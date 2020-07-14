European Commission completed investigation into the ethylene purchasing market

Company found liable for infringement of competition law by former employee

Fine imposed of EUR 155.8 million





Muttenz, July 14, 2020– Clariant, a focused, sustainable and innovative specialty chemical company, today announced that a fine of EUR 155.8 million was imposed as the European Commission has completed its investigation into the ethylene purchasing market. Clariant made a provision for the investigation in 2019.

According to the extensive investigation conducted by the European Commission a single former employee of Clariant infringed on competition law. As a result, Clariant was found liable for this conduct and received a fine.

Clariant deeply regrets the incident and is disappointed that its strong culture of compliance, based on a clear Code of Conduct and an antitrust compliance program including a multitude of tailored antitrust trainings, was not upheld. The company has assisted the relevant authorities throughout the entire investigation and has fully cooperated with the European Commission, a fact that has been recognized and reduced the fine. Clariant will continue to promote the highest ethical standards and ensure compliance in the future.



Clariant is a focused, sustainable and innovative specialty chemical company based in Muttenz, near Basel/Switzerland. On 31 December 2019, the company employed a total workforce of 17 223. In the financial year 2019, Clariant recorded sales of CHF 4.399 billion for its continuing businesses. The company reports in three business areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis and Natural Resources. Clariant’s corporate strategy is based on five pillars: focus on innovation and R&D, add value with sustainability, reposition portfolio, intensify growth, and increase

profitability.

