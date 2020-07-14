New York, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nanocoatings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04368325/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Anti-Microbial, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 18.9% CAGR to reach US$6.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Anti-Fingerprint segment is readjusted to a revised 23.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.5% share of the global Nanocoatings market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 20% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Nanocoatings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.82% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 20% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.9% and 17.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.7 Billion by the year 2027.



Anti-Fouling Segment Corners a 20.1% Share in 2020

In the global Anti-Fouling segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 20.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$919.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.5 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 20th edition of our report. The 146-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ACTnano, Inc.

albert rechtenbacher GmbH

Bio-Gate AG

Bühler Holding AG

CG2 Nanocoatings Inc.

Eikos, Inc.

Green Earth Nano Science, Inc.

Inframat Corporation

Integran Technologies Inc.

NANOBIZ.PL Ltd.

Nano-Care Deutschland AG

Nanofilm

Nanogate AG

NanoMate Technology, Inc.

Nanophase Technologies Corporation

nanopool® GmbH

Nanosol AG

Nanovere Technologies, LLC

P2i Ltd.

Surfactis Technologies SAS

Tesla NanoCoatings, Inc.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Nanotechnology - A Curtain Raiser

A Time Line of Materials Development

Recent Market Activity

Nanoscience - Breaking Conventional Size Barriers

New Discoveries Bridge the Gap between Organic and Inorganic

Materials

A Peek into the World of Possibilities with Nanotechnology

Nanotechnology Market Gathers Momentum

Enabling Technologies - Need of the Hour

Coatings Industry Gets a Touch of Nanotechnology

Nanocoatings Promise Superior Performance Benefits Over

Traditional Polymer Coatings

Key Application Properties of Nanocoatings in a Capsule

Nanocoatings - Market Evolution Over the Years

Coating Manufacturers Become More Open towards Producing

Nanocoatings

Need to Achieve Competitive Differentiation Driving Coating

Manufacturers? Lean towards Nanocoatings

Environmental Benefits Attract Manufacturer Attention

Nanocoatings Market - Quite Resilient Against Periods of

Economic Slowdown

Stable Economic Outlook Bodes Well for Nanocoatings Market

Market Outlook

Developed Markets - Traditional Revenue Contributors

Asia-Pacific - The Fastest Growing Regional Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Nanocoatings Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Nanocoating Technology to Shape Electronics Industry

Safeguarding Connectivity - Nanocoatings for Longevity and

Reliability of IoT

Growing Demand for Connectivity

Water-Resistant Nanocoatings for Consumer Electronics

Increasing Applications for Nanocoatings in Cleaning

Nano Technology in Pool Cleaning

Self-Cleaning Glass

Nano-Ceramics

Hydrophobic Lotus Leaves

Nanoparticles in Cleaning Agents

Robotic Pool Cleaners

Sprayable Edible Nanocoatings to Extend Shelf Life of Produce

Nanostructured Coatings to Remove Pollutants

Sanitation & Disease Control to Drive Demand for Anti-Microbial

Nanocoatings

Anti-Foul & Easy-to-Clean Nanocoatings Draw Huge Demand

Anti-Fingerprint Nanocoatings to Grow in Prominence

Anti-Corrosion Nanocoatings in Demand

Nanotechnology Coating that Kills 99.9% of Superbugs

Nanocoating Technology to Prevent Infections in Spinal Implant

without Inhibiting Osseointegration

A Race to the Surface

The Ideal Orthopedic Spinal Implant Coating

Nanocoating Technology - Antimicrobial Activity without

Inhibiting Osseointegration

A Look at Opportunities & Trends in Key End-Use Markets

Healthcare Industry - Market Laden with Tremendous Potential

Automotive Market Offers Plenty of Opportunities for

Nanocoatings Market

Nanocoatings for Construction and Exterior Protection - A Review

Growing Focus on Renewable Energy Drives Demand for

Nanocoatings in Solar Energy Sector

Demand for Marine Nanocoatings Poised to Grow

Nanocoatings Gain Prominence in the Aviation Sector

Nanocoatings for Optics - Opportunities Galore

Opportunities in Textile Industry Boosts Nanocoatings Market

Use of Nanocoatings Gaining Traction for Furniture

Household Care Sector - An Emerging Niche

Titanium Dioxide Nanocoatings Ignite Interest

Nano-Scale Silver Finding Tremendous Use as an Agent in

Antimicrobial Coatings

Graphene as Nanocoatings to Find Great Demand

Technological Innovations Drive Nanocoatings Market

Nanocoating for Development of Better Cardiovascular Stents

High-Performance Nanocoatings in Demand

P2i Develops Liquid Repellent Nanocoating

Nanocoatings with Efficacy to Transport Vaccines without

Requiring Refrigeration

New Applications of Nanoclay and TiO2 Nanoparticles for

Protecting Wood against Weathering

New Nanocoatings that Improve Energy Efficiency of Aircraft

Challenges

Competition from Uncoated Products Proves to be a Major

Challenge for Nanocoated Products

Lack of Awareness about Benefits of Nanocoatings



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



