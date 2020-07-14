New York, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04246023/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 0.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Consumer Electronics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 0.4% CAGR to reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Industrial segment is readjusted to a revised 0.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 23.9% share of the global Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.3% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 0.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.32% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 0.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 0.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027.
Automotive Segment Corners a 12.4% Share in 2020
In the global Automotive segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$573.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$622.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$681.5 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 208-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors (AECs): An Introductory Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Market Highlights
China: The Most Important Market for AECs Worldwide
Market Growth to Remain Intact Amid Mixed Demand Patterns
Across End-Use Sectors
Key Applications of Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors (AECs) by
End-Use Sector: A Snapshot
Currency Exchange Fluctuations Continue to Hamper Industry
Revenues
Assessing the Impact of Recent Economic Upheavals on AECs Market
Stable Economic Scenario to Keep Market Sentiment Intact in the
Near-Term
Competitive Landscape
Japanese Companies Dominate the Global AECs Market
Chinese Players Vie for Bigger Share in the Market
Stiff Competition Forces Players to Expand Product Lines
Supply Chain Structure: An Overview
Global Competitor Market Shares
Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Aihua Group (China)
Barker Microfarads, Inc. (USA)
Capacitor Industries (USA)
CapXon International Electronic Co., Ltd. (Hong Kong)
Cornell Dubilier Electronics, Inc. (USA)
DuraCap International Inc. (Canada)
Elna Co. Ltd. (Japan)
Elna America, Inc. (USA)
EPCOS AG (Germany)
Guangdong Fenghua High-tech Co., Ltd. (China)
Hitachi AIC, Inc. (Japan)
Hitano Enterprise Corp. (Taiwan)
Kemet Corp. (USA)
Lelon Electronics Corp. (Taiwan)
Liket Corp. (Taiwan)
Man Yue Technology Holdings Ltd. (Hong Kong)
Nantong Jianghai Capacitor Co., Ltd. (China)
NIC Components Corp. (USA)
Nichicon Corp. (Japan)
Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation (Japan)
Panasonic Corporation (Japan)
Rubycon Corp. (Japan)
Samwha Capacitor Group (South Korea)
Samyoung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
Sun Electronic Industries Corporation (Japan)
Taiwan Chinsan Electronics Industrial Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Solid AECs - A Fast Growing Segment
Lead Based Variants - The Dominant Product Type
Chip Type Aluminum Capacitors to Witness Fastest Growth
Miniaturization to Drive Demand for Small Versions of Capacitors
Surface Mount Devices Gain Popularity
Huge Radial Leaded Market Bodes Brighter Prospects for V-chip
Capacitors
Organic Polymer Cathodes Gain Prominence
Large External Diameter - A Major Drawback for AECs
Consumer Electronics to Remain Key End-Use Sector Despite
Declining Consumption
Market Experiences Weaker Demand in Computers & Peripherals Sector
Wider Proliferation of Mobile Devices Contracts AEC Shipments
in Computers & Peripherals Vertical
Other Key Factors Responsible for the Decline in PC-Grade AEC
Shipments
Sentiment Remains Resilient in Industrial Sector
AECs Assume Critical Importance in Inverters
Rising Importance of Industrial Automation Extends New
Opportunities
Growing Penetration of Industrial Robots Perks Up Demand Growth
Expanding Role of Process Control Equipment Amuses Market
Telecommunications: A High-Profitability Segment
Rapidly Expanding Telecommunication Sector Favors Market Growth
Surging Investments on Advanced Telecom Infrastructure Builds
New Momentum
Automotive Sector’s Increased Thrust on Electronics Instigates
New Demand for AECs
Upward Trajectory in Automotive Production Bodes Well for
Market Growth
Growing Emphasis on Intelligent Highway to Drive AECs Demand in
Automotive Sector
Rising Focus on Renewable Energy Accelerates Market Prospects
Expanding Role of Electronics in the Healthcare Sector Augurs
Well for AECs
A Peek into Key Healthcare Electronics Segments
AECs to Make Gains in Mining Tools Segment
Key Issues for AECs Market
Prevalence of Unorganized Players
Counterfeit Products
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Industrial (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Industrial (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: Industrial (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Automotive (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Automotive (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Automotive (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Computers & Peripherals (End-Use) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Computers & Peripherals (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Computers & Peripherals (End-Use) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Telecommunications (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Telecommunications (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Telecommunications (End-Use) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 24: Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 26: Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 27: Canadian Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 28: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Aluminum
Electrolytic Capacitors in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Japanese Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 30: Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market Share Shift
in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 31: Chinese Demand for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market Review in
China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 33: Chinese Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: European Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 36: European Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: European Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 38: Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 39: European Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 40: Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 41: French Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 42: French Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
GERMANY
Table 43: Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: German Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 45: Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 46: Italian Demand for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market Review in
Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 48: Italian Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 49: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 50: United Kingdom Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors
Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 51: Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market Share Shift
in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 53: Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: Rest of Europe Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,
2020, and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 58: Rest of World Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 59: Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market in Rest of
World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 60: Rest of World Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 112
