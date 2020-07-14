Dublin, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water Soluble Packaging Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report on the global water soluble packaging market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global water soluble packaging market to grow with a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on water soluble packaging market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.
The report on water soluble packaging market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global water soluble packaging market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global water soluble packaging market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
The global water soluble packaging market is segmented on the basis of product type, solubility type, raw material, and end use.
The Global Water Soluble Packaging Market by Product Type
The Global Water Soluble Packaging Market by Solubility Type
The Global Water Soluble Packaging Market by Raw Material
The Global Water Soluble Packaging Market by End Use
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Research Methods
1.3. Research Approaches
2. Executive Summary
2.1. Water Soluble Packaging Market Highlights
2.2. Water Soluble Packaging Market Projection
2.3. Water Soluble Packaging Market Regional Highlights
3. Global Water Soluble Packaging Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Water Soluble Packaging Market
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis
3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product Type
3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Solubility Type
3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Raw Material
3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by End Use
3.5.5. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Water Soluble Packaging Market
4. Water Soluble Packaging Market Macro Indicator Analysis
5. Global Water Soluble Packaging Market by Product Type
5.1. Bags
5.2. Pods & Capsules
5.3. Pouches
6. Global Water Soluble Packaging Market by Solubility Type
6.1. Cold Water Soluble
6.2. Hot Water Soluble
7. Global Water Soluble Packaging Market by Raw Material
7.1. Fibers
7.2. Polymers
7.3. Surfactants
8. Global Water Soluble Packaging Market by End Use
8.1. Industrial
8.2. Food & Beverages
8.3. Pharmaceuticals
8.4. Agriculture
8.5. Residential
8.6. Others
9. Global Water Soluble Packaging Market by Region 2020-2026
9.1. North America
9.1.1. North America Water Soluble Packaging Market by Product Type
9.1.2. North America Water Soluble Packaging Market by Solubility Type
9.1.3. North America Water Soluble Packaging Market by Raw Material
9.1.4. North America Water Soluble Packaging Market by End Use
9.1.5. North America Water Soluble Packaging Market by Country
9.2. Europe
9.2.1. Europe Water Soluble Packaging Market by Product Type
9.2.2. Europe Water Soluble Packaging Market by Solubility Type
9.2.3. Europe Water Soluble Packaging Market by Raw Material
9.2.4. Europe Water Soluble Packaging Market by End Use
9.2.5. Europe Water Soluble Packaging Market by Country
9.3. Asia-Pacific
9.3.1. Asia-Pacific Water Soluble Packaging Market by Product Type
9.3.2. Asia-Pacific Water Soluble Packaging Market by Solubility Type
9.3.3. Asia-Pacific Water Soluble Packaging Market by Raw Material
9.3.4. Asia-Pacific Water Soluble Packaging Market by End Use
9.3.5. Asia-Pacific Water Soluble Packaging Market by Country
9.4. RoW
9.4.1. RoW Water Soluble Packaging Market by Product Type
9.4.2. RoW Water Soluble Packaging Market by Solubility Type
9.4.3. RoW Water Soluble Packaging Market by Raw Material
9.4.4. RoW Water Soluble Packaging Market by End Use
9.4.5. RoW Water Soluble Packaging Market by Sub-region
10. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
10.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Water Soluble Packaging Market
10.2. Companies Profiled
10.2.1. Cortec Corporation
10.2.2. Aquapak Polymer Limited
10.2.3. Quraray Company Limited
10.2.4. Sekisui Chemicals
10.2.5. Aicello Corporation
10.2.6. Mitsbuishi Chemical Holdings
10.2.7. Mondi Group
10.2.8. Kuraray Co. Ltd.
10.2.9. Watson Inc.
10.2.10. Arrow GreenTech Ltd
