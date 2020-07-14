New York, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Laser Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04368321/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Aesthetic Lasers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 10.4% CAGR to reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ophthalmic Lasers segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.1% share of the global Medical Laser Systems market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 13% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Medical Laser Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.98% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 7.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027.



Surgical Lasers Segment Corners a 22.7% Share in 2020

In the global Surgical Lasers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$709.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 247-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Medical Laser Market - Outlook

Global Market Overview and Analysis

Key Market Restraints

Recent Market Activity

Global Competitor Market Shares

Medical Laser Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AMD Lasers, LLC (USA)

AngioDynamics, Inc. (USA)

Bausch Health Companies, Inc. (USA)

BIOLASE, Inc. (USA)

Biolitec AG (Germany)

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany)

Coherent, Inc. (USA)

CryoLife, Inc. (USA)

Cutera, Inc. (USA)

Danaher Corporation (USA)

KaVo Dental (USA)

Ellex Medical Lasers Limited (Australia)

Hologic, Inc. (USA)

IRIDEX Corporation (USA)

Lumenis Ltd. (Israel)

Lynton Lasers Ltd. (UK)

Nidek Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

The Spectranetics Corporation (USA)

Syneron Candela (USA)

Topcon Corporation (Japan)

Trimedyne, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Ophthalmic Lasers

Technology Advancements Support Growth

Selective Retinal Therapy (SRT)

Retinal Rejuvenation Therapy for AMD Patients

Femtosecond Lasers garner Demand Led by Better Visual Outcomes

Femtosecond Lasers from Leading Players:Regulatory Status

Vision Correction - An Expanding Market

Diagnostic Application of Lasers Gain Significant Attention

High Prices Limit Use of Lasers

Demographic Changes Drive Demand for Ophthalmic Lasers

Rising Prevalence of Diabetes Fuels Growth

Dental Lasers

Dental Lasers Firmly on Growth Track

Soft Tissue Lasers Lead the Global Dental Lasers Systems Market

Advancements in Laser Dentistry Improve Outcomes and Reduce Costs

Drop in Prices to Support Penetration

Dental Lasers Puts Dental Practice on Growth Trajectory

Despite High Potential, Dental Laser Systems Market Faces

Challenges

Aesthetic Lasers

Lasers Gain Adoption in Cosmetic Procedures

Emerging Economies Drive Growth in Aesthetic Laser and Light

Device Market

Increasing Obesity Rates to Propel Aesthetic Lasers Market Growth

Lasers Dominate the Hair Removal Market

Laser Skin Tightening - A Potential Non-Surgical Substitute to

Face-lifting

Fraxel Lasers for Skin Resurfacing

Surgical Lasers

Lasers Witness Wide Adoption in Surgical Procedures

Lasers in Cardiology

Fiber-Laser Technology Offers Promising Applications in Medical

Sector

Selective Laser Treatment: An Emerging Trend



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 103

