The report on the global bean pasta market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global bean pasta market to grow with a CAGR of 11.9% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on bean pasta market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on bean pasta market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global bean pasta market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global bean pasta market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Bean Pasta Market Highlights

2.2. Bean Pasta Market Projection

2.3. Bean Pasta Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Bean Pasta Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Bean Pasta Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Nature

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product Type

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Packing

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Distribution Channel

3.5.5. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Bean Pasta Market



4. Bean Pasta Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Bean Pasta Market by Nature

5.1. Conventional

5.2. Organic



6. Global Bean Pasta Market by Product Type

6.1. Mung Bean Pasta

6.2. Black Bean Pasta

6.3. Green Bean

6.4. White Bean Pasta

6.5. Adzuki Bean Pasta

6.6. Soybean Pasta



7. Global Bean Pasta Market by Packing

7.1. Boxes

7.2. Packets and Pouches



8. Global Bean Pasta Market by Distribution Channel

8.1. Direct (B2B)

8.2. Indirect (B2C)

8.2.1. Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

8.2.2. Convenience Stores

8.2.3. Specialty Stores

8.2.4. E-Commerce



9. Global Bean Pasta Market by Region 2020-2026

9.1. North America

9.1.1. North America Bean Pasta Market by Nature

9.1.2. North America Bean Pasta Market by Product Type

9.1.3. North America Bean Pasta Market by Packing

9.1.4. North America Bean Pasta Market by Distribution Channel

9.1.5. North America Bean Pasta Market by Country

9.2. Europe

9.2.1. Europe Bean Pasta Market by Nature

9.2.2. Europe Bean Pasta Market by Product Type

9.2.3. Europe Bean Pasta Market by Packing

9.2.4. Europe Bean Pasta Market by Distribution Channel

9.2.5. Europe Bean Pasta Market by Country

9.3. Asia-Pacific

9.3.1. Asia-Pacific Bean Pasta Market by Nature

9.3.2. Asia-Pacific Bean Pasta Market by Product Type

9.3.3. Asia-Pacific Bean Pasta Market by Packing

9.3.4. Asia-Pacific Bean Pasta Market by Distribution Channel

9.3.5. Asia-Pacific Bean Pasta Market by Country

9.4. RoW

9.4.1. RoW Bean Pasta Market by Nature

9.4.2. RoW Bean Pasta Market by Product Type

9.4.3. RoW Bean Pasta Market by Packing

9.4.4. RoW Bean Pasta Market by Distribution Channel

9.4.5. RoW Bean Pasta Market by Sub-region



10. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

10.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Bean Pasta Market

10.2. Companies Profiled

10.2.1. Nasoya Foods USA

10.2.2. Prairie Harvest Canad Limited and chickpea Pasta

10.2.3. Ancient Harvest

10.2.4. LIVIVA Foods

10.2.5. The Only Bean

10.2.6. Gold Harbor

10.2.7. Trader Joe's

10.2.8. Pedon SpA

10.2.9. NutriNoodle

10.2.10. Bellabondonza



