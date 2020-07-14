Dublin, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pore Strip Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pore strip market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the pore strip market looks promising with opportunities in the departmental stores, convenience stores, specialty stores, and online retailers. The major growth driver for this market are growing fashion consciousness coupled with increasing pollution level leading to facial skin problems.



The study includes the pore strip market size and forecast for the global pore strip market through 2024, segmented by ingredient, price, application, product type and region.



Some of the pore strip companies profiled in this report include P&G, Unilever, Kao, Lucky Fine, Earth Therapeutics, Boscia, Sephora, Boots, Ulta Beauty, and Walgreen.



Some of the features of the report include:

Market size estimates: Global pore strip market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and region.

Segmentation analysis: Global pore strip market size by ingredient, price, application, product type, and region.

Regional analysis: Global pore strip market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for pore strip in the global pore strip market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for pore strip in the global pore strip market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global pore strip market by ingredient (charcoal, silica, tea tree oil, and other), price (premium and economic), application (modern trade, departmental stores, convenience stores, specialty stores, drug stores, online retailers, and other), product type (common type, specialty type), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the pore strip market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the pore strip market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in the pore strip market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the pore strip market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the pore strip market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the pore strip market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the pore strip area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities have taken place in the last five years in the pore strips market?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Pore Strip Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Pore Strip Market by Ingredient

3.3.1: Charcoal

3.3.2: Silica

3.3.3: Tea Tree Oil

3.4: Global Pore Strip Market by Price

3.4.1: Premium

3.4.2: Economic

3.5: Global Pore Strip Market by Application

3.5.1: Modern Trade

3.5.2: Departmental Stores

3.5.3: Convenience Stores

3.5.4: Specialty Stores

3.5.5: Drug Stores

3.5.6: Online Retailers and other Sales Channel

3.6: Global Pore Strip Market by Product Type

3.6.1: Common Type

3.6.2: Specialty Type



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Pore Strip Market by Region

4.2: North American Pore Strip Market

4.2.1: Market by Ingredient: Charcoal, Silica and Tea Tree Oil

4.2.2: Market by Price: Premium and Economic

4.2.3: Market by Application: Departmental Stores, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Retailers and Others

4.2.4: Market by Product Type: Common Type and Specialty Type

4.3: European Pore Strip Market

4.4: APAC Pore Strip Market

4.5: RoW Pore Strip Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Pore Strip Market by Ingredient

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Pore Strip Market by Price

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Pore Strip Market by Application

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Pore Strip Market by Product Type

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for Global Pore Strip Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Pore Strip Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Pore Strip Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: P&G

7.2: Unilever

7.3: Kao

7.4: Lucky Fine

7.5: Earth Therapeutics

7.6: Sephora

7.7: Boots

7.8: Ulta Beauty

7.9: Walgreen



