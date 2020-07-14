Leverkusen, Germany, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ: BFRA; Frankfurt Stock Exchange: B8F) (the “Company” or the “Biofrontera-Group”), an international biopharmaceutical company, today reports preliminary unaudited revenue for the first six months of fiscal year 2020.



Accordingly, the Biofrontera-Group generated total revenue of EUR 16.0 to 16.2 million in the period from January 1st to June 30th, 2020, which corresponds to an increase of about 16% compared to EUR 13.9 million in the same period last year. Total revenue includes a EUR 6.0 million up-front payment received from Maruho Co., Ltd. pursuant to the licensing agreement signed on April 20, 2020. During the reporting period, the Company generated revenue from product sales between EUR 9.5 to 9.7 million, a decrease of about 30% compared to the first half of 2019. Preliminary unaudited six-months sales revenue in the U.S. were between EUR 6.3 and 6.4 million, compared to EUR 10.2 million, a decrease of about 38%, in the same period in 2019. Product sales of Xepi™ contributed about EUR 0.1 million (previous year period: EUR 0.6 million from Xepi™ and AKTIPAK®). Revenue in Germany increased by about 10% to EUR 2.3 to 2.4 million in the first half of 2020 compared to EUR 2.2 million in the same period last year. In the remainder of Europe, product sales were between EUR 0.9 and 1.0 million compared to EUR 1.4 million in the prior-year period, a decrease of about 29%.

Overall, sales in the first half of 2020, and especially in the second quarter, were strongly influenced by the impact of the global coronavirus crisis.

The Company confirms its budget assumption for sales revenue for the 2020 financial year of EUR 34 to 38 million published on June 30, 2020.

