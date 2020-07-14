New York, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04246023/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 0.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Consumer Electronics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 0.4% CAGR to reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Industrial segment is readjusted to a revised 0.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 23.9% share of the global Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.3% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 0.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.32% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 0.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 0.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027.



Automotive Segment Corners a 12.4% Share in 2020

In the global Automotive segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$573.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$622.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$681.5 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 208-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors (AECs): An Introductory Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Market Highlights

China: The Most Important Market for AECs Worldwide

Market Growth to Remain Intact Amid Mixed Demand Patterns

Across End-Use Sectors

Key Applications of Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors (AECs) by

End-Use Sector: A Snapshot

Currency Exchange Fluctuations Continue to Hamper Industry

Revenues

Assessing the Impact of Recent Economic Upheavals on AECs Market

Stable Economic Scenario to Keep Market Sentiment Intact in the

Near-Term

Competitive Landscape

Japanese Companies Dominate the Global AECs Market

Chinese Players Vie for Bigger Share in the Market

Stiff Competition Forces Players to Expand Product Lines

Supply Chain Structure: An Overview

Global Competitor Market Shares

Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Solid AECs - A Fast Growing Segment

Lead Based Variants - The Dominant Product Type

Chip Type Aluminum Capacitors to Witness Fastest Growth

Miniaturization to Drive Demand for Small Versions of Capacitors

Surface Mount Devices Gain Popularity

Huge Radial Leaded Market Bodes Brighter Prospects for V-chip

Capacitors

Organic Polymer Cathodes Gain Prominence

Large External Diameter - A Major Drawback for AECs

Consumer Electronics to Remain Key End-Use Sector Despite

Declining Consumption

Market Experiences Weaker Demand in Computers & Peripherals Sector

Wider Proliferation of Mobile Devices Contracts AEC Shipments

in Computers & Peripherals Vertical

Other Key Factors Responsible for the Decline in PC-Grade AEC

Shipments

Sentiment Remains Resilient in Industrial Sector

AECs Assume Critical Importance in Inverters

Rising Importance of Industrial Automation Extends New

Opportunities

Growing Penetration of Industrial Robots Perks Up Demand Growth

Expanding Role of Process Control Equipment Amuses Market

Telecommunications: A High-Profitability Segment

Rapidly Expanding Telecommunication Sector Favors Market Growth

Surging Investments on Advanced Telecom Infrastructure Builds

New Momentum

Automotive Sector’s Increased Thrust on Electronics Instigates

New Demand for AECs

Upward Trajectory in Automotive Production Bodes Well for

Market Growth

Growing Emphasis on Intelligent Highway to Drive AECs Demand in

Automotive Sector

Rising Focus on Renewable Energy Accelerates Market Prospects

Expanding Role of Electronics in the Healthcare Sector Augurs

Well for AECs

A Peek into Key Healthcare Electronics Segments

AECs to Make Gains in Mining Tools Segment

Key Issues for AECs Market

Prevalence of Unorganized Players

Counterfeit Products



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 112

