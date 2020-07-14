After rigorous implementation and testing, we are delighted to launch major enhancements to our service portfolio,” said Kevin Orofino, Vice President, Voice Operations at Coeo Solutions

After rigorous implementation and testing, we are delighted to launch major enhancements to our service portfolio,” said Kevin Orofino, Vice President, Voice Operations at Coeo Solutions

Chicago, IL, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- quote-phone-1

Chicago-based telecommunications service provider, Coeo Solutions has announced major enhancements to its UCaaS service , adding unified communications and collaboration features to enhance enterprise productivity and collaboration to its already robust offering.

The new enhancements are powered by Metaswitch, a leader in the development of ultra high performance, cloud native communications software. Its MaX UC platform adds features like presence, messaging, and video meetings with a highly integrated and user-friendly experience. These new features make it possible for companies, large and small, to effectively communicate and collaborate no matter their location, leveraging Coeo’s secure and resilient network.

“After rigorous implementation and testing, we are delighted to launch major enhancements to our service portfolio,” said Kevin Orofino, Vice President, Voice Operations at Coeo Solutions. “Our new UCaaS platform rivals the latest and best technologies offered worldwide and is optimized for usability while maximizing security from our extensive, geo-redundant network backed by our exceptional service.”

UCaaS is a fully managed, enterprise-grade phone system that utilizes the latest cloud-based technology to connect businesses without the high cost of traditional premise-based phone systems. UCaaS provides a broad range of local and cloud-based features and services that work with IP phones, desktop and laptop computers and mobile smart phones. All features and services are designed to help businesses communicate reliably without large capital investments or the worry of long-term maintenance fees.

For more information on Coeo’s UCaaS product, features and pricing, visit their site at www.coeosolutions.com .

About Coeo Solutions

Founded in 2014, Coeo Solutions a leader in IP voice and data services. In addition to UCaaS, Coeo also offers world class SIP Trunking, SD-WAN & Network Access services. Thanks to its exceptional customer service, Coeo has become one of the leading telecom and connectivity companies in Chicagoland and the Midwest with offices in Illinois, Ohio and Texas. For more information about Coeo’s services, visit www.coeosolutions.com .

###

For more information, press only:

Steve Braverman

312.940.7824









News Via KISS Brand Story https://story.kisspr.com

Attachment