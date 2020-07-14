Dublin, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ovarian Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Ovarian cancer is the fifth most common cause of cancer deaths in women, globally, and the tenth most common cancer among women in the United States. The incidences of ovarian cancer are high in women aged 55-64 years. The major symptoms of ovarian cancer include bloating, pelvic and abdominal pain, difficulty in eating, and urinary symptoms.



According to the United States Census Bureau, women above 60 years of age account for almost 57% of all ovarian cancer incidences and 75% of all ovarian cancer-related deaths worldwide, with a median age at diagnosis being 63 years and the median age at death being 70 years. Thus, the increasing geriatric population is driving the growth of the ovarian cancer diagnostics and therapeutics market.



An accurate diagnosis for ovarian cancer is critical, as in most cases, cancer already begins to spread to the lymph nodes and outside of the pelvis at the time of diagnosis. Ovariancancerawareness.org reports that the five-year survival rate for ovarian cancer with early-stage 1 detection is 93% and that most new cases of ovarian cancer are diagnosed at stage 3 or later, leaving little time as well as room for an accurate diagnosis.



Key Market Trends



CT Scan Segment is Expected to Show Better Growth in the Forecast Period



Computed Tomography (CT) is an imaging procedure that uses special X-ray equipment to create detailed pictures, or scans, of areas inside the body. It is also called computerized tomography and computerized axial tomography (CAT). These equipment do not show small ovarian tumors well, but they can see larger tumors, and may be able to see if the tumor is growing into nearby structures. It can also find the enlarged lymph nodes, signs of cancer spread to the liver or other organs, or signs that an ovarian tumor is affecting the kidneys or bladder. Furthermore, with the rising burden of ovarian cancer and technological advancements is expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.



United States is Expected to Retain Largest Market Share During the Period of Forecast.



Among the North American region, the United States holds the highest share in the ovarian cancer diagnostics and therapeutics market and has contributed majorly for the same. Ovarian cancer is the ninth most common cancer and the fifth leading cause of cancer death among women in the United States. According to American Cancer Society estimates, in 2020, about 21,750 new cases of ovarian cancer will be diagnosed and 13,940 women will die of ovarian cancer in the United States. Furthermore, most of the top global ovarian cancer diagnostics players are headquartered in the United States and this tends to be the major advantage for the region, which is expected to drive the market.



Competitive Landscape



The ovarian cancer diagnostics and therapeutics market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. Key players in the market include AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson,Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Siemens Healthineers AG among others.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Burden of Ovarian Cancer

4.2.2 Use of Combination Therapies for the Treatment of Ovarian Cancer

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Accurate Diagnosis of Ovarian Cancer

4.3.2 Lack of Awareness in Emerging and Low Income Economies

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Cancer Type

5.1.1 Epithelial Ovarian Tumors

5.1.2 Ovarian Germ Cell Tumors

5.1.3 Others

5.2 By Modality

5.2.1 Diagnosis

5.2.1.1 Biopsy

5.2.1.2 Blood Tests

5.2.1.3 Ultrasound

5.2.1.4 PET

5.2.1.5 CT Scan

5.2.1.6 Other Diagnosis

5.2.2 Therapeutics

5.2.2.1 Chemotherapy

5.2.2.2 Radiation Therapy

5.2.2.3 Immunotherapy

5.2.2.4 Hormonal Therapy

5.2.2.5 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle-East and Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC

6.1.2 Astrazeneca plc

6.1.3 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

6.1.4 Bristol Myers Squibb Company

6.1.5 Eli Lilly and Company

6.1.6 F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd

6.1.7 Glaxosmithkline Plc

6.1.8 Johnson and Johnson (Janssen Pharmaceuticals)

6.1.9 Pfizer Inc.

6.1.10 Siemens Healthineers AG



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a0bgx0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900