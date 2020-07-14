New York, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04368318/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Aftermarket Passenger Cars, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.8% CAGR to reach US$15.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Aftermarket Commercial Vehicles segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.8% share of the global Automotive Lead Acid Batteries market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Automotive Lead Acid Batteries market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.01% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$7.8 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$7.8 Billion by the year 2027.
Aftermarket Motorcycles Segment Corners a 7% Share in 2020
In the global Aftermarket Motorcycles segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 212-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Lead-Acid Batteries Remain Centralto the Automotive Industry
Battery Packs: Vital for Providing the Electrical JuiceRequired
to Keep Automobiles Up and Running
Rechargeable Lead Acid Batteries: The StandardPower Source for
Automobiles
Innovations in Lead-Acid Batteries: Vital to Compensatefor the
Dearth of Battery Breakthroughs
Snapshot of Broad Market Forces
Recent Market Activity
Market Outlook
Global Competitor Market Shares
Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
AC Delco Corporation (USA)
ATLASBX Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
Banner Batteries (Austria)
B.B. Battery (China)
Crown Battery (USA)
East Penn Manufacturing Company, Inc. (USA)
ENERSYS (USA)
Exide Technologies (USA)
F.I.A.M.M SpA (Italy)
Firefly International Energy Co. (USA)
FIRST NATIONAL BATTERY (South Africa)
Fujian Quanzhou Dahua Battery Co. Ltd. (China)
Furukawa Battery Co. Ltd. (Japan)
GS Yuasa Corporation (Japan)
Hitachi Chemical Energy Technology Co., Ltd (Taiwan)
Johnson Controls, Inc. (USA)
Leoch Battery Corporation (USA)
Lion Batteries Holdings Pty Ltd. (Australia)
Narada Power Source Co., Ltd. (China)
Trojan Battery Company (USA)
Yokohama Batteries (Malaysia)
ZIBO TORCH ENERGY CO., LTD. (China)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Noteworthy Market/Technology Trends & Drivers
Short Life of Lead Acid Batteries & Growing VehiclePARC Fuels
Opportunities for Aftermarket Batteries
Battery Drain Exerted by the Proliferation of In-CarElectronics &
Keep Alive Memory (KAM) ChipsFuel Replacements in the
Aftermarket
Vehicle Production Gains in China to Drive Demandfor Lead Acid
Batteries in Asia
Search for the Ideal Lead-Acid BatteryTechnology Continues
Drawbacks of Flooded Lead-Acid BatteryDesign Drives the
Prominence of Valve-Regulated Lead-Acid (VRLA) Batteries
Lead Acid Batteries for SLI Functions in ElectricVehicles
Dominates, While in High VoltageApplications, Faces
Cannibalization Threat from Competing Technologies
Bevvy of Innovations to Overcome Drawbacks ofConventional Lead
Acid Technology BenefitsGrowth in the Market
Lead Calcium Battery Gains in Prominence OverConventional Lead
Acid
With Performance Benefits of Super Capacitors,Lead Carbon
Battery Carries Strong Potentialfor Automotive Applications in
the Future
Ability to Handle High Electrical Loads DrivesCommercial Value
of Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM)Battery in Modern Connected Cars
Automotive Lightweighting Fuels Interestin Gel Lead Acid Battery
Research to Develop Lightweight Electrodes GainsMomentum as
Emission Norms Get Stricter
Undisputed Economic & Environmental AdvantagesIncluding
Recycling Sustains the Use of Lead AcidBatteries in Hybrid &
Electric Applications
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 62
