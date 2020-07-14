TORONTO, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pasinex Resources Limited (CSE: PSE) (FSE: PNX) (The “Company” or “Pasinex”) today reports the Company’s financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2020.
Steve Williams, President and CEO of Pasinex, commented, “The first quarter financial results continue to reflect the difficult times that Pasinex is going through as a consequence of significant impairment costs and virtually no dividend payment received from our Turkey joint venture in this quarter. On the positive side, we continue to receive support in the form of Shareholder loans that provide us the time to work through our issues with our Turkish JV partner. Also, as before, the underlying Pinargozu mine operation in Turkey continues with a positive operating margin. We remain determined to get the issues with our Turkey joint venture appropriately resolved.”
Highlights – First Quarter 2020
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Financial:
|Equity gain from Horzum AS
|$
|3,298
|$
|250,055
|Adjusted equity gain from Horzum AS (1)
|$
|172,036
|$
|127,236
|Dividend received from investment in Horzum AS
|$
|3,298
|$
|250,055
|Consolidated net loss
|$
|(396,448
|)
|$
|(214,850
|)
|Adjusted consolidated net loss (1)
|$
|(193,788
|)
|$
|(337,669
|)
|Basic net income per share
|$
|0.00
|$
|0.00
|Diluted net income per share
|$
|0.00
|$
|0.00
|Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|$
|(183,652
|)
|$
|9,064
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|144,554,371
|144,354,371
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Horzum AS operational data (100% basis):
|Zinc product mined (wet) tonnes
|3,797
|6,787
|Zinc product sold (wet) tonnes
|1,932
|7,659
|Zinc product sold grade
|30
|%
|30
|%
|Gross margin (1)
|13
|%
|59
|%
|CAD cost per tonne mined (1)
|$
|306
|$
|257
|USD cash cost per pound of zinc mined (1)
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.31
|(1) Refer to Note 1
Financial and Operational
Summary of Pasinex Situation in Turkey
Note 1
Please note that all dollar amounts in this news release are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. Refer also to the first quarter 2020 Management’s Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) and Audited Financial Statements found on SEDAR.com for more information. This news release includes non-GAAP measures, including adjusted equity gain from Horzum AS, adjusted consolidated net income, gross margin, cost per tonne mined and US$ cash cost per pound of zinc mined. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the GAAP financial statements is included in the MD&A.
About Pasinex
Pasinex Resources Limited is a Toronto-based mining company which owns 50% of the producing Pinargozu high grade zinc mine and, under a Direct Shipping Program, sells to zinc smelters / refiners from its mine site in Turkey. The Company also holds an option to acquire 80% of the Spur high-grade zinc exploration project in Nevada. Pasinex has a strong technical management team with many years of experience in mineral exploration and mining project development. The mission of Pasinex is to build a mid-tier zinc company based on its mining and exploration projects in Turkey and Nevada.
Visit our web site at: www.pasinex.com
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
PASINEX RESOURCES LIMITED
“Steve Williams”
|Steve Williams
President/CEO
Phone: +1 416.861.9659
Email: info@pasinex.com
|Evan White
Manager of Corporate Communications
Phone: +1 416.906.3498
Email: evan.white@pasinex.com
The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from the historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although Pasinex believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not a guarantee of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, exploration results, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
Pasinex Resources Limited
Vancouver, British Columbia, CANADA
20160118-pasinex200.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: