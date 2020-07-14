New York, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04368318/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Aftermarket Passenger Cars, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.8% CAGR to reach US$15.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Aftermarket Commercial Vehicles segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.8% share of the global Automotive Lead Acid Batteries market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Automotive Lead Acid Batteries market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.01% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$7.8 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$7.8 Billion by the year 2027.



Aftermarket Motorcycles Segment Corners a 7% Share in 2020

In the global Aftermarket Motorcycles segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 212-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ATLASBX Co., Ltd.

Camel Group Co., Ltd.

Crown Battery

East Penn Manufacturing Company, Inc.

ENERSYS

Exide Technologies

FIRST NATIONAL BATTERY

Fujian Quanzhou Dahua Battery Co. Ltd.

Furukawa Battery Co. Ltd.

GS Yuasa Corporation

Hitachi Chemical Energy Technology Co., Ltd

Johnson Controls, Inc.

Leoch Battery Corporation

Lion Batteries Holdings Pty Ltd.

Narada Power Source Co., Ltd.

Trojan Battery Company

Yokohama Batteries

ZIBO TORCH ENERGY Co., LTD.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Lead-Acid Batteries Remain Centralto the Automotive Industry

Battery Packs: Vital for Providing the Electrical JuiceRequired

to Keep Automobiles Up and Running

Rechargeable Lead Acid Batteries: The StandardPower Source for

Automobiles

Innovations in Lead-Acid Batteries: Vital to Compensatefor the

Dearth of Battery Breakthroughs

Snapshot of Broad Market Forces

Recent Market Activity

Market Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AC Delco Corporation (USA)

ATLASBX Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Banner Batteries (Austria)

B.B. Battery (China)

Crown Battery (USA)

East Penn Manufacturing Company, Inc. (USA)

ENERSYS (USA)

Exide Technologies (USA)

F.I.A.M.M SpA (Italy)

Firefly International Energy Co. (USA)

FIRST NATIONAL BATTERY (South Africa)

Fujian Quanzhou Dahua Battery Co. Ltd. (China)

Furukawa Battery Co. Ltd. (Japan)

GS Yuasa Corporation (Japan)

Hitachi Chemical Energy Technology Co., Ltd (Taiwan)

Johnson Controls, Inc. (USA)

Leoch Battery Corporation (USA)

Lion Batteries Holdings Pty Ltd. (Australia)

Narada Power Source Co., Ltd. (China)

Trojan Battery Company (USA)

Yokohama Batteries (Malaysia)

ZIBO TORCH ENERGY CO., LTD. (China)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Noteworthy Market/Technology Trends & Drivers

Short Life of Lead Acid Batteries & Growing VehiclePARC Fuels

Opportunities for Aftermarket Batteries

Battery Drain Exerted by the Proliferation of In-CarElectronics &

Keep Alive Memory (KAM) ChipsFuel Replacements in the

Aftermarket

Vehicle Production Gains in China to Drive Demandfor Lead Acid

Batteries in Asia

Search for the Ideal Lead-Acid BatteryTechnology Continues

Drawbacks of Flooded Lead-Acid BatteryDesign Drives the

Prominence of Valve-Regulated Lead-Acid (VRLA) Batteries

Lead Acid Batteries for SLI Functions in ElectricVehicles

Dominates, While in High VoltageApplications, Faces

Cannibalization Threat from Competing Technologies

Bevvy of Innovations to Overcome Drawbacks ofConventional Lead

Acid Technology BenefitsGrowth in the Market

Lead Calcium Battery Gains in Prominence OverConventional Lead

Acid

With Performance Benefits of Super Capacitors,Lead Carbon

Battery Carries Strong Potentialfor Automotive Applications in

the Future

Ability to Handle High Electrical Loads DrivesCommercial Value

of Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM)Battery in Modern Connected Cars

Automotive Lightweighting Fuels Interestin Gel Lead Acid Battery

Research to Develop Lightweight Electrodes GainsMomentum as

Emission Norms Get Stricter

Undisputed Economic & Environmental AdvantagesIncluding

Recycling Sustains the Use of Lead AcidBatteries in Hybrid &

Electric Applications



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 62

