclay and TiO2 Nanoparticles for
Protecting Wood against Weathering
New Nanocoatings that Improve Energy Efficiency of Aircraft
Challenges
Competition from Uncoated Products Proves to be a Major
Challenge for Nanocoated Products
Lack of Awareness about Benefits of Nanocoatings
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Analytics
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
Market Analytics
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
REST OF WORLD
