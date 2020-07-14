Dublin, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microgrid Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global microgrid market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 12% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the microgrid market looks promising with opportunities in the healthcare, educational institutions, industrial, military, and electric utility industries. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for automated grid system, increasing awareness to reduced carbon footprint, enhancement in microgrid connectivity through integration of IoT, and advantages of low-cost and clean energy storage.



The study includes the microgrid market size and forecast for the global microgrid market through 2024, segmented by connectivity, grid type, end-use industry and region.



Some of the microgrid companies profiled in this report include ABB, General Electric, Eaton, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Honeywell, Homer Energy, S&C Electric, Power Analytics, and Exelon Corporation.



Some of the features of the report include:

Market size estimates: Microgrid market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Market size by various segments such as by connectivity, grid type, end-use industry, and region.

Regional analysis: Microgrid market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for micro grid in the micro grid market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, micro grid in the microgrid market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global microgrid market by connectivity (grid connected, and remote/island), grid type (AC microgrid, DC microgrid, and hybrid), end use industry (healthcare, educational institutions, industrial, military, and electric utility), and region (North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW) ?

Q.2 which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 what are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the microgrid market?

Q.5 what are the business risks and threats to the microgrid market?

Q.6 what are emerging trends in this microgrid market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 what are some changing demands of customers in the microgrid market?

Q.8 what are the new developments in the microgrid market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 who are the major players in this microgrid market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 what are some of the competitive products and processes in this microgrid area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this, microgrid market?



Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3 Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Microgrid Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Microgrid Market by Connectivity

3.3.1: Grid Connected

3.3.2: Remote/Island

3.4: Global Microgrid Market by Grid Type

3.4.1: AC Microgrid

3.4.2: DC Microgrid

3.4.3: Hybrid

3.5: Global Microgrid Market by End-use Industry

3.5.1: Healthcare

3.5.2: Educational Institutions

3.5.3: Industrial

3.5.4: Military

3.5.5: Electric Utility

3.5.6: Others



4 Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Microgrid Market by Region

4.2: North American Microgrid Market

4.2.1: Market by End-use Industry: Healthcare, Educational Institutions, Industrial, Military, and Electric Utility

4.2.2: Market by Grid Type: AC Microgrid, DC Microgrid, and Hybrid

4.2.3: United States Microgrid Market

4.2.4: Canadian Microgrid Market

4.2.5: Mexican Microgrid Market

4.3: European Microgrid Market

4.4: APAC Microgrid Market

4.5: RoW Microgrid Market



5 Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6 Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Microgrid Market by Connectivity

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Microgrid Market by Grid Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Microgrid Market by End-use Industry

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Microgrid Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Microgrid Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Microgrid Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7 Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Power Analytics

7.2: ABB Ltd

7.3: General Electric

7.4: Eaton Corporation

7.5: Siemens

7.6: S&C Electric Company

7.7: Schneider Electric

7.8: Exelon Corporation

7.9: HOMER Energy LLC

7.10: Honeywell International Inc.

7.11: Microgrid Energy LLC



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/27zbeh

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900