Dublin, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Micro-LED Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The technologies in micro- LED have undergone significant change in recent years, with traditional LED to advance micro-LED's. The rising wave of new technologies, such as Epi wafer and chip technology are creating significant potential in display application, and driving the demand for micro-LED.
In micro-LED market, various technologies, such as Epi wafer and chip technology solution, transfer technology solution, and full color technology solutions are used in the display and lighting applications. Increasing demand for brighter and more power-efficient display panels for smart watches and mobile devices and increasing demand for foldable displays are creating new opportunities for various micro- LED technologies.
This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the micro-LED market.
The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global micro-LED technology by application, technology, and region.
Some of the micro-LED companies profiled in this report include Apple, Oculus VR, Sony, Samsung, X-Celeprint, Epistar, GLO AB, VerLASE Technologies, JBD, and Aledia.
This report answers the following 9 key questions:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Technology Landscape
2.1. Technology Background and Evolution
2.2. Technology and Application Mapping
2.3. Supply Chain
3. Technology Readiness
3.1. Technology Commercialization and Readiness
3.2. Drivers and Challenges in Micro-LED Technologies
3.3. Competitive Intensity
3.4. Regulatory Compliance
4. Technology Trends and Forecasts Analysis from 2013-2024
4.1. Micro-LED Opportunity
4.2. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024)
4.2.1. Epi Wafer and Chip Technology Solution
4.2.2. Transfer Technology Solution
4.2.3. Full Color Technology Solutions
4.3. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecast (2019-2024) by Application Segments
4.3.1. Display
4.3.1.1. Epi Wafer and Chip Technology Solution
4.3.1.2. Transfer Technology Solution
4.3.1.3. Full Color Technology Solutions
4.3.2. Lightening
4.3.2.1. Epi Wafer and Chip Technology Solution
4.3.2.2. Transfer Technology Solution
4.3.2.3. Full Color Technology Solutions
4.3.3. Other
4.3.3.1. Epi Wafer and Chip Technology Solution
4.3.3.2. Transfer Technology Solution
4.3.3.3. Full Color Technology Solutions
5. Technology Opportunities (2013-2024) by Region
5.1. Micro-LED Market by Region
5.2. North American Micro-LED Technology Market
5.2.1. United States Micro-LED Technology Market
5.2.2. Canadian Micro-LED Technology Market
5.2.3. Mexican Micro-LED Technology Market
5.3. European Micro-LED Technology Market
5.3.1. The United Kingdom Micro-LED Technology Market
5.3.2. German Automotive Micro-LED Technology Market
5.3.3. French Automotive Micro-LED Technology Market
5.4. APAC micro-LED Technology Market
5.4.1. Chinese Micro-LED System Technology Market
5.4.2. Japanese Micro-LED System Technology Market
5.4.3. Indian Micro-LED System Technology Market
5.4.4. South Korean Micro-LED Technology Market
5.5. ROW Micro-LED Technology Market
6. Latest Developments and Innovations in the Micro-LED Technologies
7. Companies/Ecosystem
7.1. Product Portfolio Analysis
7.2. Market Share Analysis
7.3. Geographical Reach
8. Strategic Implications
8.1. Implications
8.2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
8.2.1. Growth Opportunities for the Micro-LED Market by Technology
8.2.2. Growth Opportunities for the Micro-LED Market by Application
8.2.3. Growth Opportunities for the Micro-LED Market by Region
8.3. Emerging Trends in the Micro-LED Market
8.4. Disruption Potential
8.5. Strategic Analysis
8.5.1. New Product Development
8.5.2. Capacity Expansion of the Micro-LED Market
8.5.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Micro-LED Market
9. Company Profiles of Leading Players
9.1. Apple
9.2. Oculus VR
9.3. Sony
9.4. Samsung
9.5. X-Celeprint
9.6. Epistar
9.7. GLO AB
9.8. VerLASE Technologies
9.9. JBD
9.10. Aledia
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/guojt1
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: