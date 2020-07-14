Dublin, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global building information modeling (BIM) market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 15% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the building information modeling (BIM) market looks promising with opportunities in the building, civil infrastructure, oil and gas, industrial, and utility industries.



The major drivers for this market are growing demand for green buildings. This technology also optimizes project performance, productivity and enhances the communication and coordination throughout the asset lifecycle management process.



The study includes the building information modeling (BIM) market size and forecast for the building information modeling (BIM) market through 2024, segmented by offering, project life cycle, end use industry and region.



Companies profiled in this report include Autodesk, Nemetschek, Trimble Navigation, Bentley Systems, Dassault Systmes, Intergraph, Operation Technology (Etap), ENGworks, Topcon, and Asite.



Some of the features of the report include:

Market size estimates: Building Information Modeling (BIM) market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Market size by various segments such as by offering, product life cycle, end use industry, and region.

Regional analysis: Building information modeling (BIM) market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for building information modeling (BIM) in the Building Information Modeling (BIM) market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, building information modeling (BIM) in the Building Information Modeling (BIM) market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the building information modeling (BIM) market by offering (software, services, project management support, and software support & maintenance), project life cycle (pre-construction, construction, operation), end use industry (buildings, civil infrastructure, oil & gas, industrial, utilities, and others), and region (North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the building information modeling (BIM) market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the building information modeling (BIM) market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this building information modeling (BIM) market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the building information modeling (BIM) market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the building information modeling (BIM) market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this building information modeling (BIM) market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this building Information Modeling (BIM) area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this, building information modeling (BIM) market?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

2.1 Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2 Supply Chain

2.3 Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1 Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market:Trends and Forecast

3.3 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market by Offering

3.3.1 Software

3.3.1.1 Architectural Design

3.3.1.2 Construction

3.3.1.3 Sustainability

3.3.1.4 Structures

3.3.1.5 Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP)

3.3.1.6 Facility Management

3.3.2 Services

3.3.3 Project Management Support

3.3.4 Software Support and Maintenance

3.4 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market by Product life cycle

3.4.1 Pre-Construction

3.4.2 Construction

3.4.3 Operation

3.5 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market by End Use Industry

3.5.1 Buildings

3.5.2 Civil Infrastructure

3.5.3 Oil & Gas

3.5.4 Industrial

3.5.5 Utilities

3.5.6 Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market by Region

4.2 North American Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market

4.2.1 Market by End Use Industry: Building, Civil Infrastructure, Oil & Gas, Industrial, and Utility Industries

4.2.2 Market by Offering: Software, Services, Project Management Support, Software Support and Maintenance

4.2.3 United States Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market

4.2.4 Canadian Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market

4.2.5 Mexican Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market

4.3 European Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market

4.4 APAC Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market

4.5 RoW Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1 Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2 Market Share Analysis

5.3 Operational Integration

5.4 Geographical Reach

5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1 Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1 Growth Opportunities for Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market by Offering

6.1.2 Growth Opportunities for Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market by Product life cycle

6.1.3 Growth Opportunities for Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market by End Use Industry

6.1.4 Growth Opportunities for Global Building Information Modeling (BIM)) Market by Region

6.2 Emerging Trends in Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market

6.3 Strategic Analysis

6.3.1 New Product Development

6.3.2 Capacity Expansion of Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market

6.3.3 Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market

6.3.4 Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1 Autodesk

7.2 Nemetschek

7.3 Trimble

7.4 Bentley Systems

7.5 Dassault Systmes

7.6 Intergraph

7.7 Operation Technology (Etap)

7.8 ENGworks

7.9 Topcon

7.10 Asite



