Surgical navigation systems are an integral part of computer-assisted surgery. This represents a concept that supports surgical procedures based on digital imaging technology. It affords surgeons the opportunity to pre-operative planning and accurate surgical navigation of instruments during the procedure.



According to a 2019 article by Valery L Feigin et al. published in The Lancet Neurology Journal, the absolute number of deaths from all neurological disorders has increased by 39% whereas their age-standardized rates have decreased between 1990 and 2016. Surgical navigation systems map the brain of the patient to understand it better and carry out efficient surgical operations. Hence the demand for this technology is expected to increase in the future.



Other factors like growing demand for minimally invasive procedures and technological advancements are also expected to drive the growth of this market. However, the high cost of surgical navigation systems may restrain some hospitals to adopt it.



Key Market Trends



Cardiac Navigation Systems is Expected to Cover a Large Share of the Market



Cardiac navigation systems map the cardiac cavity. These systems cover several modes of mapping such as body surface, endocardial, and epicardial mapping, in order to characterize the timing and amplitude of signals relative to each other. These systems have become very crucial in modern surgeries that require prescient knowledge of the individual organ structure. The minimal invasiveness and precise surgical operations are other factors that have helped these systems grow



According to American Heart association data 2016, deaths due to Cardiovascular disease is expected to increase and deaths due to cardiovascular disease are expected to reach 23.6 million by 2030. Hence, the demand for cardiac navigation systems is expected to increase in the future.



North America is Expected to Dominate the Surgical Navigation Systems Market



North America dominates the global Surgical Navigation Systems market which is majorly attributed to the well-established healthcare and medical device industry. The growth of the market is majorly due to the presence of key companies operating in the surgical navigation systems market.



Asia-Pacific region is believed to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period which is mainly attributed to increasing adoption of the technological advancements in the healthcare industry.



Competitive Landscape



Majority of the surgical navigation systems are being developed by the global key players. Market leaders with more funds for research and better distribution system have established their position in the market. Moreover, Asia-pacific is witnessing an emergence of some small players due to the rise of awareness, which has helped the market grow.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Incidence & Prevalence of Chronic Disorders

4.2.2 Technological Advancements Leading to Enhanced Applications

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of Surgical Navigation Systems

4.3.2 Stringent Regulations for Product Approval

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 Electromagnetic Navigation Systems

5.1.2 Hybrid Navigation Systems

5.1.3 Optical Navigation Systems

5.1.4 Fluoroscopy-based Navigation Systems

5.1.5 CT-based Navigation System

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Neurosurgery

5.2.2 Orthopedic Surgery

5.2.3 ENT Surgery

5.2.4 Cardiac Surgery

5.2.5 Others

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Hospitals

5.3.2 Ambulatory Settings

5.3.3 Others

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle-East and Africa

5.4.5 South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Amplitude Surgical SA

6.1.2 Brainlab AG

6.1.3 B.Braun Melsungen AG

6.1.4 Fiagon AG

6.1.5 Karl Storz

6.1.6 Medtronic PLC

6.1.7 Scopis GmbH

6.1.8 Siemens AG

6.1.9 Stryker Corporation

6.1.10 Zimmer Biomet Holdings



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



