Dublin, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retinal Surgery Devices Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global retinal surgery devices market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), by the year 2050, the world's population aged 60 years and older is expected to reach approximately by 2 billion, up from 900 million in the year 2015. Currently, about 125 million people are aged 80 years or older. Growing instances of retinal disorders in geriatric population, eye injuries and rising prevalence of diabetic retinopathy are the key driving factors in the retinal surgery devices market.
Key Market Trends
Diabetic Retinopathy Segment is Expected to Hold a Major Market Share in the Retinal Surgery Devices Market
North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share in the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period
North America expected to hold a major market share in the global retinal surgery devices market due to rising prevalence of retinal disorders in geriatric population and high prevalence of diabetic retinopathy in this region. According to the National Diabetes Statistics, one often is suffering from diabetes, which is approximately 9.4% of the total United States population. According to National Eye Institute, diabetic retinopathy impacts nearly 7.7 million Americans and the number is expected to increase to 11.3 million by the year 2030. Furthermore, rise in the adoption of advanced technologies in retinal surgery devices and growing number of minimally invasive surgeries is fueling the growth of the overall regional market to a large extent.
Competitive Landscape
The retinal surgery devices Market is consolidated competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players are currently dominating the market. Some prominent players are vigorously making acquisitions with the other companies to consolidate their market positions across the globe. Some of the market players are Alcon Inc., IRIDEX Corporation, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Topcon Corporation, NIDEK Co. Ltd., Ellex Medical Lasers, Lumenis, Leica Microsystems GmbH.
