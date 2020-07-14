New York, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sports Fishing Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04246024/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Rods, Reels, & Poles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.2% CAGR to reach US$7.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Lures, Flies, & Baits segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20% share of the global Sports Fishing Equipment market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Sports Fishing Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.06% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.6 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.5% and 1.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.6 Billion by the year 2027.



Fishing Lines Segment Corners a 11% Share in 2020

In the global Fishing Lines segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 314-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

AFTCO Mfg. Co., Inc.

Daiwa Corporation

Eagle Claw Fishing Tackle Co.

Eppinger Mfg. Co.

Gamakatsu Co., Ltd.

Grandt Industries, Inc.

Jim Teeny, Inc.

Koppers Fishing

O. Mustad & Son A.S.

Okuma Fishing Tackle Corporation

Plano Synergy Holdings, Inc.

PRADCO Outdoor Brands, Inc.

Pure Fishing, Inc.

Rapala VMC Corporation

Sea Masterenterprise Co., Ltd.

Shimano, Inc.

Taylor Fly Fishing

TICA Fishing Tackle







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Recent Market Activity

Sports Fishing Equipment: Meeting the Ever-Changing Needs of

Recreational Fishing, the Healthful Pastime

Myriad Health and Well-Being Benefits of Recreational Fishing

Drive Widespread Adoption of Fishing Equipment

Key Health and Well-Being Benefits of Recreational Fishing

Ranked in the Order of Importance

Global Market Outlook

Lures, Flies, & Baits: The Fastest Growing Segment

Global Competitor Market Shares

Sports Fishing Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Steady Proliferation of Connected Electronic Fishing Devices

Drive Healthy Market Growth

Select Innovative Electronic Sports Fishing-Related Products

AngLR Tracker for Fishing Rod

FishSentry Connected Fishing Rods

PowerRay Underwater Robot

Marcum Recon 5 Underwater Camera

FLIR Ocean Scout TK Night-Vision Camera

Passion for Outdoors and the Drive to Preserve Nature Drive

Demand from the Millennials Population

Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important

Opportunity Indicators

Disruptive Technologies that Transformed the Sports Fishing

Boats over the Years

Surging Popularity of Kayak Fishing Benefits Market Expansion

Increasing Disposable Incomes to Propel Sports Fishing

Equipment Sales

Surging Interest in Fishing among Women Opens Up Growth Avenues

Airbomb: A Revolutionary Mid-Air Baiting Device

Shimano Develops World?s Most Advanced Fishing Reel

Lures Mimic Sounds of Fish

Lures with Characteristic Wobbling Action

Bait Covers More Water to Find Feeding Fish

3D Printed Fishing Bobbers

Recent ARC Fishing Innovations

Advancements in Fly Fishing Reels

Innovative Fishing Accessories

Other Innovative Fishing Rods, Lures and Reels



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 167

