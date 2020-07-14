Dublin, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flexible Battery Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global flexible battery market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 46% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the flexible battery market looks promising with opportunities in the smart packaging, smart cards (e-Cards), consumer electronics, medical devices, wearable devices, entertainment, and wireless communication industries.



The major drivers for this market are growing demand for wearable electronics, demand for thin and flexible batteries in electronic devices, and miniaturization of electronic devices.



The study includes the flexible battery market size and forecast for the flexible battery market through 2024, segmented by battery type, chargeability, end-use industry and region.



Some of the flexible battery companies profiled in this report include LG Chem, Samsung SDI Co, STMicroelectronics, Enfucell OY, Blue Spark Technologies, Brightvolt, and Panasonic Corp.



Some of the features of the report include:

Market size estimates: Flexible battery market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Market size by various segments such as by battery type, end use industry, chargeability, and region.

Regional analysis: Flexible battery market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for flexible battery in the flexible battery market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, flexible battery in the flexible battery market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the flexible battery market, by battery type (thin-film battery, printed battery, curved battery, and others), chargeability (rechargeable and single use), end use industry (smart packaging, smart cards (e-cards), consumer electronics, medical devices, wearable devices, entertainment, and wireless communication), and region (North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW) ?

Q.2 which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 what are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the flexible battery market?

Q.5 what are the business risks and threats to the flexible battery market?

Q.6 what are emerging trends in this flexible battery market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 what are some changing demands of customers in the flexible battery market?

Q.8 what are the new developments in the flexible battery market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 who are the major players in this flexible battery market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 what are some of the competitive products and processes in this flexible battery systems area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this, flexible battery market?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Flexible Battery Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Flexible Battery Market by Battery Type

3.3.1: Thin-Film Battery

3.3.2: Printed Battery

3.3.3: Curved Battery

3.3.4: Others

3.4: Global Flexible Battery Market by Chargeability

3.4.1: Rechargeable

3.4.2: Single Use

3.5: Global Flexible Battery Market by End Use Industry

3.5.1: Smart Packaging

3.5.2: Smart Cards (E-Cards)

3.5.3: Consumer Electronics

3.5.4: Medical Device

3.5.5: Wearable Devies

3.5.6: Entertainment

3.5.7: Wireless Communication



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Flexible Battery Market by Region

4.2: North American Flexible Battery Market

4.2.1: Market by End Use Industry: Smart Packaging, Smart Cards (E-Cards), Consumer Electronics, Medical Devices, Wearable Devices, Entertainment, and Wireless Communication

4.2.2: Market by Battery Type: Thin-Film Battery, Printed Battery, and Curved Battery

4.2.3: United States Flexible Battery Market

4.2.4: Canadian Flexible Battery Market

4.2.5: Mexican Flexible Battery Market

4.3: European Flexible Battery Market

4.4: APAC Flexible Battery Market

4.5: RoW Flexible Battery Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Flexible Battery Market by Battery Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Flexible Battery Market by Chargeability

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Flexible Battery Market by End Use Industry

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Flexible Battery Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Flexible Battery Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Flexible Battery Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Flexible Battery Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: LG Chem Ltd.

7.2: Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

7.3: STMicroelectronics N.V.

7.4: Enfucell OY Ltd.

7.5: Blue Spark Technologies, Inc.

7.6: Brightvolt Inc.

7.7: Panasonic Corp.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7am8fv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

