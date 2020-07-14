RICHMOND, Va., July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oyster Consulting announced today that Jim Roth joins the firm as a Managing Director of Oyster Consulting’s Strategic Planning and Execution team. With over 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, Jim’s extensive knowledge of the clearing and custody space, as well as his ability to provide customized solutions for institutions, broker-dealers and investment advisors will enhance the team’s ability to provide strategic consulting on platform conversions, brokerage operations and planning services for advisors, including new product development.



Prior to joining Oyster, Jim served as a Managing Director at BNY Mellon/Pershing LLC, leading Pershing’s Relationship Management of BNY Mellon’s largest, most strategic clients worldwide. He was also responsible for assisting Pershing’s clients in attracting advisors and advisors in transition.

“Jim’s track record in the Wealth Management industry is second to none. His professionalism and knowledge have earned him the respect and trust of all who know him. I am proud to have him on the team and look forwarded to learning from Jim’s successes,” said Pete Bowman, Managing Director of Oyster’s Strategic Planning and Execution team.

“I have had the pleasure of working with the Oyster team in the past and am always impressed with their professionalism and expertise. I’m excited to assist Oyster Consulting in their growth plans by leveraging my existing relationships and developing new opportunities that are mutually beneficial,” said Roth.

ABOUT OYSTER CONSULTING

Oyster Consulting provides consulting, outsourcing and software solutions to financial services industry clients. Oyster gives clients innovative tools to understand, automate, optimize and analyze crucial functions. Our seasoned industry leaders help companies plan, manage risk, meet compliance and optimize operations so they can focus on running and growing their business.

CONTACT

Pete Bowman

Managing Director

804.521.6015

pete.bowman@oysterllc.com

www.oysterllc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/41e23553-d24f-42c2-af54-e39b520ec9b2.



