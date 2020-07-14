New York, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Laser Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04368321/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Aesthetic Lasers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 10.4% CAGR to reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ophthalmic Lasers segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.1% share of the global Medical Laser Systems market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 13% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Medical Laser Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.98% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 7.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027.
Surgical Lasers Segment Corners a 22.7% Share in 2020
In the global Surgical Lasers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$709.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 247-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
AMD Lasers, LLC (USA)
AngioDynamics, Inc. (USA)
Bausch Health Companies, Inc. (USA)
BIOLASE, Inc. (USA)
Biolitec AG (Germany)
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany)
Coherent, Inc. (USA)
CryoLife, Inc. (USA)
Cutera, Inc. (USA)
Danaher Corporation (USA)
KaVo Dental (USA)
Ellex Medical Lasers Limited (Australia)
Hologic, Inc. (USA)
IRIDEX Corporation (USA)
Lumenis Ltd. (Israel)
Lynton Lasers Ltd. (UK)
Nidek Co. Ltd. (Japan)
Novartis AG (Switzerland)
The Spectranetics Corporation (USA)
Syneron Candela (USA)
Topcon Corporation (Japan)
Trimedyne, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Ophthalmic Lasers
Technology Advancements Support Growth
Selective Retinal Therapy (SRT)
Retinal Rejuvenation Therapy for AMD Patients
Femtosecond Lasers garner Demand Led by Better Visual Outcomes
Femtosecond Lasers from Leading Players:Regulatory Status
Vision Correction - An Expanding Market
Diagnostic Application of Lasers Gain Significant Attention
High Prices Limit Use of Lasers
Demographic Changes Drive Demand for Ophthalmic Lasers
Rising Prevalence of Diabetes Fuels Growth
Dental Lasers
Dental Lasers Firmly on Growth Track
Soft Tissue Lasers Lead the Global Dental Lasers Systems Market
Advancements in Laser Dentistry Improve Outcomes and Reduce Costs
Drop in Prices to Support Penetration
Dental Lasers Puts Dental Practice on Growth Trajectory
Despite High Potential, Dental Laser Systems Market Faces
Challenges
Aesthetic Lasers
Lasers Gain Adoption in Cosmetic Procedures
Emerging Economies Drive Growth in Aesthetic Laser and Light
Device Market
Increasing Obesity Rates to Propel Aesthetic Lasers Market Growth
Lasers Dominate the Hair Removal Market
Laser Skin Tightening - A Potential Non-Surgical Substitute to
Face-lifting
Fraxel Lasers for Skin Resurfacing
Surgical Lasers
Lasers Witness Wide Adoption in Surgical Procedures
Lasers in Cardiology
Fiber-Laser Technology Offers Promising Applications in Medical
Sector
Selective Laser Treatment: An Emerging Trend
