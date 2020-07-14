New York, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pianos Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04246029/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% over the period 2020-2027.Acoustic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.2% CAGR to reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Digital segment is readjusted to a revised 1.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 33.2% share of the global Pianos market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 1.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Pianos market in the U.S. is estimated at US$729 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.42% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$500.8 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 1.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 1.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$500.8 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 138-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Baldwin Piano

C. Bechstein Pianofortefabrik AG

Casio Computer Co. Ltd.

Fazioli Pianoforti s.p.a.

Grotrian Piano Company GmbH

Guangzhou Pearl River Piano Group, Ltd.

Julius Bluthner Pianofortefabrik GmbH

Kawai Musical Instruments Mfg. Co., Ltd.

Korg Inc.

Mason and Hamlin Piano Company

Petrof Spol s.r.o.

Roland Corporation

Samick Musical Instruments Co. Ltd.

Schulze Pollmann

Walter Piano Company, Inc.

Yamaha Corporation

Young Chang Co. Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04246029/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Pianos Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Pianos Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Pianos Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Pianos Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Acoustic (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Acoustic (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Acoustic (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Digital (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Digital (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Digital (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Pianos Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 10: United States Pianos Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Pianos Market in the United States by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 12: United States Pianos Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 13: Canadian Pianos Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Canadian Pianos Historic Market Review by Type in US$

Million: 2012-2019



Table 15: Pianos Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 16: Japanese Market for Pianos: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 17: Pianos Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 18: Japanese Pianos Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 19: Chinese Pianos Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Pianos Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 21: Chinese Pianos Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown

of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Pianos Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %)

for 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 22: European Pianos Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Pianos Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 24: European Pianos Market Share Shift by Region/Country:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: European Pianos Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 26: Pianos Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 27: European Pianos Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 28: Pianos Market in France by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 29: French Pianos Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million

by Type: 2012-2019



Table 30: French Pianos Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 31: Pianos Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 32: German Pianos Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million

by Type: 2012-2019



Table 33: German Pianos Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 34: Italian Pianos Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: Pianos Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 36: Italian Pianos Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown

of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Pianos: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 38: Pianos Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 39: United Kingdom Pianos Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 40: Rest of Europe Pianos Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 41: Pianos Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Rest of Europe Pianos Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 43: Pianos Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Asia-Pacific Pianos Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 45: Asia-Pacific Pianos Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 46: Rest of World Pianos Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Rest of World Pianos Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 48: Pianos Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 54

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04246029/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001