The report on the global water soluble packaging market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global water soluble packaging market to grow with a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on water soluble packaging market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on water soluble packaging market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global water soluble packaging market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global water soluble packaging market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Shifting consumer preference towards recycled products, increase in population and rising healthcare awareness

Rising government initiative on use of water soluble packaging over plastic and increasing demand for eco-friendly packaging

2) Restraints

Unawareness about availability of water soluble packaging in rural areas

3) Opportunities

Manufacturers are focusing on new product development and rising investments in emerging countries

Segment Covered

The global water soluble packaging market is segmented on the basis of product type, solubility type, raw material, and end use.



The Global Water Soluble Packaging Market by Product Type

Bags

Pods & Capsules

Pouches

The Global Water Soluble Packaging Market by Solubility Type

Cold Water Soluble

Hot Water Soluble

The Global Water Soluble Packaging Market by Raw Material

Fibers

Polymers

Surfactants

The Global Water Soluble Packaging Market by End Use

Industrial

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Agriculture

Residential

Others

Company Profiles



Cortec Corporation

Aquapak Polymer Limited

Quraray Company Limited

Sekisui Chemicals

Aicello Corporation

Mitsbuishi Chemical Holdings

Mondi Group

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Watson Inc.

Arrow GreenTech Ltd

What does this report deliver?



Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the water soluble packaging market. Complete coverage of all the segments in the water soluble packaging market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global water soluble packaging market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Water Soluble Packaging Market Highlights

2.2. Water Soluble Packaging Market Projection

2.3. Water Soluble Packaging Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Water Soluble Packaging Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Water Soluble Packaging Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Solubility Type

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Raw Material

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by End Use

3.5.5. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Water Soluble Packaging Market



4. Water Soluble Packaging Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Water Soluble Packaging Market by Product Type

5.1. Bags

5.2. Pods & Capsules

5.3. Pouches



6. Global Water Soluble Packaging Market by Solubility Type

6.1. Cold Water Soluble

6.2. Hot Water Soluble



7. Global Water Soluble Packaging Market by Raw Material

7.1. Fibers

7.2. Polymers

7.3. Surfactants



8. Global Water Soluble Packaging Market by End Use

8.1. Industrial

8.2. Food & Beverages

8.3. Pharmaceuticals

8.4. Agriculture

8.5. Residential

8.6. Others



9. Global Water Soluble Packaging Market by Region 2020-2026

9.1. North America

9.1.1. North America Water Soluble Packaging Market by Product Type

9.1.2. North America Water Soluble Packaging Market by Solubility Type

9.1.3. North America Water Soluble Packaging Market by Raw Material

9.1.4. North America Water Soluble Packaging Market by End Use

9.1.5. North America Water Soluble Packaging Market by Country

9.2. Europe

9.2.1. Europe Water Soluble Packaging Market by Product Type

9.2.2. Europe Water Soluble Packaging Market by Solubility Type

9.2.3. Europe Water Soluble Packaging Market by Raw Material

9.2.4. Europe Water Soluble Packaging Market by End Use

9.2.5. Europe Water Soluble Packaging Market by Country

9.3. Asia-Pacific

9.3.1. Asia-Pacific Water Soluble Packaging Market by Product Type

9.3.2. Asia-Pacific Water Soluble Packaging Market by Solubility Type

9.3.3. Asia-Pacific Water Soluble Packaging Market by Raw Material

9.3.4. Asia-Pacific Water Soluble Packaging Market by End Use

9.3.5. Asia-Pacific Water Soluble Packaging Market by Country

9.4. RoW

9.4.1. RoW Water Soluble Packaging Market by Product Type

9.4.2. RoW Water Soluble Packaging Market by Solubility Type

9.4.3. RoW Water Soluble Packaging Market by Raw Material

9.4.4. RoW Water Soluble Packaging Market by End Use

9.4.5. RoW Water Soluble Packaging Market by Sub-region



10. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

10.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Water Soluble Packaging Market

10.2. Companies Profiled

10.2.1. Cortec Corporation

10.2.2. Aquapak Polymer Limited

10.2.3. Quraray Company Limited

10.2.4. Sekisui Chemicals

10.2.5. Aicello Corporation

10.2.6. Mitsbuishi Chemical Holdings

10.2.7. Mondi Group

10.2.8. Kuraray Co. Ltd.

10.2.9. Watson Inc.

10.2.10. Arrow GreenTech Ltd



