New York, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fire Suppression Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04368315/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Water-based Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.6% CAGR to reach US$12.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Gas-based Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 2.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25.7% share of the global Fire Suppression Systems market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Fire Suppression Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.01% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$5.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$5.1 Billion by the year 2027.



Specialty Systems Segment Corners a 24.8% Share in 2020

In the global Specialty Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 349-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AFEX Fire Suppression Systems

APi Group Inc.

Eusebi Impianti s.r.l

Fike Corporation

Fireboy®- Xintex® LLC

Halma plc

Hochiki Corporation

Johnson Controls International Plc

Jomarr Products, Inc.

Minimax GmbH & Co. KG

NAFFCO FZCO

Semco Maritime A/S

Siemens Building Technologies

UTC Climate







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04368315/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Emerging Trends in Fire Detection Devices

IoT Enabled Devices Fuel Demand for Fire Suppression Systems

Recent Market Activity

Boosting the Performance of Fire Services through Technological

Advancements

A Review of Select Fire Suppression Solutions

Eco-Friendly Foam Suppressants

Fire Safety for Wind Turbines

Spray Systems for Mobile Equipment

Fire Monitors

Innovative Fire Safety Applications in Pipes

Fire Safety & Security: An Introductory Prelude

Manual & Automatic Technologies for Comprehensive Fire Safety

Strategy: A Snapshot

Fire Suppression Systems: Pivotal for End-to-End Fire Safety

Strategy

Regulations and Building Codes Support Proliferation of Fire

Suppression Systems

Expanding Role of Fire Protection Engineering in Building

Architecture Generates Parallel Opportunities

Relatively Stable Economic Scenario to Extend Growth Opportunities

Global Market Outlook

Developed Markets: Key Revenue Contributors

Developing Markets: Hot Spots for Future Market Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

Fire Suppression Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AFEX Fire Suppression Systems (USA)

APi Group Inc. (USA)

Eusebi Impianti s.r.l (Italy)

Fike Corporation (USA)

Fireboy®- Xintex® LLC (USA)

Halma plc (UK)

Hochiki Corporation (Japan)

Johnson Controls International Plc (Ireland)

Jomarr Products, Inc. (USA)

Minimax GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

NAFFCO FZCO (UAE)

Semco Maritime A/S (Denmark)

Siemens Building Technologies (Switzerland)

UTC Climate, Controls & Security (USA)

Chubb Fire & Security Ltd. (UK)

Kidde Fire Systems (USA)

Marioff Corporation Oy (Finland)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Water Based Systems: The Largest & Fastest Growing Market Segment

Wet Pipe Systems Continue to Widen Audience Base

Dry Pipe Systems Ideal for Structures Characterized by Sub-Zero

Temperatures

Pre-Action Systems Gain Traction in Water-Leakage Sensitive

Environments

Deluge Sprinkler Systems for High-Hazard Sites

Water Mist Systems Set to Make Bigger Gains

Gaseous Fire Suppression for Cleaner and Effective Suppression

of Fire

Select Gaseous Fire Suppression Agents by Mechanism Type:

A Snapshot

Clean Agents Make Rapid Progress Following Phase-Out of Virgin

Halons

F-Gas Regulation to Curtail HFC-based Gaseous Systems

3M? Novec? 1230 Fire Protection Fluid: The New Generation Clean

Agent

CO2 Systems for Fast, Highly Adaptive, Non-Damaging & Eco-

Friendly Fire Suppression

Specialty Systems Aim to Expand Market Share

Foam-based Systems Lead the Charge in Specialty Systems Segment

TECHNOLOGICAL DEVELOPMENTS

Innovations Transforming the Fire and Life Safety Industry

Special Hazards Systems

Wireless Detection and Alarm Systems

Innovations in Water-based Systems

C-Thru Firefighting Helmets

Fire Shelters Based on Space-Age Technology

Fire Extinguishing Grenades

Sonic Fire Extinguishers

Scott Sight

Life Guard Hood

Cold Fire Extinguisher

Little Giant Ladder

Inline 7Data Link Adapter

Leader Scan

Portable Scene Light

Futuristic Firefighting Systems

Firefighting Drones

PyroLance

Smart Firefighting

Latest Fire Safety Technologies

Sound Wave Fire Extinguisher

Water Mist Systems

Early Suppression Fast Response Fire Sprinkler Systems (ESFR)

Integrated Voice Evacuation and Messaging System - FIKE

Personalized Vocal Smoke Alarms

Birdi Fire and Carbon Monoxide Detector

Video Image Smoke Detection



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Fire Suppression Systems Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Fire Suppression Systems Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Fire Suppression Systems Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Water-based Systems (Product Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Water-based Systems (Product Segment) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Water-based Systems (Product Segment) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Gas-based Systems (Product Segment) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Gas-based Systems (Product Segment) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Gas-based Systems (Product Segment) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Specialty Systems (Product Segment) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Specialty Systems (Product Segment) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to

2019



Table 12: Specialty Systems (Product Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Fire Suppression Systems Market Share (in %) by Company:

2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States Fire Suppression Systems Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:

2020 to 2027



Table 14: Fire Suppression Systems Market in the United States

by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 15: United States Fire Suppression Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 16: Canadian Fire Suppression Systems Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Canadian Fire Suppression Systems Historic Market

Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 18: Fire Suppression Systems Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and

2027



JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Market for Fire Suppression Systems: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Fire Suppression Systems Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 21: Japanese Fire Suppression Systems Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 22: Chinese Fire Suppression Systems Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 23: Fire Suppression Systems Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 24: Chinese Fire Suppression Systems Market by Product

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Fire Suppression Systems Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: European Fire Suppression Systems Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Fire Suppression Systems Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 27: European Fire Suppression Systems Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: European Fire Suppression Systems Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020-2027



Table 29: Fire Suppression Systems Market in Europe in US$

Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 30: European Fire Suppression Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 31: Fire Suppression Systems Market in France by Product

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 32: French Fire Suppression Systems Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 33: French Fire Suppression Systems Market Share Analysis

by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 34: Fire Suppression Systems Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: German Fire Suppression Systems Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 36: German Fire Suppression Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 37: Italian Fire Suppression Systems Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 38: Fire Suppression Systems Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 39: Italian Fire Suppression Systems Market by Product

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Fire Suppression Systems:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Fire Suppression Systems Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product

Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: United Kingdom Fire Suppression Systems Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 43: Spanish Fire Suppression Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Spanish Fire Suppression Systems Historic Market

Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 45: Fire Suppression Systems Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and

2027



RUSSIA

Table 46: Russian Fire Suppression Systems Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Fire Suppression Systems Market in Russia by Product

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 48: Russian Fire Suppression Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Fire Suppression Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:

2020-2027



Table 50: Fire Suppression Systems Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 51: Rest of Europe Fire Suppression Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Fire Suppression Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 53: Fire Suppression Systems Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: Asia-Pacific Fire Suppression Systems Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Fire Suppression Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Asia-Pacific Fire Suppression Systems Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Fire Suppression Systems Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 58: Fire Suppression Systems Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Australian Fire Suppression Systems Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 60: Australian Fire Suppression Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 61: Indian Fire Suppression Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Indian Fire Suppression Systems Historic Market

Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 63: Fire Suppression Systems Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and

2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 64: Fire Suppression Systems Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: South Korean Fire Suppression Systems Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 66: Fire Suppression Systems Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Fire Suppression

Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Fire Suppression Systems Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Fire Suppression Systems Market

Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 70: Latin American Fire Suppression Systems Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 71: Fire Suppression Systems Market in Latin America in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 72: Latin American Fire Suppression Systems Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 73: Latin American Fire Suppression Systems Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 74: Fire Suppression Systems Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 75: Latin American Fire Suppression Systems Market by

Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 76: Argentinean Fire Suppression Systems Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020-2027



Table 77: Fire Suppression Systems Market in Argentina in US$

Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 78: Argentinean Fire Suppression Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 79: Fire Suppression Systems Market in Brazil by Product

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Brazilian Fire Suppression Systems Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 81: Brazilian Fire Suppression Systems Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 82: Fire Suppression Systems Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Mexican Fire Suppression Systems Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 84: Mexican Fire Suppression Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 85: Rest of Latin America Fire Suppression Systems Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:

2020 to 2027



Table 86: Fire Suppression Systems Market in Rest of Latin

America by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand

for 2012-2019



Table 87: Rest of Latin America Fire Suppression Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 88: The Middle East Fire Suppression Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 89: Fire Suppression Systems Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 90: The Middle East Fire Suppression Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: The Middle East Fire Suppression Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:

2020 to 2027



Table 92: The Middle East Fire Suppression Systems Historic

Market by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 93: Fire Suppression Systems Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for

2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 94: Iranian Market for Fire Suppression Systems: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 95: Fire Suppression Systems Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Iranian Fire Suppression Systems Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 97: Israeli Fire Suppression Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020-2027



Table 98: Fire Suppression Systems Market in Israel in US$

Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 99: Israeli Fire Suppression Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 100: Saudi Arabian Fire Suppression Systems Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 101: Fire Suppression Systems Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 102: Saudi Arabian Fire Suppression Systems Market by

Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 103: Fire Suppression Systems Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: United Arab Emirates Fire Suppression Systems

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:

2012-2019



Table 105: Fire Suppression Systems Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 106: Fire Suppression Systems Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand

by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Rest of Middle East Fire Suppression Systems

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:

2012-2019



Table 108: Rest of Middle East Fire Suppression Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 109: African Fire Suppression Systems Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to

2027



Table 110: Fire Suppression Systems Market in Africa by Product

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 111: African Fire Suppression Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 208

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04368315/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001