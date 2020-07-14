Winston-Salem, NC, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Inmar Intelligence announced its MedEx TraySafe® has received an Innovative Technology contract from Vizient, Inc, the largest member-driven healthcare performance improvement company in the U.S. The contract was based on a recommendation of MedEx TraySafe® by hospital experts in this category who serve on one of Vizient’s member-led councils.

The next-generation tray and kit replenishment solution, TraySafe, can be deployed via the cloud, virtual machines, or locally hosted, and ensures trays and crash carts are correctly configured with all materials in the correct location in the tray without the use of expensive tags. It automates tray replenishment, tracks expiration and lot information and allows the pharmacy to control and track the distribution of inventory.

“We are pleased that Vizient has elected to expand its number of Innovative Technology contracts with Inmar to include TraySafe,” said David Mounts, Chairman and CEO of Inmar Intelligence. “This enhances safety and compliance for hospital pharmacy operations and improves efficiency and cost savings.”

Vizient members will receive the following TraySafe benefits at contract pricing:

Automated verification for safer, more accurate, compliant and efficient stocking

Rapid tray and crash cart scanning that provides instant insight for the full tray in a matter of seconds

Identification of misplaced or missing medications using 2D barcodes and imaging

Location tracking of trays in the hospital including all product lot numbers and expiration dates

Optimized tray and inventory management with reports and metrics offering insight for process improvements

“After a review of MedEx TraySafe, Vizient’s member council agreed this technology offers a unique benefit over other products available in the market today and recommended it for an Innovative Technology contract. We are pleased to award this new contract to Inmar Intelligence,” said Debbie Archer, Director of Procurement and leader of the Vizient Innovative Technology Program for suppliers.

Vizient represents a diverse membership base that includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute health care providers and represents approximately $100 billion in annual purchasing volume. Through its Innovative Technology Program, Vizient works with member-led councils and task forces to review potentially innovative products. If it is determined that a product is innovative, Vizient may award a contract outside of the competitive bid cycle.

Innovative Technology contracts are reserved for technologies that demonstrate an ability to enhance clinical care or patient safety, and those that improve an organization's care delivery and business model.

For more information about Inmar’s MedEx TraySafe, please visit https://www.inmar.com/inmar-solution/traysafe/.

About Inmar Intelligence

Commerce Accelerated.™

Inmar Intelligence is a leading data and tech-enabled services company. $120 billion dollars of commerce runs through our market-driven platforms which are propelling digital transformation through unified data and workflows to help leading Fortune 5000 companies, emerging brands and health systems drive innovation.

Throughout our 40-year history, we have served retailers, manufacturers, pharmacies, health systems, government and employers as their trusted intermediary in helping them redefine success. For more information about Inmar, please follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook, or call (866) 440-6917.

