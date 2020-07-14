Dublin, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Exterior Wall System Market Report: Trends, Forecast, and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global exterior wall system market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the exterior wall system market looks promising with opportunities in the residential, commercial, and industrial industries. The major growth drivers for this market are growth in Industrial, commercial, and residential construction activities, technological advancements in the raw material producing industries, and rise in preference for dry construction techniques over wet construction methods.



The study includes the exterior wall system market size and forecast for the exterior wall system market through 2024, segmented by material, product type, end-use, and region.



Some of the exterior wall system companies profiled in this report include Nippon Sheet Glass, Asahi India Glass, PPG, Saint-Gobain, Sika, Owens Corning, SCG, 3A Composites, and ETEX.



Some of the features of the report include:

Market size estimates: Exterior wall system market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and region.

Segmentation analysis: Market size by material, product type, end-use, and region.

Regional analysis: Exterior wall system market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for exterior wall system in the exterior wall system market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, exterior wall system in the exterior wall system market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1. What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the exterior wall system market by material (glass panels, metal panel, plaster boards, and others (magnesium oxide boards and cement boards)), product type (ventilated facade, curtain walls, and non-ventilated facade), end-use (residential, commercial, and industrial), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the exterior wall system market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and threats to the exterior wall system market?

Q.6. What are emerging trends in this exterior wall system market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some changing demands of customers in the exterior wall system market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the exterior wall system market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this exterior wall system market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competitive products and processes in this exterior wall system area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in exterior wall system market?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Exterior Wall System Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Exterior Wall System Market by Material

3.3.1: Glass Panels

3.3.2: Metal Panel

3.3.3: Plaster Boards

3.3.4: Others

3.4: Global Exterior Wall System Market by Product Type

3.4.1: Ventilated Facade

3.4.2: Curtain Walls

3.4.3: Non-Ventilated Facade

3.5: Global Exterior Wall System Market by End-use

3.5.1: Residential

3.5.2: Commercial

3.5.3: Industrial



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Exterior Wall System Market by Region

4.2: North American Exterior Wall System Market

4.2.1: Market by Material: Glass Panels, Metal Panel, Plaster Boards, and Others

4.2.2: Market by Product Type: Ventilated Faade, Curtain Walls, and Non-Ventilated Faade

4.2.3: Market by End-use: Residential, Commercial, and Industrial

4.3: European Exterior Wall System Market

4.4: APAC Exterior Wall System Market

4.5: RoW Exterior Wall System Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Exterior Wall System Market by Material

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Exterior Wall System Market by Product Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Exterior Wall System Market by End-use

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Exterior Wall System Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Exterior Wall System Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Exterior Wall System Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Exterior Wall System Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Nippon Sheet Glass

7.2: Asahi India Glass

7.3: PPG

7.4: Saint-Gobain

7.5: Sika

7.6: Owens Corning

7.7: SCG

7.8: 3A Composites

7.9: ETEX



