The "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Flexible Display Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The technologies in flexible display has undergone significant change in recent years, with traditional LED display systems to advance OLED based display system. The rising wave of new technologies, such as OLED, quantum dots, and are creating significant potential in smartphone and wearable devices, and driving the demand for flexible display system.



In flexible display market, various technologies, such as OLED, quantum dots, LED, and e-paper technologies are used in the smartphone, smart watches, and television applications. Rising demand for consumer electronics, such as wearable devices, smartphones, television and computer peripherals and high adoption in entertainment and gaming are creating new opportunities for various flexible display technologies



This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the flexible display market.



The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global flexible display technology by application, technology, and region.



Some of the flexible display companies profiled in this report include DuPont Display, Atmel Corporation, HP Company, Corning Incorporated, Philips Electronics, LG Display Co Ltd., Polymer Display, and Sony Corporation.



This report answers the following 9 key questions:



What are some of the most promising and high-growth technology opportunities for the flexible display market? Which technology will grow at a faster pace and why? What are the key factors affecting dynamics of different technologies? What are the drivers and challenges of these technologies in flexible display market? What are the levels of technology readiness, competitive intensity and regulatory compliance in this technology space? What are the business risks and threats to these technologies in flexible display market? What are the latest developments in flexible display technologies? Which companies are leading these developments? Which technologies have potential of disruption in this market? Who are the major players in this flexible display market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth? What are strategic growth opportunities in this flexible display technology space?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Technology Landscape

2.1. Technology Background and Evolution

2.2. Technology and Application Mapping

2.3. Supply Chain



3. Technology Readiness

3.1. Technology Commercialization and Readiness

3.2. Drivers and Challenges in Flexible Display Technologies

3.3. Competitive Intensity

3.4. Regulatory Compliance



4. Technology Trends and Forecasts Analysis from 2013-2024

4.1. Flexible Display Opportunity

4.2. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024)

4.2.1. OLED

4.2.2. Quantum Dots

4.2.3. LED

4.2.4. E-Paper

4.3. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024) by Application Segments

4.3.1. Smartphone

4.3.1.1. OLED

4.3.1.2. Quantum Dots

4.3.1.3. LED

4.3.1.4. E-Paper

4.3.2. Smart Watch

4.3.2.1. OLED

4.3.2.2. Quantum Dots

4.3.2.3. LED

4.3.2.4. E-Paper

4.3.3. Television

4.3.3.1. OLED

4.3.3.2. Quantum Dots

4.3.3.3. LED

4.3.3.4. E-Paper

4.3.4. Others

4.3.4.1. OLED

4.3.4.2. Quantum Dots

4.3.4.3. LED

4.3.4.4. E-Paper



5. Technology Opportunities (2013-2024) by Region

5.1. Flexible Display Market by Region

5.2. North American Flexible Display Technology Market

5.2.1. United States Flexible Display Technology Market

5.2.2. Canadian Flexible Display Technology Market

5.2.3. Mexican Flexible Display Technology Market

5.3. European Flexible Display Technology Market

5.3.1. The United Kingdom Flexible Display Technology Market

5.3.2. German Automotive Flexible Display Technology Market

5.3.3. French Automotive Flexible Display Technology Market

5.4. APAC Flexible Display Technology Market

5.4.1. Chinese Flexible Display System Technology Market

5.4.2. Japanese Flexible Display System Technology Market

5.4.3. Indian Flexible Display System Technology Market

5.4.4. South Korean Flexible Display Technology Market

5.5. ROW Flexible Display Technology Market



6. Latest Developments and Innovations in the Flexible Display Technologies



7. Companies/Ecosystem

7.1. Product Portfolio Analysis

7.2. Market Share Analysis

7.3. Geographical Reach



8. Strategic Implications

8.1. Implications

8.2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

8.2.1. Growth Opportunities for the Flexible Display Market by Technology Type

8.2.2. Growth Opportunities for the Flexible Display Market by Application

8.2.3. Growth Opportunities for the Flexible Display Market by Region

8.3. Emerging Trends in the Flexible Display Market

8.4. Disruption Potential

8.5. Strategic Analysis

8.5.1. New Product Development

8.5.2. Capacity Expansion of the Flexible Display Market

8.5.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Flexible Display Market



9. Company Profiles of Leading Players

9.1. DuPont Display

9.2. Atmel Corporation

9.3. HP Company

9.4. Corning Incorporated

9.5. Philips Electronics

9.6. LG Display Co Ltd.

9.7. Polymer Display

9.8. Sony Corporation



