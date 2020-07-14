Dublin, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Incontinence Devices and Ostomy Market 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global incontinence devices and ostomy market is expected to register a CAGR of nearly 10.1%, during the forecast period.



Certain factors that are driving the market growth include the rising geriatric and obese populations, increasing prevalence of renal diseases and nephrological injuries, and growing awareness and acceptance regarding ostomy care products. Adult diapers are significantly necessary in cases that involve mobility impairment, severe diarrhoea, or dementia.



Decreased renal function, primarily age-related, is one of the major indicators of chronic diseases. This may be accelerated, due to several other chronic diseases, such as hypertension, diabetes, and obesity, among other diseases, often leading to different stages of kidney diseases.



These diseases are health burdens, globally, with high economic costs to healthcare systems. As per the WHO's Integrated Care for Older People (ICOPE) Guidelines and specific population-based studies released in 2017, the global prevalence of UI was observed to be in the range of 8.9%-36.1%, in different patient pools.



Key Market Trends



Colorectal Cancer is Expected to Observe Lucrative Growth in the Application Segment

Colorectal cancer has one of the highest incidence rates and prevalence rates of all cancers, worldwide. The primary causes of colorectal cancer are found to be lifestyle disorders, ageing, and diet.

According to the American Institute for Cancer Research, over 1.8 million new cases of colorectal cancer were registered in 2018, globally. Colorectal cancer is a leading cause of both temporary and permanent ileostomy and colostomy procedures.

Therefore, the increasing prevalence of colorectal cancer is boosting ostomy procedures and creating new opportunities for manufacturers of ostomy products.

North America Dominates the Market, and is Expected to do the Same during the Forecast Period

Incontinence is a prevalent health condition, with a significant proportion of the population suffering from Crohn's Disease. However, it is rarely discussed, as in most of the cases, people are embarrassed to do so.

According to the National Association for Incontinence, more than 25 million people in the United States experience bladder leakage every day. Urinary incontinence is primarily associated with ageing, affecting up to 30% of elderly people. It occurs in 85% of long-term care patients and is often the reason for admission to these facilities.

Several companies, such as Kimberly-Clark and Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA) among others, have a strong retail presence across the region, which is useful for adults living at-home care, hospitals, and institutions.

Competitive Landscape



The incontinence devices and ostomy market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Abena AS, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Coloplast Corporation, ConvaTec, Hollister Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Salts Healthcare, SCA (Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget), and Unicharm Corporation, among others, hold substantial shares in the market.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Geriatric and Obese Populations

4.2.2 Increasing Prevalence of Renal Diseases and Nephrological Injuries

4.2.3 Growing Awareness and Acceptance Regarding Ostomy Care Products

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Proper Reimbursement

4.3.2 Complications Associated with Ostomy and Usage of Incontinence Products

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Incontinence Care Products

5.1.1.1 Absorbents

5.1.1.2 Incontinence Bags

5.1.1.3 Other Product Types (Clamps, Deodorizers, Cleaners, Urinals, etc.)

5.1.2 Ostomy Care Products

5.1.2.1 Ostomy Bags

5.1.2.1.1 Colostomy Bags

5.1.2.1.2 Ileostomy Bags

5.1.2.1.3 Urostomy Bags

5.1.2.2 Skin Barriers

5.1.2.3 Irrigation Products

5.1.2.4 Other Ostomy Products

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Bladder Cancer

5.2.2 Colorectal Cancer

5.2.3 Crohn's Disease

5.2.4 Kidney Stone

5.2.5 Chronic Kidney Failure

5.2.6 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle-East & Africa

5.3.5 South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abena AS

6.1.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG

6.1.3 Coloplast Corporation

6.1.4 ConvaTec

6.1.5 Hollister Inc.

6.1.6 Kimberly-Clark Corporation

6.1.7 Salts Healthcare

6.1.8 Unicharm Corporation



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



