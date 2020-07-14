NOVATO, Calif., July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renowned for driving better business outcomes through better people decisions, Checkster announced today the availability of its latest innovation, New Hire Insights. Combining employee feedback with collective human intelligence, New Hire Insights helps employers determine if new hires are a good fit for the organization in an effort to decrease turnover and improve diversity in the selection process.



With a 28 percent annual overall turnover rate , U.S. businesses lose up to a trillion dollars every year due to voluntary employee turnover. Recognizing the staggering impact of this issue, Checkster designed New Hire Insights to uncover the predictors of turnover and give employers access to the information needed to retain new and diverse employees. Working to identify which hires are at risk, the solution aggregates and analyzes relevant data points to reveal trends and keep the employer informed.

Yves Lermusi, CEO of Checkster, shared, “A great hiring experience goes well beyond the employee’s start date. New Hire Insights makes it possible for employers to understand factors such as productivity and engagement from the very beginning, getting employees off to a great start and improving the hiring process.”

Recognizing the care and effort that goes into sourcing and selecting candidates, Checkster New Hire Insights seeks to prevent turnover before it occurs. That includes inviting new hires and their colleagues to share feedback at set intervals, allowing them to respond conveniently via text or email. After capturing this valuable data, the solution applies predictive analysis to empower smarter talent decisions. Instant alerts keep the employer up-to-date and apprised of anyone at risk of turnover. Having this line of sight, the organization is able to identify and address any issues, improve onboarding and optimize recruiting processes.

Lermusi concluded, “The goal of New Hire Insights is to decrease short-term turnover and increase new hire engagement and increase diversity. Using collective human intelligence, we’re creating a valuable feedback loop that strengthens the connection between employers and employees.”

To learn more about New Hire Insights, visit https://www.checkster.com/solutions/new-hire-insights .

More About Checkster

Using collective human intelligence, Checkster empowers talent and team leaders to make smarter, faster and more confident talent decisions and build high performing teams that compete to win. More than 500 organizations around the world use Checkster to power their people decisions and improve quality of hire.