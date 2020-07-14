Dublin, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diabetic Retinopathy Market: Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Certain factors that are driving the market growth include the rising prevalence of diabetes and blindness due to the same, growing geriatric population base, increasing technological advancements in diabetic retinopathy surgical instruments.



There is an increasing burden of diabetic retinopathy across the globe. As stated by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), the global prevalence of DR from 2015 to 2019 was around 27%. The lowest prevalence was in Europe at 20.6% and South East Asia at 12.5% and highest in Africa at 33.8%, Middle East and North Africa 33.8%, and the Western Pacific region at 36.2%.



Hence, the rising prevalence of DR, along with the growing awareness and concern over it, are expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.



Key Market Trends



Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share in the Type Segment



Proliferative diabetic retinopathy (PDR): PDR is the most advanced stage of diabetic retinopathy. At this stage, circulation problems deprive the retina of oxygen. As a result, new, fragile blood vessels can begin to grow in the retina and into the vitreous, the gel-like fluid that fills the back of the eye. The new blood vessels may leak blood into the vitreous, clouding vision.



Symptoms include progressive loss of vision, particularly in those who are not properly followed or treated. The major risk factors for PDR include the duration of diabetes, since 30-34 years of diabetes increase the risk of retinopathy by 65%, according to the reports published by the Columbia University. Hence, the rising prevalence of diabetes is directly contributing to a further increase in the prevalence of PDR.



North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period



Over the past decade, the prevalence of diabetes in North America has increased. People with diabetes are at risk for diabetic retinopathy. Diabetic retinopathy is the leading cause of new cases of blindness among adults aged 20 to 74 years in the United States. More than 100 million U.S. adults are now living with diabetes or prediabetes, according to a new report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Hence with the increasing number of people living with diabetes is expected to contribute to market growth across the entire region.



Competitive Landscape



The global Diabetic Retinopathy market is moderately competitive and consists of a few major players. Companies like Alimera Sciences, Allergan plc, BCN Peptides, Genentech, Glycadia Pharmaceuticals, Kowa Group, Novartis AG, Oxurion N.V., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, among others, which hold the substantial market share in the Diabetic Retinopathy market.



