PHOENIX and LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BackChecked, a leading Software as a Service (SaaS) provider to the background screening industry, announced today new functionality for platform customers using data solutions from Appriss Insights.



CRAs on the BackChecked platform now have expanded access to the full array of Appriss filters, allowing them to dynamically apply any combination of filter options. This new functionality reduces processing time, which in turn improves the speed of the background check process. Additionally, CRAs can customize search parameters for each of their clients. Together, the enhancements support background screeners’ ability to provide quality, personalized service to their customers.

"BackChecked continues to be a great partner for Appriss Insights," said Brian Kelly, Appriss Insights' Vice President Business Development & Marketing. "Their release of upgraded search functionality perfectly illustrates our shared commitment to delivering best-in-class solutions to background screeners."

"This upgrade empowers BackChecked CRAs to fine-tune an already great product in order to meet an individual client’s request,” said John Kloos, President of BackChecked. “It’s just the sort of edge they need in today’s demanding market.”

BackChecked and Appriss Insights will be hosting a joint webinar on July 23rd to demonstrate the new functionality. Interested customers can register here .

ABOUT BACKCHECKED:

BackChecked LLC is an independent software company, headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Founded in 2002 and recently SOC 2 Type 2 certified, the company is dedicated to the task of providing state of the art systems technology to growing background screening firms. For further information on the company and its products, visit www.backchecked.com or send email to info@backchecked.com .

ABOUT APPRISS® INSIGHTS

Appriss Insights is the developer of the Appriss Insights Platform, the nation’s most comprehensive source of incarceration, justice, and risk intelligence data. We are a team of technology and data science experts who provide insights and analytic solutions that support informed decisions for early response to people-driven fraud and risk. By delivering real-time notifications, context-sensitive risk assessments, and actionable insights, we enable government agencies and commercial enterprises to save lives, fight crime, prevent fraud, and manage risk. For more information, visit ApprissInsights.com .