SCANFIL PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 14 JULY 2020 13.30 PM





THE SALE OF THE HANGZHOU UNIT COMPLETED





On 29 June 2020, Scanfil announced that it will sell the entire share capital of its subsidiary Scanfil (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd. located in Hangzhou, China. The conditions for the execution of the transaction set out in the above release have been met and the transaction has entered into force definitively today 14 July 2020.





