New York, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Seafood Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04246028/?utm_source=GNW

7 billion by 2027. Global food supply chains are severely disrupted as governments move swiftly to implement trade restrictions to protect domestic food supplies, a move that has and still continues to impact countries dependent on food imports. Along with several other food products, export revenues of even seafood are declining as countries close borders and halt trade. Fish and aquatic food value chain is currently witnessing a medley of challenges ranging from shutdown of operations, changing consumer demands, market access and logistical problems, and transportation and border restrictions. Supply chain interruptions caused by disruptions in transportation, trade and labor have halted both fish farming and commercial fishing operations. Delayed stocking of aquaculture feed and systems is impacting production with rising prices threatening to be a key fallout.



-Commercial fishing fleets are tied up as part of the restrictions negatively impacting commercial fishing which is a major part of the global food system. The value chain for fish and fish products is labor intensive and all of these factors discussed above are impacting food security and nutrition for populations that rely on fish for animal protein and essential micronutrients. Misconception and misinformation published in media of seafood being a carrier of COVID-19 virus and a potential route of transmission to humans is leading to sudden decline in consumption. Closure of restaurants and hotels, which represent large buyers of fish and seafood, has impacted sales significantly. Lower demand, setbacks to exports and higher costs of operations are chipping off profit margins of fisheries and seafood companies. The entire fishing industry comprising open catch, culturing, processing, preserving, storing, transporting, marketing and retiling of fish or fish products has been impacted. Unless immediate corrective measures and policy changes are made, seafood a critical part of food security goals, will become less affordable for the poor under the current scenario.



-With the easing of the lockdown restrictions, the market will however regain lost growth momentum. Seafood will remain a healthy food option and an indulgent treat and mainstay of salads in luxury dinners and food parties. Continued developments in aquaculture and the ensuing availability of wider product choices will spur growth, alongside the growing focus of governments worldwide to utilize fisheries to achieve food security goals. The focus on reducing fish waste and losses and rise in sustainable and responsible fisheries management will positively benefit growth in the market by ensuring easy physical and economic access to sufficient, safe, nutritious and affordable seafood products. Few of the market forces at play during the pre-pandemic period included advancements in freezing technologies and cold chain logistics and the ensuing popularity of chilled and frozen seafood; robust demand for prepared and preserved/cured seafood options among consumers on the lookout for safe and convenient food options; strong revenue potential of fishmeal and fish oil; establishment of seafood only restaurants and expanding varieties of gourmet seafood dishes and the resulting healthy growth of farmed seafood in the foodservice industry. Over the last decade, Asia-Pacific has emerged into a major market, supported by factors such as presence of developing Asian countries with economic dependence on fisheries exports; availability of vast coastlines, rivers and inland water resources rich in marine and fresh water fishery resource; growing consumer preference for protein rich foods; and increasing per capita consumption of fish among the growing base of affluent middle class population.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04246028/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Seafood: An Edible Marine and Aquatic Commodity for Meeting

Food Security and Nutrition Needs

Global Fish Consumption Breakdown (in %) by Mode for Feed, Food

and Others: 2019

Sources of Protein Worldwide: Breakdown of Protein Consumption

(in %) by Source (2019)

Global Politics, Economics, and Weather: Significant Impact on

Seafood Industry

Key Market Traits in a Nutshell

Longstanding Growth Variables

Aquaculture as a Viable Mode of Seafood Production Set to

Replace Capture Production in the Long Run

Global Seafood Production (In Million Metric Tons)

Global Aquaculture Production Trends: An Overview

Global Aquaculture Production (in Mt) for the Years 2011

through 2027

Aquaculture as % of Fish & Seafood Production by Region for

2008, 2018 and 2028

Concerns over Depleting Fish Stocks Curtail Capture Production

Volumes

Global Marine Fishery Sector: Percentage Breakdown by State of

Fish Stock (2019)

Carp Dominates Freshwater Aquaculture Production, followed by

Molluscs

Global Aquaculture Production by Species (in Tonnes) for 2016-2018

Aquaculture Market Continues to Soar Driven by Positive

Production and Consumption in Developing Countries

Global Aquaculture Production: Percentage Breakdown of

Production Volume by Geographic Region for 1997, 2017 and 2027

Seafood Market: Consumption Determined by Availability Rather

than Affordability

Global Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific Leads the Global Seafood Sector

Impact of COVID-19 and Looming Economic Recession on Seafood

Industry

COVID-19 Pandemic Disrupts Fish Trade with Dismal Demand and

Supply Issues

COVID-19 Pandemic Creates Notable Demand Vacuum in Seafood

Industry

As the World Stares at a Recession, Seafood Industry Prospects

Dampen

Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/

Region for the Years 2019-2021

Competition

Leading Players in the World Seafood Market

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Preference for Healthy, Nutritious, and Protein-Rich

Diets Drive Healthy Demand for Seafood

Brief Nutritional Data for Select Fish Species: A Snapshot

Energy, Water, Protein and Fat Content for Select Seafood, Meat

and Eggs, Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, and Beverages (per 100

grams)

Vitamin Content (Vit A, Vit D, Vit E, Vit B1, Vit B2, Niacin

NE, Vit B6, Folic Acid, Vit B12, And Vit C) For Select

Seafood, Meat And Eggs, Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, and

Beverages (per 100 grams)

Mineral Content (Calcium, Iron, Magnesium, Zinc, Selenium, and

Iodine) for Select Seafood, Meat and Eggs, Grains, Fruits &

Vegetables, and Beverages (per 100 grams)

Fat Content (Saturated, Mono-unsaturated, Polyunsaturated, EPA,

and DHA) in Select Lean Fish, Moderately Fatty Fish, Fatty

Fish and Shellfish Species (per 100 grams)

Seafood: A Primary Source of Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Omega-3 Content in Major Seafood Products (In Milligrams of

Omega-3 per 3 ounce of Cooked Variety)

The Vital Need to Meet Food Security Concerns of the Expanding

Global Population Opens Up Growth Avenues

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Worldwide Number of Undernourished People in Millions for the

Years 2012 through 2018

Increasing Per Capita Seafood Consumption to Benefit Market

Expansion

Global Per Capita Fish Consumption (in Kg per Capita) by Region

for 2019

Global Per Capita Fish Consumption (in Kg/Person/Year) by

Region/Country for 2015-17 and 2027

Surging Demand for Fresh/Live/Chilled Seafood Catapults the

Category to the Dominant Position

Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP): Supporting Growth of Seafood

Industry

Frozen Seafood Market: Advancements in Freezing Methods and

Technologies Fuel Growth Prospects

Retail Sector Growth Contributes to Sales Volume Expansion

Products in Innovative Packaging Grab Consumer Attention

Eco-Labeled Products in Demand

Innovative Traceability Tools Improve Image of Seafood in

Retail Channels

Seafood Retailing Gains Momentum through Online and E-Commerce

Platforms

Steady Demand for Safe and Convenient Seafood Sustains Market

Growth for Prepared/ Preserved Seafood

Canned Seafood Market Continues to Gain Traction

Whie Low Value Fish Drive Volume Gains, High Value Fish Product

Vital for Revenue Growth

Crustaceans: Low-Volume, High-Revenue Generating Segment

Molluscs: A Delicacy among Seafood Lovers

Fishmeal & Fish Oil Remain Niche Revenue Contributors

Scientific & Technological Advancements: Opportunity for the

Market

New Generation Processing Machines

Innovative Technologies to Aid Sustainable Seafood Ecosystem

A Glance at Select Product Innovations in Seafood Industry

Rising Awareness of Sustainable Procedures Drives Popularity of

Small Scale Aquaculture

Key Issues & Challenges Hampering Growth Prospects

Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) Fishing

Mislabeled Seafood

Inadequate Fishing Policies

Poor Storage Facilities

Health Related Issues

Production and Consumption Scenario for Select Fish & Seafood

Species

Tuna

World Tuna Market: Breakdown of Volume Production (in %) by

Production for 2019

Salmon

Primary Markets for Salmon Worldwide

Global Salmonids Supply: Production Volume in Thousand Tonnes

GWT for Wild Salmonids and Farmed Salmonids for the Years 2012

through 2018

Global Atlantic Salmon Market: Breakdown of Harvest Volume

(in Thousand Tonnes GWT) by Region/Country for 2012 & 2018

Global Consumption of Farmed Atlantic Salmon: Percentage

Breakdown of Consumption Volume by Region/Country for 2019

Per Capita Consumption of Salmon in Kg per Year by Country for

2019

Impact of COVID-19 on Salmon Demand

Crabs

Global Snow Crabs Market: Percentage Breakdown of Production

Volume by Country for 2019

Shrimp

World Shrimp Production by Species (in %) for 2019

Lobster

World Lobster Production by Country (in %) for 2019

World Lobster Production by Species (in %) for 2019

Bivalves

Scallops

Clams

Seabream & Seabass

World Seabass and Seabream Production by Species (in %) for 2019

World Seabass Production by Country (In %) for 2019

World Seabream Production by Country (In %) for 2019

Tilapia

Cod

Pollock

Catfish

Flounder

Rainbow Trout

Squid

World Cephalopods Production by Species (in %) for 2019

Other Species

Global Seafood Trade: An Overview

Fisheries: Among the Most Traded Food Commodities

Global Fish and Fishery Products Export Value (in US$ Billion)

by Country for 2018

Global Seafood Market: Breakdown of Import Value by Country for

2018

Demand for Diverse Products Boosts Trade Volumes

Product Overview

Seafood: A Prelude

Types of Seafood

Packaging & Labeling

Fresh Seafoods

Frozen Seafoods

Storing and Thawing

IQF Packaging Frozen Fish

Other Forms of Packaging Frozen Fish

Other Seafood Categories



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Seafood Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Seafood Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Seafood Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Ground Fish (Product Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Ground Fish (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Ground Fish (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Pelagics (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Pelagics (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Pelagics (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Tuna (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Tuna (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Tuna (Product Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Salmonids (Product Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Salmonids (Product Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Salmonids (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Molluscs (Product Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Molluscs (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Molluscs (Product Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Crustaceans (Product Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Crustaceans (Product Type) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Crustaceans (Product Type) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to

2027



Table 23: Other Product Types (Product Type) Global Historic

Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Chilled (Variety) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Chilled (Variety) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Chilled (Variety) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Frozen (Variety) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Frozen (Variety) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 30: Frozen (Variety) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Ambient (Variety) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Ambient (Variety) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 33: Ambient (Variety) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Impact of COVID-19

A Major Market for Seafood

Composting Gains Importance

Key Statistical Findings

US Finfish Market by Type: 2019

US Crustacean Market By Species: 2019

US Commercial Landings for Fresh and Frozen Tuna: 2019

Marine Aquaculture Production in the US by Region (2019):

Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Atlantic, Gulf,

and Pacific

US Per Capita Consumption of Seafood (pounds/person/year) by

Species: 2019

US Per Capita Consumption of Commercial Fish & Shell Fish:

(2014-2018): Breakdown by Fresh & Frozen, Canned, and Cured (In

Pounds/person/year)

Aquaculture Market and Seafood Consumption Volumes

Aquaculture Producing Regions in the US by Species Produced

Evolution of Aquaculture over Wild Harvest

Innovative Seafood Products Gain Demand

Growing Popularity of Organic Seafood Bodes Well for the Market

Change in Lobster Consumption Patterns

Salmon: A Rapidly Growing Seafood Segment

Regulatory Environment

Distribution Landscape

US Seafood Market by Distribution Format (in %): 2019

Private Labels Lead Retail Sales of Refrigerated Seafood

Leading Brands in the US Refrigerated Seafoods Market by

Consumer Preference: 2019

Seafood Trade Scenario in the US

South-East Asia: A Major Seafood Supplier to the US

Market Analytics

Table 34: United States Seafood Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Seafood Market in the United States by Product Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 36: United States Seafood Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: United States Seafood Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Variety: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Seafood Market in the United States by Variety:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 39: United States Seafood Market Share Breakdown by

Variety: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 40: Canadian Seafood Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Canadian Seafood Historic Market Review by Product

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 42: Seafood Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Canadian Seafood Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Variety: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Canadian Seafood Historic Market Review by Variety in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 45: Seafood Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Variety for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Market Overview

Fish and Meat Consumption Per Day Per Person: A Comparison of

Select Markets

Safe and Quality Fishery Products: The Most Sought After

Packaging of Fishery Products

Trade Scenario

Market Analytics

Table 46: Japanese Market for Seafood: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 47: Seafood Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: Japanese Seafood Market Share Analysis by Product

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Japanese Market for Seafood: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Variety for the Period

2020-2027



Table 50: Seafood Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Variety for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: Japanese Seafood Market Share Analysis by Variety:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

COVID-19 Disrupts the Seafood Supply Chain

The Leading Producer, Consumer, and Exporter of Seafood Worldwide

Despite Tough Competition from Frozen Seafood, Live Seafood

Dominates Consumption

Rising Adoption of Western Lifestyles Drive Popularity of

Frozen Seafood

China: A Major Contender in the Global Tuna Market

Tightening Regulatory Landscape

Trade Scenario

Market Analytics

Table 52: Chinese Seafood Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Seafood Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Seafood Market by Product Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 55: Chinese Seafood Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Variety for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Seafood Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Variety: 2012-2019



Table 57: Chinese Seafood Market by Variety: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Impact of COVID-19

Potential to Reduce Dependence on Traditional Fishing Sustains

Market Growth

EU Fisheries and Aquaculture Production (2019): Percentage

Breakdown of Production Volume by Aquaculture and Wild Catch

Aquaculture Market in the EU: Percentage Breakdown of

Production Value by Category of Farmed Fish for 2019

Market Analytics

Table 58: European Seafood Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 59: Seafood Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: European Seafood Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Seafood Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 62: Seafood Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: European Seafood Market Share Breakdown by Product

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: European Seafood Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Variety: 2020-2027



Table 65: Seafood Market in Europe in US$ Million by Variety:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 66: European Seafood Market Share Breakdown by Variety:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Market Overview

French Fish & Seafood Market by Distribution Channel (in %) for

2019

Seafood Production Mainly Focused on Tuna, Oysters, Mussels

France: A Major Seafood Importer in Europe

Market Analytics

Table 67: Seafood Market in France by Product Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: French Seafood Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Seafood Market Share Analysis by Product Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Seafood Market in France by Variety: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: French Seafood Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Variety: 2012-2019



Table 72: French Seafood Market Share Analysis by Variety: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 73: Seafood Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 74: German Seafood Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: German Seafood Market Share Breakdown by Product

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: Seafood Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Variety for the Period

2020-2027



Table 77: German Seafood Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Variety: 2012-2019



Table 78: German Seafood Market Share Breakdown by Variety:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Market Overview

Leading Brands in the Italian Canned Tuna Market: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Brand for 2019

Market Analytics

Table 79: Italian Seafood Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Seafood Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Seafood Market by Product Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 82: Italian Seafood Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Variety for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Seafood Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Variety: 2012-2019



Table 84: Italian Seafood Market by Variety: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Market Overview

Aquaculture: A Vital Constituent of UK?s Seafood Industry

UK Aquaculture Market: Percentage Breakdown of Production

Volume by Region (2019)

Atlantic Salmon: A Promising Segment Market

Leading Farmed Atlantic Salmon Companies in the UK: Percentage

Breakdown of Harvest Volume for 2019

Canned Tuna Market

Leading Players in the UK Canned Tuna Market: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Company for 2019

Market Analytics

Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Seafood: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Seafood Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 87: United Kingdom Seafood Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: United Kingdom Market for Seafood: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Variety for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 89: Seafood Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Variety for the Period 2012-2019



Table 90: United Kingdom Seafood Market Share Analysis by

Variety: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

A Major Aquaculture Production Country in Europe

Mussels, Seabream, and Rainbow Trout Lead Aquaculture Cultivation

Market Analytics

Table 91: Spanish Seafood Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Spanish Seafood Historic Market Review by Product

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 93: Seafood Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: Spanish Seafood Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Variety: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Spanish Seafood Historic Market Review by Variety in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 96: Seafood Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Variety for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Russia: A Major Market for Seafood in Europe

A Major Aquaculture Market

Russian Aquaculture Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of

Production Volume by Fresh Water Aquaculture and Mariculture

Fresh Water Aquaculture Market in Russia: Percentage Breakdown

of Production Volume by Species for 2019

Salmon Market: A Promising Segment for Aquaculture Industry in

Russia

Market Analytics

Table 97: Russian Seafood Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Seafood Market in Russia by Product Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 99: Russian Seafood Market Share Breakdown by Product

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Russian Seafood Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Variety: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Seafood Market in Russia by Variety: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 102: Russian Seafood Market Share Breakdown by Variety:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Norway: A Global Exporter of Seafood

Consumption

Aquaculture Market: An Overview

Leading Farmed Atlantic Salmon Companies in Norway: Percentage

Breakdown of Harvest Volume by Player for 2019

Belgian Seafood Market: An Overview

Market Analytics

Table 103: Rest of Europe Seafood Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 104: Seafood Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by

Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe Seafood Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Rest of Europe Seafood Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Variety: 2020-2027



Table 107: Seafood Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by

Variety: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 108: Rest of Europe Seafood Market Share Breakdown by

Variety: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Asia-Pacific Seafood Market: Overview

Market Analytics

Table 109: Asia-Pacific Seafood Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 110: Seafood Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Seafood Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Seafood Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Seafood Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Seafood Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Seafood Market in Asia-Pacific by Variety: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Asia-Pacific Seafood Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Variety: 2012-2019



Table 117: Asia-Pacific Seafood Market Share Analysis by

Variety: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Market Overview

Trade Scenario

Consumption Trends

Australian Seafood Market by Seafood Type (2020): Percentage

Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Abalone, Oysters, Prawns,

Rock Lobster, Salmon, Scallops, Tuna, and Others

Leading Salmon Companies in Australia (2020): Percentage

Breakdown of Volume Production for Huon Aquaculture, Tassal

and Others

Australian Prawn Market

Australian Prawn Production (2020): Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Production by State

Australian Prawns Market by Source (2020): Percentage Breakdown

of Volume Consumption for Domestic Production and Imported

Products

Seafood Imports

Market Analytics

Table 118: Seafood Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Australian Seafood Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 120: Australian Seafood Market Share Breakdown by Product

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Seafood Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Variety for the Period

2020-2027



Table 122: Australian Seafood Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Variety: 2012-2019



Table 123: Australian Seafood Market Share Breakdown by

Variety: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Market Overview

Freshwater Aquaculture

Brackish Water Aquaculture

Marine Capture

Seafood Production and Trade: India Set to Increase Global

Share through 2030

Expansion of Processed Seafood Segment

Market Structure

Market Analytics

Table 124: Indian Seafood Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Indian Seafood Historic Market Review by Product

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 126: Seafood Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 127: Indian Seafood Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Variety: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Indian Seafood Historic Market Review by Variety in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 129: Seafood Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Variety for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 130: Seafood Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean Seafood Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 132: Seafood Market Share Distribution in South Korea by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Seafood Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Variety for the Period

2020-2027



Table 134: South Korean Seafood Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Variety: 2012-2019



Table 135: Seafood Market Share Distribution in South Korea by

Variety: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Indonesia

Malaysia

New Zealand

Philippines

Leading Seafood Companies in the Philippines (2019): Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales by Company

Leading Canned Tuna Companies in the Philippines (2019):

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Company

Taiwan

Thailand

Vietnam

Market Analytics

Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Seafood: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: Seafood Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Seafood Market Share Analysis

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Seafood: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Variety for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 140: Seafood Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Variety for the Period

2012-2019



Table 141: Rest of Asia-Pacific Seafood Market Share Analysis

by Variety: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 142: Latin American Seafood Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 143: Seafood Market in Latin America in US$ Million by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Seafood Market Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 145: Latin American Seafood Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Seafood Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019





Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04246028/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001