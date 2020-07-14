New York, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Diabetes Diagnostics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04368322/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Test Strips, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7% CAGR to reach US$11.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Lancets segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 18.9% share of the global Diabetes Diagnostics market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 9.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Diabetes Diagnostics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.06% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$8.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$8.4 Billion by the year 2027.
Analog Glucose Monitor Segment Corners a 13.9% Share in 2020
In the global Analog Glucose Monitor segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 215-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04368322/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Diabetes Diagnostics: Towards Easier, Economic, and Efficient
Management of the Global Diabetes Epidemic
Evolution of Diabetes Testing over the Years with Key Features
in Each Period
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Recent Market Activity
Alarming Levels of Diabetes Incidence Worldwide Drives Demand
for Diabetes Diagnostic Devices
Diabetes Emerges as One of the Leading Causes of Death
Etiological Factors Causing Diabetes
Future Prospects Remain Favorable for Diabetes Diagnostics Market
Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors
Developing Countries Continue to Offer Significant Growth
Opportunities
Key Factors Driving Sales of Diabetes Diagnostics in Developing
Regions
Global Competitor Market Shares
Diabetes Diagnostics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029
Stable Economic Scenario to Underpin Market Expansion
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
A.Menarini Diagnostics Ltd. (UK)
Abbott Diabetes Care, Inc. (USA)
Acon Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
AgaMatrix, Inc. (USA)
Apex Biotechnology Corporation (Taiwan)
ARKRAY, Inc. (Japan)
Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG (Switzerland)
B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)
Becton, Dickinson and Company (USA)
BIONIME Corporation (Taiwan)
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
Danaher Corporation (USA)
Beckman Coulter, Inc. (USA)
HemoCue® AB (Sweden)
DexCom, Inc. (USA)
Diazyme Laboratories Inc. (USA)
EKF Diagnostics Holdings Plc (UK)
LifeScan, Inc. (USA)
Medtronic PLC (Ireland)
Nova Biomedical Corporation (USA)
OSANG Healthcare Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
Roche Diabetes Care, Inc. (USA)
Sanofi S.A. (France)
Sanwa Kagaku Kenkyusho Co, Ltd. (Japan)
Siemens Healthineers (Germany)
Sinocare, Inc. (China)
PTS Diagnostics (USA)
Trividia Health, Inc. (USA)
TaiDoc Technology Corporation (Taiwan)
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (USA)
Terumo Corporation (Japan)
Tosoh Bioscience, Inc. (USA)
Trinity Biotech plc (Ireland)
Ypsomed AG (Switzerland)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Prominence of Real-Time Glucose Sensing and Monitoring
Drive Robust Demand for Minimally-Invasive CGM Devices
CGM Market Gradually Breaks through Barriers to Adoption
Intensive Care Units: A Highly Promising Market for CGMs
Proven Efficacy for Development of Intervention Strategies
Drives Demand for HbA1c Testing Devices
Rising Popularity of Near Patient Testing Benefits Prospects
for HbA1c Devices
Myriad Benefits of POC HbA1c Tests over Lab Tests Drives
Widespread Adoption
Home HbA1c Testing: An Overview
Glycated Albumin: A Potential Threat to HbA1c?
Approval for HbA1c Testing for Diabetes Diagnosis: An
Opportunity to Tap
Is HbA1c Test Right in Being Recommended for Diagnostic Purposes?
HbA1c Tests for Diabetes Diagnosis Need to Address Issues
Related to Hemoglobin Variants
ESC and ADA Release Revised Guidelines for HbA1c Testing
Undiagnosed Diabetes: A Major Healthcare Challenge Offering
Huge Untapped Potential
Undiagnosed Diabetics: More Prone to Cardiovascular Diseases
Increased Vulnerability of Diabetics to Various Health
Complications Boosts Demand for Diagnostic Devices
Non-Insulin-Dependent Diabetes Mellitus (NIDDM) Lead to
Cardiovascular Complications
High Risk of Diabetes in the Fast Expanding Aging Population
Benefit Market Expansion
Demographic Statistics of the Global Aging Populace: Unfurling
the Market Potential
Glycosylated Hemoglobin Tests Pave the Way for Early-Stage
Diabetes Diagnosis
Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Aids Diabetes Diagnostics &
Testing Market
Rising Expenditure on Diabetes Care Drives Diagnostic Devices
Sales
Increasing Obesity Levels Underpins Market Growth
Despite Competition from CGM Systems and HbA1c Testing Devices,
BGM Devices Continues to Dominate Sales
Cost: The Ultimate Factor Favoring Growth in Demand for Blood
Glucose Monitoring Systems
Self-Monitoring/Household Blood Glucose: Sustaining Growth in
Demand
Key Trends in the Glucose Meter/Monitoring Systems
Smartphone Penetration Favors SMBG Market
Demand for BGM Products to Witness Varying Patterns in
Developed and Developing Markets
Barriers to Adoption of New Technology in BGM Products
Accuracy Issues Plague Blood Glucose Meters Market
Advancements in Glucose Monitoring Devices Offers a New Ray of
Hope
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Diabetes Diagnostics Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Diabetes Diagnostics Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Diabetes Diagnostics Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Test Strips (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Test Strips (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Test Strips (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Lancets (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Lancets (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Lancets (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Analog Glucose Monitor (Product Type) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Analog Glucose Monitor (Product Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Analog Glucose Monitor (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Continuous Glucose Monitor (Product Type) World
Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Continuous Glucose Monitor (Product Type) Market
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Continuous Glucose Monitor (Product Type) Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Syringes (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Syringes (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Syringes (Product Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Pens (Product Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Pens (Product Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Pens (Product Type) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Pumps (Product Type) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Pumps (Product Type) Global Historic Demand in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Pumps (Product Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Injectors (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Injectors (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 27: Injectors (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Diabetes Diagnostics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States Diabetes Diagnostics Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Diabetes Diagnostics Market in the United States by
Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 30: United States Diabetes Diagnostics Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Diabetes Diagnostics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Canadian Diabetes Diagnostics Historic Market Review
by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 33: Diabetes Diagnostics Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for Diabetes Diagnostics: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: Diabetes Diagnostics Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 36: Japanese Diabetes Diagnostics Market Share Analysis
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 37: Chinese Diabetes Diagnostics Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Diabetes Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 39: Chinese Diabetes Diagnostics Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Diabetes Diagnostics Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 40: European Diabetes Diagnostics Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 41: Diabetes Diagnostics Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 42: European Diabetes Diagnostics Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: European Diabetes Diagnostics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 44: Diabetes Diagnostics Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 45: European Diabetes Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 46: Diabetes Diagnostics Market in France by Product
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 47: French Diabetes Diagnostics Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 48: French Diabetes Diagnostics Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 49: Diabetes Diagnostics Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: German Diabetes Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 51: German Diabetes Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 52: Italian Diabetes Diagnostics Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 53: Diabetes Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 54: Italian Diabetes Diagnostics Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 55: United Kingdom Market for Diabetes Diagnostics:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Diabetes Diagnostics Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 57: United Kingdom Diabetes Diagnostics Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 58: Spanish Diabetes Diagnostics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: Spanish Diabetes Diagnostics Historic Market Review
by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 60: Diabetes Diagnostics Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
RUSSIA
Table 61: Russian Diabetes Diagnostics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Diabetes Diagnostics Market in Russia by Product
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 63: Russian Diabetes Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 64: Rest of Europe Diabetes Diagnostics Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 65: Diabetes Diagnostics Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 66: Rest of Europe Diabetes Diagnostics Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Asia-Pacific Diabetes Diagnostics Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 68: Diabetes Diagnostics Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 69: Asia-Pacific Diabetes Diagnostics Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Diabetes Diagnostics Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Asia-Pacific Diabetes Diagnostics Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 72: Asia-Pacific Diabetes Diagnostics Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 73: Diabetes Diagnostics Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Australian Diabetes Diagnostics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 75: Australian Diabetes Diagnostics Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 76: Indian Diabetes Diagnostics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Indian Diabetes Diagnostics Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 78: Diabetes Diagnostics Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 79: Diabetes Diagnostics Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: South Korean Diabetes Diagnostics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 81: Diabetes Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 82: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Diabetes Diagnostics:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Diabetes Diagnostics Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 84: Rest of Asia-Pacific Diabetes Diagnostics Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Latin American Diabetes Diagnostics Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 86: Diabetes Diagnostics Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 87: Latin American Diabetes Diagnostics Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: Latin American Diabetes Diagnostics Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 89: Diabetes Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 90: Latin American Diabetes Diagnostics Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 91: Argentinean Diabetes Diagnostics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 92: Diabetes Diagnostics Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 93: Argentinean Diabetes Diagnostics Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 94: Diabetes Diagnostics Market in Brazil by Product
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 95: Brazilian Diabetes Diagnostics Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 96: Brazilian Diabetes Diagnostics Market Share Analysis
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 97: Diabetes Diagnostics Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 98: Mexican Diabetes Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 99: Mexican Diabetes Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 100: Rest of Latin America Diabetes Diagnostics Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 101: Diabetes Diagnostics Market in Rest of Latin America
by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 102: Rest of Latin America Diabetes Diagnostics Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 103: The Middle East Diabetes Diagnostics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 104: Diabetes Diagnostics Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 105: The Middle East Diabetes Diagnostics Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 106: The Middle East Diabetes Diagnostics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 107: The Middle East Diabetes Diagnostics Historic Market
by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 108: Diabetes Diagnostics Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for
2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 109: Iranian Market for Diabetes Diagnostics: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Diabetes Diagnostics Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 111: Iranian Diabetes Diagnostics Market Share Analysis
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 112: Israeli Diabetes Diagnostics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 113: Diabetes Diagnostics Market in Israel in US$ Million
by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 114: Israeli Diabetes Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 115: Saudi Arabian Diabetes Diagnostics Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 116: Diabetes Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 117: Saudi Arabian Diabetes Diagnostics Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 118: Diabetes Diagnostics Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: United Arab Emirates Diabetes Diagnostics Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 120: Diabetes Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 121: Diabetes Diagnostics Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: Rest of Middle East Diabetes Diagnostics Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 123: Rest of Middle East Diabetes Diagnostics Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 124: African Diabetes Diagnostics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Diabetes Diagnostics Market in Africa by Product
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 126: African Diabetes Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 59
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04368322/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: