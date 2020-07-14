Montreal, Québec, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maya Gold & Silver Inc. (“Maya” or the “Company”) (TSX: MYA) is pleased to announce the start of the first phase of the Zgounder Silver Mine exploration program.

The Board of Directors of the Company recently approved a combined exploration and development program, which will include both Diamond Drilling (“DDH”) and Reverse Circulation Drilling (”RC”). The objective is to deliver value to shareholders through the drill bit and to build on the previous high-grade drill results reported on May 11th, 2020 (https://mayagoldsilver.com/press-release/maya-intersects-929-g-t-ag-over-5m-near-surface-at-its-zgounder-mine-east-zone/), which included intersections at surface of 5 meters at 929 g/t Ag, 5 meters at 592 g/t Ag, 8 meters at 339 g/t Ag and 3.5 meters at 614 g/t Ag.

An initial 10,000 meters is immediately planned with an additional 5,000 meters before year end. This compares with only 5,385 meters drilled at the Zgounder Silver Mine in 2019. The goal is to increase and further define resources from the east zone of the deposit, as well as to confirm and define the continuous mineralisation at deeper levels from the current underground mine.

The detailed target zones and drilling programs are still being reviewed by the Company as it mobilises to start drilling. “We are excited about the exploration program and we are confident in the potential for additional high-grade results” commented Benoit La Salle, CEO of Maya, “It will give us better visibility of the extension of the deposit and is the first step to unlocking significant value for shareholders.”

Qualified Persons

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed by Merouane Rachidi, P.Geo., Ph.D. and Claude Duplessis Eng., from GoldMinds Geoservices Inc, independent Qualified Persons under NI 43-101 standards, based on the information’s received from Maya Gold & Silver technical team (Zgounder Millennium Silver Mine subsidiary).

About Maya Gold & Silver Inc.

Maya Gold & Silver Inc. is a publicly traded Canadian company focused on the operation, exploration, acquisition and development of silver and gold deposits. Maya is currently operating mining and milling facilities at its Zgounder Silver Mine, an 85%-15% joint venture between its subsidiary, ZMSM, and the Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines (“ONHYM”) of the Kingdom of Morocco.

Its mining portfolio also includes the Boumadine polymetallic deposit located in the Anti-Atlas Mountains of Eastern Morocco which is also a joint venture with ONHYM wherein Maya retains an 85% ownership. Additionally, the Corporation’s portfolio includes the Amizmiz and Azegour properties, both being 100% owned, with gold, tungsten, molybdenum and copper occurrences covering over 100 square kilometres in a historical mining district of Morocco.

