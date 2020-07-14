Dallas, Texas, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Digital Identity Solutions Market by Authentication Type (Single-Factor Authentication and Multi-Factor Authentication), Solutions (Biometric and Non-Biometrics), End-users (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Government & Defense and Others), and Region, Global Forecast, 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global digital identity solutions market size is anticipated to reach over USD 33 billion by 2025. Also, it is expected to capture a CAGR of over 16% during the forecast period 2020-2025. The digital identity solutions are extremely flexible and scalable. It can help businesses in reducing costs as well as complex identity solutions. As it comprises biometrics and non-biometric solutions it provides an extra layer of security to devices, systems, and data.

The existing and future digital identity solutions market developments are defined to determine the attractiveness of the market. Key impacting factors highlight the digital identity solutions market opportunities throughout the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing integration of biometrics in smartphones and numerous industries. Besides, increasing the focus of organizations on enhancing customer experience is also one of the crucial factors driving market growth. However, the lack of consumer data security is anticipated to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, the growing adoption of authentication solutions across numerous industry verticals is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the market in the upcoming years. Also, the integration of advanced technologies such as ML and AI is anticipated to provide major growth opportunities to the market in upcoming years.

The report also highlights numerous aspects of the global digital identity solutions industry by evaluating the market through value chain analysis. Besides, the report covers numerous qualitative aspects of the digital identity solutions industry in market drivers, restraints, and key industry opportunities. Furthermore, the report offers a complete assessment of the market rivalry along with company profiling of local as well as global vendors.

The digital identity solutions market has robust competition across the well-established as well as newly emerging players. Also, the digital identity solutions industry players are targeting prospective markets to seize a competitive advantage over the other industry players by forming agreements, mergers & acquisitions, acquiring new startups & other companies, forming collaboration and partnerships, and expanding their business presence.

Based on the authentication type segment, the market is divided into single-factor authentication and multi-factor authentication. The multi-factor authentication segment is expected to gather the highest market growth during the forecast period. However, the single-factor authentication segment dominated the digital identity solutions market in 2019.

The North America region dominated the overall market in 2019 and it is expected to do so throughout the forecast period 2020-2025. The dominance of this region mainly attributed to the presence of major market players and growing investment in research & development of technologies associated with digital identity solutions. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of this region is mainly accredited to the increasing sophisticated levels of cyber frauds in this region.

The major players of the global Digital Identity Solutions Market are IDEMIA, ForgeRock, Imageware Systems, Jumio, NEC, Samsung SDS, Signicat, Telus, Tessi, and Thales Group. Moreover, the other potential players in the digital identity solutions market are Refinitiv, Jumio, AU10TIX, Verisec, and Smartmatic. The recognized companies are coming up with innovative and new entertainment technologies and solutions. For instance, In November 2019, IDEMIA announced an agreement with Morocco’s National Security Government Department (NSGD). In this agreement, IDEMIA would provide a secured digital identity online services platform along with the national electronic ID cards for the country.

Major points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

Chapter 4 Market Outlook

Chapter 5 Digital Identity Solutions Market by Authentication type

Chapter 6 Digital Identity Solutions Market by Solutions

Chapter 7 Digital Identity Solutions Market by End-users

Chapter 8 Digital Identity Solutions Market By Region

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

