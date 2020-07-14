Dublin, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fire Protection Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global fire protection systems market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the fire protection systems market looks promising with opportunities in the residential, commercial, energy and power, government, manufacturing, oil, gas, mining, transportation and logistics industries.



The major growth drivers for this market are stringent regulatory norms for fire protection systems, increased fire-related expenditure of various enterprises, and rise in deaths and loss of property, increasing trend of automation in commercial buildings and smart homes along with the evolution of IoT.



The study includes the fire protection systems market size and forecast for the global fire protection systems market through 2024, segmented by system type, technology, service, end-use industry and region.



Some of the fire protection systems companies profiled in this report include Firefly, EMS Security, Sterling Safety Systems, VT Mak, Micropack Engineering, Msa Safety, Gentex, Emerson Electric, Tyco International, Johnson Controls, Ceasefire Industries and others.



Some of the features of the report include:

Market size estimates: Fire protection systems market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Market size by various segments such as by system type, technology, service, end use industry, and region.

Regional analysis: Fire protection systems market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for fire protection systems in the fire protection systems market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for fire protection systems in the fire protection systems market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global fire protection systems market by system type (fire detection, fire suppression, fire sprinkler systems, fire analysis, and fire response), technology (active fire protection systems and passive fire protection systems), service (engineering services, installation & design, maintenance services, and managed services), end use industry (fire protection systems market, residential, commercial, energy & power, government, manufacturing, oil, gas, mining, transportation & logistics), and region (North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW) ?

Q.2 which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 what are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the fire protection systems market?

Q.5 what are the business risks and threats to the fire protection systems market?

Q.6 what are emerging trends in this fire protection systems market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 what are some changing demands of customers in the fire protection systems market?

Q.8 what are the new developments in the fire protection systems market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 who are the major players in this fire protection systems market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 what are some of the competitive products and processes in this fire protection systems area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this, fire protection systems market?



Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

2.1 Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2 Supply Chain

2.3 Industry Drivers and Challenges



3 Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1 Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2 Global Fire Protection Systems Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3 Global Fire Protection Systems Market by System Type

3.3.1 Fire Detection

3.3.2 Fire Suppression

3.3.3 Fire Sprinkler Systems

3.3.4 Fire Extinguishers

3.3.5 Fire Analysis

3.4 Global Fire Protection Systems Market by Technology

3.4.1 Active Fire Protection Systems

3.4.2 Passive Fire Protection Systems

3.5 Global Fire Protection Systems Market by Service

3.5.1 Engineering Services

3.5.2 Installation & Design

3.5.3 Maintenance Services

3.5.4 Managed Services

3.5.5 Other Services

3.6 Global Fire Protection Systems Market by End Use Industry

3.6.1 Residential

3.6.2 Commercial

3.6.3 Energy & Power

3.6.4 Government

3.6.5 Manufacturing

3.6.6 Oil, Gas, and Mining

3.6.7 Transportation & Logistics

3.6.8 Others



4 Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1 Global Fire Protection Systems Market by Region

4.2 North American Fire Protection Systems Market

4.2.1 Market by End Use Industry: Residential, Commercial, Energy & Power, Government, Manufacturing, Oil, Gas, Mining, Transportation and Logistics Industries

4.2.2 Market by System Type: Fire Detection, Fire Suppression, Fire Sprinkler Systems, Fire Analysis, and Fire Response

4.2.3 United States Fire Protection Systems Market

4.2.4 Canadian Fire Protection Systems Market

4.2.5 Mexican Fire Protection Systems Market

4.3 European Fire Protection Systems Market

4.4 APAC Fire Protection Systems Market

4.5 RoW Fire Protection Systems Market



5 Competitor Analysis

5.1 Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2 Market Share Analysis

5.3 Operational Integration

5.4 Geographical Reach

5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6 Growth Opportunity and Strategic Analysis

6.1 Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1 Growth Opportunities for Global Fire Protection Systems Market by System Type

6.1.2 Growth Opportunities for Global Fire Protection Systems Market by Technology

6.1.3 Growth Opportunities for Global Fire Protection Systems Market by Service

6.1.4 Growth Opportunities for Global Fire Protection Systems Market by End Use Industry

6.1.5 Growth Opportunities for Global Fire Protection Systems Market by Region

6.2 Emerging Trends in Global Fire Protection Systems Market

6.3 Strategic Analysis

6.3.1 New Product Development

6.3.2 Capacity Expansion of Global Fire Protection Systems Market

6.3.3 Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market

6.3.4 Certification and Licensing



7 Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1 Firefly AB

7.2 EMS Security Group Ltd.

7.3 Sterling Safety Systems

7.4 VT Mak

7.5 Micropack Engineering Ltd.

7.6 MSA Safety Inc.

7.7 Gentex Corporation

7.8 Emerson Electric Co.

7.9 Tyco International PLC

7.10 Johnson Controls



